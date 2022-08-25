Letter to the editor: Like me, please put your guns down

This week marks the 50th anniversary of me permanently putting my guns to rest. In the summer of 1972 I and two other men were invited to join a raccoon hunt in southwestern Minnesota. We all said yes, and met at the hunter’s farm just before dark. Four husky coonhounds were loaded up and we journeyed some twenty miles before stopping at a grove of trees. There the dogs were released and they quickly picked up a scent and set off baying. We rolled down the vehicle windows and for the next two hours followed the hunt by ear, the hunter telling us what was happening by the baying, barking, yipping or silence of the dogs. They finally caught up with the exhausted coon at a creek where it chose to make its stand. We exited the vehicles, and flashlights in hand, ran to the creek. The coon and two dogs were in the water, and the coon submerged one dog by climbing on his head. Frightened for his dog the hunter quickly urged the other two dogs into the fray, and shortly they overwhelmed the hapless animal and dragged it out onto the bank. Setting and resetting their teeth into the animal’s flesh, the four dogs began jerking and tugging until they actually pulled the living creature into pieces. All the while the other two invitees were whooping, hollering and dancing in delight at the kill. And at that moment I realized I was in the wrong place. This wasn’t what God created me to be.
Somewhere in a box of old photos is one of me kneeling behind the carcasses of two snow geese. I’m smiling as though the photo depicted something positive about me, as though those lifeless forms were somehow superior to the beautiful living creatures they had been. Dear God . . . .
Over the years I have made of myself something of an irksome ass with my periodic pleas for people to give up the lopsided competition between hunter and creature; it really deals credit to no one. To my knowledge I have convinced no one, but please consider this my current attempt to do so.
