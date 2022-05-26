 Skip to main content
Lack of insects is alarming

It’s been some years now that I’ve not had to clean bugs from my windshield, headlights, and car grill. At our home we’ve had two consecutive mosquito-free years, and I find myself hoping we may have a few this coming summer. Really. We are observing no-mow-May this year and our large lawn is alive with yellow dandelions. I’ve walked the lawn twice looking for the insects this practice is intended to benefit. I’ve found but two insects on dandelion flowers, and only one was a flying insect. We maintain two patches of milkweeds on our property, but I’ve yet to find a monarch caterpillar. Our apple trees are ablaze with blossoms just now, but no pollinating insects are flitting about. For more than a quarter-century I’ve taken late-night walks to knock down my sugars before bedtime. I use to observe bats swooping and sweeping around the street lights collecting bugs. I no longer see either. I have a nephew, now a retired farmer, who expresses considerable alarm over the power and lasting power of the insecticides and herbicides now available to the farmer. I walk the aisles of Walmart or any hardware or gardening store, and the number of items available to kill living things is almost unending. We dispense death without due consideration of what we are doing. I, like my nephew, find such things a little more than alarming. We are damaging our planetary home in many ways, and I can’t help but believe eliminating so many insects is but one more example of our ignorance of the way of life. Anyone else have thoughts on this?

Richard (Dick) Gist

Princeton

