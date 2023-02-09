Letter to the editor: Douglas Patnode

It is amazing how quickly the democratic-dominated legislature and Governor Walz have moved to codify increased abortion “protections” in the state. This action will place Minnesota as one of the most liberal states in this country regarding the killing of the unborn. No doubt the governor and the supporting legislators consider it a huge win to pass that bill, a law that brutally destroys a portion of our state’s future - those unborn children.
How surprising - the only time the governor is visible in this state is during the months leading to his re-election. I compare his visibility with his previous tendency during the years of the pandemic to be conspicuously not visible. This is also the case with the majority of elected officials. Only a small number in leadership actually direct the priorities and course for the respective parties. The remainder of the legislators simply support the party line. The donors who pump money into their party drive legislation, thus, big-time donors become the driving force within government. No sensible donor would throw much money towards a group that did not advance their interests.
This happens with the federal offices, too, including congress and the presidency. In this way, most politicians can focus on their re-election through fundraising and not in any way give the needs and demands of the “hard-working Americans” anything by lip-service. The mantras from both political parties are the same; the ideology may be different. The voters are caught “between a rock and a hard place.”
This all sounds very cynical. The question is, is it true? I base my comments on something learned some years ago. I was approached to run for a legislative office by one of the major parties. I was told that winning a seat in this district would be very likely. The party would offer $25,000 into my campaign to seal the win. I asked what would be expected of me in return for the donation. After a pause, the party rep told me, “you would be expected to support the party’s position on issues.” This conflicted with my personal view that my constituents should be served by their elected officials. I chose not to run for office.
Certainly there are possible solutions for the dilemma voters here and across the country face. One, severely limit political contributions by individuals, corporations, businesses, and even non-profits. Limit the tax write-offs for all donor entities. On the federal level, severely limit congress from lucrative lobbying employment following their leaving office. Very conservative term limits for congress and legislators. The only people who would object to these measures would likely be those who are taking advantage of the present system. And one final point, enforce the restrictions in place and ignored; stop insider trading that makes so many in congress wealthy.
