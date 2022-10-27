Letter to the Editor: Aaron Evenson

Sheriff candidate and current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has legitimately given his heart and soul to this community. Over the years as a lone canine handler, he often worked 7 days a week due to being called out on his days off to assist deputies and other area law enforcement. He is a man of impeccable integrity that I have never seen waver in doing not only the right thing, but always keeping in mind what is the best thing for the people that entrust us as their community’s law enforcement. He was the first Deputy to start and fully complete the National Institute for Credible Leadership academy and then went on per his own request to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leadership school which is a month long law enforcement leadership school. He is the only candidate to have both of these credentials and the only member of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office that has attended and completed both trainings.
Kyle Burton has been looked to as a leader around our office since well before he was ever promoted to a road sergeant position. Burton was, and still is, a guy that one can look to for logical advice on a case or what steps should be taken next in a given situation. He is a calm and level headed guy that is very calculated in his thoughts and actions and has always been slow to anger and quick to offer assistance to anyone that asks. As a sergeant, he nurtured his “team” of deputies and fostered a learning atmosphere that I believe to be second to none. He empowered his deputies to make decisions and to always step out of their comfort zone to learn something new every shift, ultimately making all of us better cops. He not only guided this team but he led them from the front like any true leader would do and he has never asked a deputy to do something he is not willing to do himself.
As our Chief Deputy, he has continued this leadership consistently standing up for this community and our deputies in what have been very trying times around this profession. He knows our budget in and out. He is the guy at every county board meeting maintaining his finger on the pulse of the county board and the happenings in our county. He understands the issues that our jail, courts, and patrol division are having to adjust to in changes to this profession. I feel Kyle Burton is without question the best candidate for this office within our agency. He has the trust of our entire administration and has the respect of those within our office.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has this ability on day one as your sheriff and will let nothing stand in his way of doing what is right to safeguard all those who call Mille Lacs county home.
Aaron Evenson
Mille Lacs County Patrol Sgt & Special Weapons and Tactics Team Leader
