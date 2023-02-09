 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Douglas Patnode

It is amazing how quickly the democratic-dominated legislature and Governor Walz have moved to codify increased abortion “protections” in the state. This action will place Minnesota as one of the most liberal states in this country regarding the killing of the unborn. No doubt the governor and the supporting legislators consider it a huge win to pass that bill, a law that brutally destroys a portion of our state’s future - those unborn children.

How surprising - the only time the governor is visible in this state is during the months leading to his re-election. I compare his visibility with his previous tendency during the years of the pandemic to be conspicuously not visible. This is also the case with the majority of elected officials. Only a small number in leadership actually direct the priorities and course for the respective parties. The remainder of the legislators simply support the party line. The donors who pump money into their party drive legislation, thus, big-time donors become the driving force within government. No sensible donor would throw much money towards a group that did not advance their interests.

