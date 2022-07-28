Letter to the editor: Blake Paulson will fight for his constituents

The August 9 Republican Primary is right around the corner!
This year I went to my local caucus and became a first-time Republican delegate.
As a delegate, one of my responsibilities is to evaluate the Republican candidates running for office, so I can make an informed recommendation to my friends and neighbors concerning the candidates. Due to redistricting, there is an open seat to fill. Whoever wins on August 9 will likely be our representative for several terms.
I believe it is important that we elect a representative that we trust. I know Blake Paulson, and I know we can trust him. He is the only candidate that has consistently fought for the will of the people despite heavy opposition. People want a politician who is available, listens to their concerns and works toward making necessary changes. From the first time I met him, Blake has been genuine and truly listened to me. When the delegates in Mille Lacs County wanted to come back from recess after the failed endorsement convention, Blake was the only candidate who fought for them. He didn’t just say he would fight for us; he actually did.
Blake is the type of person we need in St. Paul. He has worked down at the capitol for other legislators and learned what works, and more so, what doesn’t. He managed staff on the Trump campaign operation throughout central Minnesota. He stood up to the Left at the University of Minnesota, successfully advancing the Conservative cause on campus against opposition from students and administration. He’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes in. I know that as a representative he will listen to his constituents, stay grounded, and remain true to his Christian, conservative values.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Blake Paulson on August 9 to be our next state representative, because he will truly represent the people of 10B. Let’s make Minnesota great again!
