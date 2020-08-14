Kids on horses

"The switchboard just lit up. They were yelling and screaming. And we wondered what was going on."
That's what June Kunkel, a 94-year-old who lives in Princeton, remembers about working as a Princeton telephone operator on Aug. 14, 1945, the day that World War II came to an end.
Seventy-five years ago today (Aug. 14), at 5:10 in the afternoon, word came that the war was over because Japan had agreed to surrender. Official documents were signed Sept. 2 on the U.S.S. Missouri but, for all intents and purposes, the war had ended.
Kunkel, an energetic person who is still active in the auxiliaries for both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Princeton, was plugging in wires left and right to complete calls in the telephone office located above the old Princeton State Bank building (Hayes K-9 Grooming today). And she was right in the middle of things, geographically, as the impromptu celebration began in Princeton on Main Street, now Rum River Drive.
Grace Dunn, longtime editor of he Princeton Union, wrote that a long blast at 6 p.m. from the city's siren announced the war had ended.
"A few minutes later church bells were ringing, glad shouts of joy were heard, and a few well-prepared individuals were discharging guns in the air to salute the dawn of peace for the first time since since Dec. 8, 1941, the day the United States declared war on Japan," Dunn's story on the front page read.
It wouldn't be politically correct today as she noted that the capitulation by Japan came three months and a day after Germany surrendered, saying "The atomic bomb had brought the Nips to their knees."
The tooting of car horns was commonplace as youngsters formed victory parades on their own, "playing xylophones, beating drums and pans, and all stepping off proudly with American flags." Dunn wrote. "Housewives ran out on the lawn waving their aprons and almost crying for joy. No one passed without a salute. The long awaited day had arrived — the boys are coming home."
Every business place closed at 6 that night and at about 9:30 a parade began to organize on Main Street, just outside the building where Kunkel was working. The parade, with a calliope included on a pickup from Inland Lumber, led the parade which headed across the bridge to the north end of town and then circled the residential district on the south side of town. It started with about 30 cars and ended with 60, "an imposing spectacle welcomed with shouts of joy."
By 11 that night a crowd of about 250 people had formed at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street (where the downtown traffic lights are today) "They danced on the pavement, formed a snake dance, and kept an orderly but hilarious celebration until 2 a.m.," Dunn reported. "Quiet then reigned until Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m."
Kunkel, after she finished her work shift that night, headed for Bud's Place (A to Z Restaurant Equipment today) just north of town, a place where younger people — she was 19 then — usually hung out.
"It was packed," she remembers. "People we're jumping around, people were hugging. It was something else!"
She got a ride there with friends and doesn't remember doing any partying. "But there were parties all over," she said. "It was an exciting night."
The next day, a Wednesday, another parade was formed at the armory (Williams Dingman Funeral Home today), headed again by the calliope with Mrs. Vernon Swanson playing, "resplendent in a red suit." By then the pickup was decorated with flags and was followed by the town's fire truck. There were large vans from the Ward Transfer Company, a hearse decorated with a Nazi flag sent home by a Princeton soldier and a sign proclaiming the hearse as a Tojo Special, and a contingent of people riding horses, as well as a long line of cars. The parade made its way throughout the town. At 8:15 that evening there was a service at the armory with about 400 people attending.
That same day gasoline rationing ended in the United States, as did the rationing of canned fruits and vegetables. It was announced that about seven million people in the armed forces would be released by November.
Can you imagine the feelings of people after nearly four years of war? We can imagine but, unless you were there, we can't begin to know how joyful the feelings were.
"Our joy over the dawn of peace is tempered by the remembrance of those gallant boys who will not be coming back," Dunn wrote in an editorial, "the boys who played next door, who carried our papers, the boys we cheered to victory at high school basketball games. The price paid for the victory has been terrifically high, both in human life and in material wealth, but victory had to be achieved at any price."
She wrote that it would have been horrible to live under the rule of Hitler, Mussolini, and the warlords of Japan. "What we need to do is to keep our feet on the ground and face the issues with the same courage and sound common sense with which we have met the war crisis," she concluded her editorial.
I talked a couple days ago with a friend two months short of his 95th birthday, a Marine from Boston who was wounded on Iwo Jima where some of his buddies died. He graduated from high school at age 18, joined the Marines and entered the V-12 program to become an officer. Then a friend mentioned that, because of the length of the program, "we're going to miss the war." He and some friends flunked out of the program on purpose and they all ended up in combat. That's the way it was then, he said. Everyone was on board.
I asked what he remembered about the war ending and he said President Truman did the right thing in ordering the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. My friend had been stationed in Hawaii after being hospitalized and his division was preparing to be part of the invasion of Japan that was to begin Nov. 1,1945.
