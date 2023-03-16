 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Dick Gist

  • 0

Senior Dining, a Place of Healing

It’s well-established that water is like a tape recorder, holding both information and emotions. With that in mind I wanted to demonstrate to the participants in senior dining that their thoughts can affect the physical world, in this case, water. So I set up a familiar experiment. I took two bottles, added some rice, and filled the bottles with water. I put each in a brown paper bag, then labeled them as “Insults,” and ”compliments.” I set the two on opposite ends of the counter that everyone passes to get their meal. I asked the willing to insult or curse the one sack, and to bless the second. After two weeks we had an unveiling to reveal the differences they had created in the two jars, simply by their thoughts. When I did so, there was no difference. The experiment failed.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred