Letter to the editor: Dick Gist

It’s well-established that water is like a tape recorder, holding both information and emotions. With that in mind I wanted to demonstrate to the participants in senior dining that their thoughts can affect the physical world, in this case, water. So I set up a familiar experiment. I took two bottles, added some rice, and filled the bottles with water. I put each in a brown paper bag, then labeled them as “Insults,” and ”compliments.” I set the two on opposite ends of the counter that everyone passes to get their meal. I asked the willing to insult or curse the one sack, and to bless the second. After two weeks we had an unveiling to reveal the differences they had created in the two jars, simply by their thoughts. When I did so, there was no difference. The experiment failed.
Puzzled, I concluded that people were addressing their thoughts to the paper bags and not to the water. So I reset the experiment by setting out the naked jars. For most of two weeks, now, at least a few have been blessing and cursing the two jars, but I see only a slight difference developing between the two. We appear to have an unconvincing result developing. Hmmm. I’d never seen the experiment fail before. Normally one becomes frothy white, the other, thin and rust colored.
Today I observed the people passing the counter. Many were looking ahead in anticipation of the meal, others were chatting, laughing, etc., all positive energy. My conclusion: a substantial field of positive energy created by the people is overriding the negative words and thoughts directed at the insult jar (just as a background of hard rock music or classical music will interfere). Aha! The experiment is working, but in an unexpected way. People don’t come to senior dining to eat a meal, they come to share one. That is the attraction, positive energy, ie. fellowship. Both jars reflect that with their creamy appearance. I know and trust this experiment well enough to risk a conclusion: senior dining is good for your health, a place of healing. So why don’t you join us?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.