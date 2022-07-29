I'll be working the state Legion baseball tournament this week and won't have time for much of a blog. But I thought I'd give kudos to the Legion team that went 4-0 and won the Sub State 13 tournament here last week to earn a trip to state.

The team opened with a 2-0 nail-biter over Cambridge, beat Zimmerman 5-0 and then beat Rogers 14-4 in a battle of the two unbeaten teams in the eight-team field. Then, after a rain delay of a day, the team beat Rogers 12-2 on Sunday to win the tournament.

