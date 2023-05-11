Letter to the editor: Hannah Fox

In 1997, Glenda and Ray Strege’s son, Mark, arrived at the M Health Fairview Northland Hospital emergency department after a serious car accident. Glenda and Ray weren’t aware of the accident right away due to it being the middle of the night, but Lisa Mitchell, RN, of Milaca, made sure she was a comforting presence while she cared for unconscious Mark. Before he was airlifted to a bigger hospital, Lisa sat with Mark and held his hand while she prayed for him. Mark unfortunately passed away.
Two months after Mark’s death, the Streges brought a card to the Northland Hospital’s emergency department, thanking the healthcare workers that cared for him. Lisa saw the card and knew she had to reach out. They made plans to meet in nearby Milaca.
At their meeting, the Streges got to share stories about Mark with Lisa, while Lisa was able to help give the Streges the closure they needed. Lisa assured Glenda and Ray that Mark was taken care of before he passed, and that he didn’t suffer.
Despite only meeting in person once, the Streges have maintained a special relationship with Lisa. They became pen pals, sending cards back and forth for the holidays, celebrating Nurse’s Week, updating one another on their families. Glenda would send Lisa small trinkets like bracelets, figurines, or bookmarks. Lisa recalls one of her favorite items they mailed back and forth were stationary cards on which Glenda had printed Mark’s artwork. It was a way to keep his memory alive, while fostering their friendship. Glenda and Lisa’s communication methods changed over time, as Facebook and texting became more prevalent, but the correspondence never stopped.
When Lisa talks about her experience caring for Mark, and later forming a relationship with the Streges, her passion for what she does is audible. Being able to offer a patient the best possible care and getting to be there for patients’ families are what Lisa considers “the cornerstone of nursing.” She hopes that stories like the one she shares with the Streges inspires others to become nurses.
Celebrating 30 years with M Health Fairview this August, Lisa is still working in the emergency department at Northland Hospital in Princeton. For Lisa, nursing is more than a job, it runs in her blood. Lisa’s mother was a nurse for 50 years. Now Lisa’s daughter and niece are nurses at Northland, working right alongside her.
