 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Aaron Evenson

  • 0

Sheriff candidate and current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has legitimately given his heart and soul to this community. Over the years as a lone canine handler, he often worked 7 days a week due to being called out on his days off to assist deputies and other area law enforcement. He is a man of impeccable integrity that I have never seen waver in doing not only the right thing, but always keeping in mind what is the best thing for the people that entrust us as their community’s law enforcement. He was the first Deputy to start and fully complete the National Institute for Credible Leadership academy and then went on per his own request to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leadership school which is a month long law enforcement leadership school. He is the only candidate to have both of these credentials and the only member of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office that has attended and completed both trainings.

Kyle Burton has been looked to as a leader around our office since well before he was ever promoted to a road sergeant position. Burton was, and still is, a guy that one can look to for logical advice on a case or what steps should be taken next in a given situation. He is a calm and level headed guy that is very calculated in his thoughts and actions and has always been slow to anger and quick to offer assistance to anyone that asks. As a sergeant, he nurtured his “team” of deputies and fostered a learning atmosphere that I believe to be second to none. He empowered his deputies to make decisions and to always step out of their comfort zone to learn something new every shift, ultimately making all of us better cops. He not only guided this team but he led them from the front like any true leader would do and he has never asked a deputy to do something he is not willing to do himself.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred