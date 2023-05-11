 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hannah Fox

In 1997, Glenda and Ray Strege’s son, Mark, arrived at the M Health Fairview Northland Hospital emergency department after a serious car accident. Glenda and Ray weren’t aware of the accident right away due to it being the middle of the night, but Lisa Mitchell, RN, of Milaca, made sure she was a comforting presence while she cared for unconscious Mark. Before he was airlifted to a bigger hospital, Lisa sat with Mark and held his hand while she prayed for him. Mark unfortunately passed away.

Two months after Mark’s death, the Streges brought a card to the Northland Hospital’s emergency department, thanking the healthcare workers that cared for him. Lisa saw the card and knew she had to reach out. They made plans to meet in nearby Milaca.