"It saved us and thousands of others," he said. "I had made a bet in June with a buddy that the invasion would take place. I lost twenty bucks but, boy, was I happy." He still has a few grains of sand embedded in an elbow and an ankle because of a mine that went off on Iwo Jima that injured him and cost the lives of friends. He still harbors dislike for the people of Japan. Who can blame him?
My friend plays cribbage every day at 2 p.m. at an outdoor pavilion in a suburb of Boston and then "has a couple with the boys" at 4 each day. Not a bad routine for a 94-year-old, someone who answered his country's call.
June Kunkel, who grew up on a farm north of Princeton and finished only the eighth grade because she had to help out on the farm after her mother died, became a telephone operator after she got permission from her father to apply. She ended up marrying a Princeton boy who had served overseas for three-and-a-half years and they were married for 66 years until he died in 2016. So she's a Princetonian, through and through, and has served her city well.
"I can't believe 75 years have gone by since the war ended," she said as we finished talking. "I tried to think of someone else who could talk about that night but I don't think there is anyone else around. I must be an antique."
June and my friend Walter from Boston — nice antiques to have around.
Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins
Saturday, Aug. 8 — The Twins hit a couple solo homers Friday night but lost 3-2 to the last-place Kansas City Royals (4-10) as the offense continued to struggle after losing to the 2-10 Pirates the day before. There were seven players in the starting lineup who were hitting at .239 or lower, and four of those were at .172 or lower. Those seven players (and it's not a small sample size any longer) had a combined .195 average and those seven players went 1-for-14 in the loss to the Royals. If you caution that Luis Arraez (.216) and Josh Donaldson (.182) and now on the IL) weren't in the lineup, they have a combined average of .203. The hitters seem to be taking a lot of first-pitch fastballs lately that are strikes. The Twins still had the best percentage in the AL, .714, and led second-place Chicago by 2 games.
Sunday, Aug. 9 —.Byron Buxton homered for the third straight game and the Twins had two other homers but lost 9-6 on Saturday as Jake Odorizzi went three innings in his first start. Relievers then gave up six runs and that wiped out a 4-2 Twins lead after Buxton's three-run homer. The record dropped to 10-5 with the third straight loss to teams well below the .500 mark. When the Twins were 10-2 some were projecting that to a 50-10 record over 60 games. Then the record went to 10-5 and that projection changed to 40-20,
Monday, Aug. 10 — Remember a few days ago when the Twins were 10-2 and many fans and some in the media were handing the division title to Minnesota? On Sunday another woeful offensive performance led to a 4-2 loss to Kansas City, the team's fourth straight, and the division lead was only a half game. Don't look now but Ron Gardenhire's Detroit team — not Chicago or Cleveland — is in second place. The Twins got only seven hits and that gave them a team batting average of .219 in the four-game losing streak during which they struck out 34 times in 36 innings. Kansas City relievers gave up only 2 runs in 13 1/3 innings and registered 17 strikeouts. Jose Berrios, not really an ace as he is called by many in the media (Odorizzi was the best starter on the team in 2019), dropped to 1-3 with a 5.31 ERA as he gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He wasn't helped by a throw to the wrong base from left fielder Eddie Rosario that probably cost a couple runs. Rosario has made a habit of throwing to the wrong base during his time with the Twins. Berrios has always been a pitcher of promise but has been only so-so. He was 12-11 last season with a very respectable 3.84 ERA but over the last three months in 2019 was only 4-5 with an ERA of 4.25.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — The losing streak was broken Monday night in Milwaukee (6-8) with a 4-2 win as Randy Dobnak (3-1, 0.90) continued his good pitching. The Twins had only seven hits but Rosario's grand-slam homer in the third inning, the fourth of his career, did the job. Minnesota relievers gave up one run in four innings and Taylor Rogers got his fourth save. Tyler Duffey hasn't given up a run in his six one-inning outings. With only three games remaining to get to a third of the 60-game season the Twins haven't gotten much help from some of their off-season acquisitions. Donaldson, the biggest name, hasn't played for 10 games and has driven in only two runs. Rich Hill and Homer Bailey each won their first start but both are on the IL and who knows when they will pitch again. Hill last pitched on July 29 and Bailey last pitched on July 28. A bullpen game is planned for today in Milwaukee, already the second such game of the season. The Twins have already used 20 pitchers in 17 games.
