Letter to the editor: Doug Patnode

As I just read the Jan. 12, 2023 edition of this newspaper (the Union-Times), I wrote to make two comments.
First, I wish to congratulate coach Brett Cloutier, his staff, and the Princeton High School boys basketball program for their tremendous achievement of winning 31 straight m-8 games. This was an outstanding achievement and should be considered perhaps the most significant achievement in PHS sports history. Congratulations to all those coaches, players, and support staff who have contributed to this amazing record!
Second, I would like to offer a different view of Mr. Keith Anderson’s editorial column and perspective. His opening account of the events surrounding the injury to Damar Hamlin was accurate in terms of the wide-spread response and resulting “unifying” effect. He was clearly in agreement with the widespread criticism of the republicans in the U.S. House to say that, “what happened, though, was anything but routine or even a semblance of what voters were hoping to see… some level of unity.” It was not clear what the basis of that statement was. Perhaps “expecting” would be a better choice of word than “hoping.” I think the significance of what was taking place with the House republicans, who were seeking a change in the mindless continuation of D.C. business and procedures, was misinterpreted across the country. The work of congress does not seem to be done for the American people, their actions not their words. But it is hugely beneficial to small groups of special interests, donors, and benefactors who advance their ego-centric view of what’s right.
I watched the majority of the many votes taken that week. And I listened to a large percentage of the media and the congressional members from both parties lament the “dysfunction” and obstruction by about five percent of the members. However, I applaud that House group for their successful efforts to disrupt the status quo, despite the criticism.
On the same day I read the local newspaper column, it was widely broadcast that the democratic house minority voted 210 of 212 members against the pending bill to provide medical attention to newborns who survived an abortion attempt. It was said the reason was “in support of women’s reproductive rights.” My first thought was, “how could 210 members of that lawmaking body support taking a newborn and letting it die because of the ‘misfortune’ of surviving the attempt to end its life?” What an impressive display of “unity!” My second thought was, “in what way does allowing the child to die without care after its birth have to do with women’s reproductive rights?” Maybe there could be found an alternative solution - like adoption perhaps, or a lethal injection be given rather than the baby die from dehydration? I hear the pain involved from death-by-dehydration is severe. I wonder if that pain would be more or less than the pain endured by the infant victim during the abortion itself? Lots of questions, no answers. And, yes, the beauty of unified lawmakers.
