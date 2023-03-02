Letter to the editor: Douglas Patnode

One has to wonder if the citizens of Minnesota knew the intent of this state’s Democratic party regarding the extreme abortion plans they must have had in mind if in power, as they campaigned prior to the last election. Now they have revealed their ugly intentions in pursuit of their legislative agenda. If not stopped, Minnesota will soon take an exalted spot among the most “enlightened” states in the U.S. and among the world’s most admired countries - like China and North Korea - as bastions of freedom, liberty, and the value of human life.
Democratic legislators and exalted leader Walz’s goal one: Remove essentially all abortion restrictions in the state. This would include not providing care to babies surviving an abortion attempt. That previous requirement in Minnesota law is intended to be repealed. This new measure could allow for a surviving baby to die in a metal pan sitting somewhere in a facility until dead. The remains might be discarded along with the other residue - without worrying about cumbersome details of a human body’s usual disposal expectations. The child-protection law provided by Minnesota statutes will be conveniently wiped away, allowing the infant to perish by exposure, suffocation, or another cause - whatever comes first. A new slogan will be necessary, “my baby, my choice!”
Goal two: The costs of abortions will be allowed to be covered by Minnesotan tax dollars. That’s great because it implicates all of us - contributing to this unholy practice. This coverage will surely cover not only our state’s residents, but likely include anyone within the state’s abortion facilities. While our state may not become the “abortion capital” of the entire country, surely we will be the abortion capital of the Midwest. “Minnesota nice” will have a whole new meaning - thanks to the legislative majority and our distinguished governor. They all must be very proud!
Goal three: Impending repeals of previous Minnesota statutes will include the complete elimination of recordkeeping requirements. Numbers of abortions and numbers of those left to die from botched abortions will no longer be state law mandates. Keeping such statistics would be unknown/unrecorded - information like that is just too unimportant to be bothered with. That way costs to the state’s taxpayers can be completely unavailable. Everything would be so much more “sanitary” that way.
One final question to all you readers, how many babies will die before these unconscionable statutes will be repealed? What a terrible thought to contemplate!