Wednesday, Aug. 12— For the fifth time in six games the Twins lost Tuesday night to a team with a sub-.500 record, this time 6-4to Milwaukee and it dropped their record to 11-7 after a 10-2 start. Minnesota led 4-0 in the third inning on the strength of three homers, two by Rosario, but continued a trend of being unable to mount an offense against relief pitchers. After striking out 17 times in 13 1/3 innings against Kansas City relievers and scoring only two runs, the Twins have four hits in nine innings against Milwaukee and have stuck out an astounding 16 times. That's 2 runs in 22 1/3 innings the last five games, with 33 strikeouts, a rate of 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings. It was an "opener" game, Rocco Baldelli opting to use only relief pitchers. Trevor May gave up a two-run homer that tied the game 4-4 in the sixth and Rogers, with two losses already, gave up a two-run homer in the eighth. Going back to the start of the 2019 season Rogers has posted an 8.40 ERA when pitching on consecutive days. Baldelli has been stubborn about using him that way even though the results have been poor. Strikeouts for Minnesota hitters continue at an alarming rate with 16 of them Tuesday night. It's not time to panic, and many say it's early. But it's not in this crazy year. A third of the season will be gone on Friday.
Thursday, Aug. 13 —A blowout win was inevitable and it came Wednesday night by a 12-2 score in Milwaukee as Kenta Maeda improved his record to 3-0. Buxton capped off an eight-game road trip with two homers, giving him five on the trip, along with 8 RBIs and a .414 average (12-for-29). Every starter had at lest one hit, Mitch Garver and Buxton leading the way with three each among the team's 15 hits. The team has an off day today and then hosts Kansas City for three games starting Friday night. The Twins are 12-7. Kansas City 8-11.
Friday, Aug. 14 — If the rain holds off in time today, the Twins (12-7) will start a four-game series at Target Field against Kansas City (8-11) that will be the 20th game in a 60-game season. If the game is postponed the teams will likely play a doubleheader one of the next three days and those games will be seven-inning games. Who has the advantage then? Remember that the Kansas City relievers shut down the Minnesota offense as the Royals swept three games from Minnesota last weekend. Going into the 12-2 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday the Twins led the major leagues in runs scored the first four innings of games but were 22nd in runs scored from innings five through nine. In the 12-run game in Milwaukee the Twins scored in innings two through six. The Twins have used 20 pitchers in the first 19 games. Minnesota has a 1 1/2-game lead on Detroit and a 2-game lead on Chicago and Cleveland. The Tigers and Indians play each other this weekend.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 19, 1965 — Ron Stolski was to start football practice in his first year of coaching at PHS. (Stolski , who coached here six years, retired after the 2020 season with 389 wins, second best in Minnesota.) . . . Tim Metcalf was the defending champion for the Sept. 1 junior golf tournament at Rum River Golf Club.
Aug. 19, 1970 — Tom Peterson won the men's championship at Rum River Golf Club with a 151. Paul Anderson was second at 156 and Jim Boik third at 158.
Aug. 20, 1975 — The Rum River Conference football jamboree, in which each team played two quarters against another RRC team, was scheduled for Princeton with admission prices at 75 cents for students and $1.25 for adults.
Aug. 21, 1980 — Chiris Fransen won the women's title at Rum River Golf Club, shooting a 167 . .. Jo Alferness made a hole in one at the Princeton course on hole No. 1.
Aug. 22, 1985 — The Frank Pharmacy women's softball team won the District 6 tournament a Willow River to advance to state. Lisa Barnes hit .560 and Kelley Johnson .517.
Aug. 23, 1990 — The Lind Construction team from Princeton went 1-2 at the state Class C softball tournament and finished the season 32-7. Paul Lind and Ken Kettelhodt each hit .600 at state.
Aug. 24, 1995 —Helen Sanborn and Dick Southard won the senior championships at Princeton Golf Club. Southard shot a 76.
Aug. 17, 2000 — The Princeton Panthers hit .391 and had eight homers while scoring 38 runs in three games as they won the Region 1C tournament at Hinckley to advance to state. Jesse Zimmer went 12-for-14 as the Panthers beat Nowthen 14-6, Hinckley 17-10 and Hinckley 7-5. Zimmer drove in 10 runs. Jason Miller (10-0), Joe Nelson and Troy Scheffel got the wins as Eric Deglman pitched in relief in all three games. Mark Beattie was 8 for 15 and Tony Stay was 7 for 14 . . . The IHF (Insurance Shoppe/Hofman Oil/Finish Line Cafe) softball team, after finishing last in the Princeton league during the regular season, placed fourth in the district tournament at Cambridge and advanced to state.
Aug. 25, 2005 — Princeton Panther ace Jason Miller decided to retireafter cutting his playing time with the team. In one five-year stretch he compiled a 56-6 record, all of the losses coming in region or state games. After a loss to New Munich in the state tournament this year the Panthers had compiled a 237-74 record (.762) the past nine years, including trips to the state tournament the last eight years.
Aug. 26 2010 — PHS athletic director Darin Laabs declined to comment on the possibility of Princeton being part of new conference. Schools thought to be in the mix were Milaca, Princeton, Foley, Zimmerman, Big Lake, Becker, Mora, Little Falls and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Aug. 20, 2015 — .New Life Church of Princeton beat Pease and won the AA church league softball championship
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.