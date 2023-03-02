 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Douglas Patnode

One has to wonder if the citizens of Minnesota knew the intent of this state’s Democratic party regarding the extreme abortion plans they must have had in mind if in power, as they campaigned prior to the last election. Now they have revealed their ugly intentions in pursuit of their legislative agenda. If not stopped, Minnesota will soon take an exalted spot among the most “enlightened” states in the U.S. and among the world’s most admired countries - like China and North Korea - as bastions of freedom, liberty, and the value of human life.

Democratic legislators and exalted leader Walz’s goal one: Remove essentially all abortion restrictions in the state. This would include not providing care to babies surviving an abortion attempt. That previous requirement in Minnesota law is intended to be repealed. This new measure could allow for a surviving baby to die in a metal pan sitting somewhere in a facility until dead. The remains might be discarded along with the other residue - without worrying about cumbersome details of a human body’s usual disposal expectations. The child-protection law provided by Minnesota statutes will be conveniently wiped away, allowing the infant to perish by exposure, suffocation, or another cause - whatever comes first. A new slogan will be necessary, “my baby, my choice!”

