 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Lynnette Brambrink

  • 0

Jim wasn’t feeling well much of 2021, but no doctors could find a reason until he had to go in for emergency surgery that December. They discovered Jim had stage two rectal cancer. He was up for the fight. After chemo and radiation, he was ready for a second surgery in July 2022 where they removed a tumor and over 20 lymph nodes. The day after he turned 50-years-old, he was declared cancer free. In September 2022, he had his third surgery to get his body back in order. A month later he was back in the hospital with a bout of deadly CDIF. He battled it and came out on top!

Jim was finally getting some strength back and feeling better when, in January 2023, he was told his cancer had returned.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred