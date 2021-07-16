Last week, my colleague Rep. Eric Lucero formally filed an ethics complaint in the Minnesota House of Representatives against Rep. John Thompson. The complaint focuses on Thompson’s conduct during a June 19 House floor session in which he repeatedly interrupted Rep. Lucero and accused him of being “racist.” A copy of Rep. Lucero’s complaint can be found here.

A public hearing of the Ethics Committee is scheduled for Friday, July 23, at 9 am on ZOOM of the House of Representatives.

As the lead Republican on the Ethics Committee, I will do my best to keep you updated on developments. Although I cannot comment on the complaint or the case, please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns about other matters. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.

