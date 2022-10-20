 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Johnson best candidate for sheriff

Our local sheriff’s election poses an interesting question. Do we continue with the “good ole boys” attitude that has plagued that office for 20 years and its history of “covering up” unprofessional behaviors, or do we decide to change this toxic culture? There is a 2014 court case that illustrates my concerns. I urge everyone to read the entire transcript as I have. It is shocking! The case is “State vs Richardson” and is a prime example of unethical conduct by five deputies, four are still employed. The conduct was overlooked and ignored by their supervisors, past and present.

In that case six deputies testified in court 30 days after an arrest was made in a drug investigation. The testimony of five deputies was determined by the court not credible, inconsistent and evasive. The court also found only one deputy was credible “while others were hiding what happened.” The prosecutor was “alarmed” by the testimony and the defense summarized to the court “they flat out lied.” The case was dismissed. The disgraceful actions of these five deputies is detrimental to the integrity of the justice system and an insult to our honest peace officers. Leadership took little or no disciplinary measures. A pathetic lack of accountability.

