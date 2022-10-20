Letter to the editor: Johnson best candidate for sheriff

Our local sheriff’s election poses an interesting question. Do we continue with the “good ole boys” attitude that has plagued that office for 20 years and its history of “covering up” unprofessional behaviors, or do we decide to change this toxic culture? There is a 2014 court case that illustrates my concerns. I urge everyone to read the entire transcript as I have. It is shocking! The case is “State vs Richardson” and is a prime example of unethical conduct by five deputies, four are still employed. The conduct was overlooked and ignored by their supervisors, past and present.
In that case six deputies testified in court 30 days after an arrest was made in a drug investigation. The testimony of five deputies was determined by the court not credible, inconsistent and evasive. The court also found only one deputy was credible “while others were hiding what happened.” The prosecutor was “alarmed” by the testimony and the defense summarized to the court “they flat out lied.” The case was dismissed. The disgraceful actions of these five deputies is detrimental to the integrity of the justice system and an insult to our honest peace officers. Leadership took little or no disciplinary measures. A pathetic lack of accountability.
One of these five deputies is a candidate for sheriff, I believe, has been groomed by administration, considered the “golden boy” and therefore, feels entitled to the position. His image is featured on the official county sheriff’s office Facebook page, while his opponent is not. He has been promoted for advancement TWICE since his questionable testimony in the court case. Is this preferential treatment? Obviously there is significant reason to doubt the integrity and credibility of this candidate and the ability to lead the office.
I cannot, in good conscience, support this arrogant “business as usual” style of law enforcement that has existed for years. We have honorable deputies that deserve a work environment of trust and honesty which begins with solid leadership.
I enthusiastically endorse Travis Johnson for Sheriff. Honest.Trustworthy. CREDIBLE. He is a two-time business owner with budget and management skills, a former pro athlete accustomed to hard work and dedication to the job. Travis is a respected deputy sheriff in our county and with his personality and determination will be a positive leader and mentor. Travis has the courage to be transparent, commitment to tell the truth and is accountable.
Let’s change the culture that has haunted our county for years. Vote Travis Johnson for sheriff on Nov 8.
