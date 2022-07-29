I'll be working the state Legion baseball tournament this week and won't have time for much of a blog. But I thought I'd give kudos to the Legion team that went 4-0 and won the Sub State 13 tournament here last week to earn a trip to state.
The team opened with a 2-0 nail-biter over Cambridge, beat Zimmerman 5-0 and then beat Rogers 14-4 in a battle of the two unbeaten teams in the eight-team field. Then, after a rain delay of a day, the team beat Rogers 12-2 on Sunday to win the tournament.
Princeton is 22-5 as it leaves for Burnsville and has a tough road ahead because the other three teams in its four-team pool are all ranked in the top 20 in the state. Play began Thursday with two games and there is one Friday. The tournament is in Burnsville and Shakopee.
The team had a .382 batting average in the Sub State and outscored its opponents 33-4 while compiling a 1.44 team ERA. Kevin Rahe won the first game and fourth game, and Tyler Peters and Ryan Krone won the other two games.
Daniel Minks led the hitters with a .583 average, Cam Jenson and Ryan Krone were at .444 each, Eli Gibbs and Eli Christopher at .417 apiece, Mitch Krone was at .600 (3 for 5) and Devon Day (pinch-hit grand slam, 2 for 5) was at .400. Gibbs had two homers and 9 RBIs and the team added a couple triples and four doubles.
I'd be remiss if I didn't praise the grounds crew of Coach Troy Kinney, Assistant Coach Jesse Zimmer, Jules Zimmer and former and current players who helped out. I received good comments from a number of coaches and fans about the condition of the field and how well run the tournament was. Princeton is good at running tournaments and fans from other towns know that and give nice compliments.
After 26 games the past two weeks in local tournaments, I will work four games on Thursday at state and four on Friday, and then maybe a few more. It's a great time of the year for baseball.
TWINS' TIMES
Tuesday July 19
It was a disastrous week for the Twins as they dropped three of four to the White Sox, once on a one-hitter and the other two in games where they scored only two runs.Their lead is down to two games over Cleveland and three over the Sox as the All-Star break came.
Byron Buxton, hitting only .216 with 91 strikeouts, still hit a homer that drove in the winning run for the American League in the All-Star game and Luis Arraez also had a hit as both guys went 1-for-2.
Star Tribune columnist Pat Reusse notes that the team is 23-28 dating back to May 25 and that the lack of good pitching is the problem. I agree, although they have managed to stay in first place mainly because of a 23-8 run early in the season.
It will likely take another run like that to stay in first place. I'm not real optimistic with about 70 games remaining.
Monday, July 25
Hey, the Twins had the right team to play in the post All-Star break. Two one-sided wins over Detroit have given the team a three-game lead. Now the tougher teams are ahead like Milwaukee and San Diego, teams having good years.
More next week. I'll be at the state Legion baseball tournament much of this week.
SPORTS MEMORIES
July 26, 1962 - Tom Peterson shot a 32 to break the course record at Rum River Golf Club . . . The Princeton peewees went 9-0 to win the league championship and then won the playoffs as Dennis Minks was the winning pitcher in two games on one day.
July 27, 1967 - Princeton lost to Palmer 6-4 and lost a chance for fifth place in the town team league as Ken Ott and Tom Enger each got two hits. Santiago won the league for the second year in a row as Luther Dorr shut out Clear Lake 13-0.
July 28, 1972 - The Legion team ended the regular season with a 15-6 record. Dan Kne (7-2) beat Mora 9-1 as he struck out 17 . . . The town team beat Foley 9-7 to clinch second place in the league as George Sanford hit a three-run honer and Ron Ddglmann hit a solo homer.
July 28, 1977 - Mark Bornholdt and Steve Sanborn played 110 holes in 13 hours at the local course to beat the record there by 10 holes. Sanborn shot a 37 and Bornholdt a 39 on their 12th round. They averaged 41.3 and 40.5 . . . The town team beat Forest Lake 5-2 to tie for first place as Kevin VanHooser raised his record to 5-0.
July 29, 1982 - Ron Gustafson, with a score of 146 that was a stroke better than Steve Lodien, won the men's title at Rum River Golf Club . . . Princeton beat Mora 19-1 in the opener of Legion playoff games as Jim Belfiori drove in 4 runs and Brian Dorr 3 . . . Doug Patnode was 5 for 5, with two homers, as the town team beat St. Francis 11-3. The team also beat a summer Bethel College team 6-5 as John Gloege got the win in relief and Luther Dorr homered.
July 29, 1987 -The Legion team beat Cambridge twice to keep alive a 33-game winning streak in league play and finished 12-0 for the season. Winning pitchers were Simon Thielen and Jason Miller. Bryan Hoff had three hits in one game. The team won its ninth straight North End title.
.
July 30, 1992 - After a three-week layoff because of cancellations and an unusual forfeit (a Princeton player didn't have the correct socks) the town team beat Coon Rapids 7-6 as Matt Skarohlid got the win and three hits . . . The Legion team was10-19, 7-5 in league play with two games remaining.
July 25, 1997 - The Panthers finished the regular season 21-2 with Rod Gohman, Simon Thielen and Jason Miller (7-0) getting wins over Isanti, St. Francis and Pine City. In the 13-9 win over St. Francis Chad Campbell drove in 4 runs with 4 hits and Brian Dorr drove in 3. Campbell also drove in 4 in the next game . . . Chad Ruzek drove in 3 runs as the Legion team beat Mora 11-5.
Aug. 1, 2002 - The Legion team beat Pine City 3-0 and 11-9 to advance to the District 10 tournament, Dan Grot getting the shutout and striking out 9. Karl Larsen drove in 4 runs in the second game . . . The Panthers beat Chisago Lakes 7-3 and 3-2 to advance to region play, Jason Miller staying unbeaten (7-0) by winning the first game as Chad Carling and Brian Dorr each drove in two runs, Dorr hitting a homer. Brian Julson hit a ninth-inning homer to win the second game.
Aug. 2, 2007 -The Panthers (21-3) beat Milaca 12-1 at home in league playoffs and 13-3 at Milaca. Chad Carling (4 hits), Tony Stay and Brian Dorr each drove in two runs in the first game and Jesse Zimmer drove in three in the second gameas Jesse Donner had four hits.
Aug 3, 2012 -The Legion team (12-9) went 1-2 at the District 10 tournament, beating Wayzata 7-6 and losing to Eden Prairie and Monticello. Winning pitcher Zack Ludwig drove in the winning run in the 10th inning and Nick Zeroth hit a homer.
Aug. 3, 2017 - The Panthers beat Nowthen 8-0 and Rum Rum River 9-1 to win the division playoff title and advanced to region play. Tanner Kinney and Sam Archer each had three hits in the shutout pitched by Damon Rademacher against Nowthen. The team had a 12-1 run at that point after a slow start to the season.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.