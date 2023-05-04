Letter to the editor: Lynnette Brambrink

Jim wasn’t feeling well much of 2021, but no doctors could find a reason until he had to go in for emergency surgery that December. They discovered Jim had stage two rectal cancer. He was up for the fight. After chemo and radiation, he was ready for a second surgery in July 2022 where they removed a tumor and over 20 lymph nodes. The day after he turned 50-years-old, he was declared cancer free. In September 2022, he had his third surgery to get his body back in order. A month later he was back in the hospital with a bout of deadly CDIF. He battled it and came out on top!
Jim was finally getting some strength back and feeling better when, in January 2023, he was told his cancer had returned.
Jim is self-employed as a plumber and realtor. Plumbing is too strenuous on his body, especially after the chemo treatments which left him with neuropathy in his legs. Real estate is in a lull with rising interest rates.
Jim is not one to ask for help, but as he is battling for his life, he is once again in need of our help with medical and other expenses. From 5 - 8 p.m. on May 7 at Long Siding Station there will be a fundraiser to support Jim with a silent auction, liquor pull, and taco bar.
If you would like to donate a silent auction or raffle item, contact Lynnette Brambrink by email at brambrly@gmail.com.
