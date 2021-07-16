Last week, my colleague Rep. Eric Lucero formally filed an ethics complaint in the Minnesota House of Representatives against Rep. John Thompson. The complaint focuses on Thompson’s conduct during a June 19 House floor session in which he repeatedly interrupted Rep. Lucero and accused him of being “racist.” A copy of Rep. Lucero’s complaint can be found here.
A public hearing of the Ethics Committee is scheduled for Friday, July 23, at 9 am on ZOOM of the House of Representatives.
As the lead Republican on the Ethics Committee, I will do my best to keep you updated on developments. Although I cannot comment on the complaint or the case, please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns about other matters. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.