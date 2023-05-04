Letter to the editor: Dick Gist

I recently wrote a letter to a 2023 high school graduate that I’ve never met. I’m aware of her because back in 2014 she informed me that she so liked my children’s book, “Ayshush on the Inside,” that she had read it five times. That made her my biggest fan, and just possibly, my only one.
While composing the letter I recalled what the world was like when I graduated in 1952.
We had no TV, computers, or cell phones. Hanging out and going to the movies mostly entertained us. Movies were unrated because they were clean, many, downright wholesome. Like all teenagers, we had raging hormones but we were wondrously limited by our ignorance and inhibitions. We boys respected girls and wondered about them; they were titillating mysteries. Our sexual fantasies included holding hands, hugging, and yes, kissing. My three older sisters anticipated a third date with a boy because maybe, just maybe, a kiss would be exchanged. That was the standard. Exciting stuff. And people kissed with their mouths closed.
Playboy magazine was not on the stands, pornography was non-existent, words like homosexual, lesbian and teenage pregnancy were not in our vocabulary, and drug dealers were the lowest form of life, and besides, they were all in New York City.
Most of us went to Sunday School and Sunday worship. And we always dressed in our finest clothes to appear before God. Indeed, it was a different world.
I recalled that in high school we criticized the two generations that preceded us because they left us such a crappy world to deal with. Like mass shootings? Well, no. Worship of guns no matter the cost? Uh, no again. Extreme political division? No. Excessive pursuit of wealth? No, not that. The breakdown of morals? (Sigh). No, not that, either.
I ended my letter by reminding her that most people are decent and caring, the world is a friendly place, and nature’s most basic impulse is an irrepressible drive for wholeness, for connection. And life’s possibilities are endless.
What I didn’t offer was an apology for the world my generation has left her.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.