Judge rules in favor of Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s ‘inherent sovereign law enforcement authority’

Judgment upholds previous ruling that maintains Treaty of 1855 Reservation
A federal judge has ruled that Mille Lacs County intered with the law enforcement powers of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
Federal Judge Susan Richard Nelson ruled Jan. 10 that the Band “possesses inherent sovereign law enforcement authority within the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation [...] The inherent sovereign law enforcement authority includes the authority of Band police officers to investigate violations of federal, state and tribal law.”
As a result of the ruling, the county must recognize the inherent authority of the Band and its law enforcement authority.
The ruling came after failed mediation between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, that was ordered by Judge Susan Richard Nelson masked the parties to seek mediation and come to a resolution between themselves. The parties were unable to do so, prompting the ruling.
In summary, the federal judge maintained a March 2022 court ruling stating, “Over the course of more than 160 years, Congress has never clearly expressed an intention to disestablish or diminish the Mille Lacs Reservation. The Court therefore affirms what the Band has maintained for the better part of two centuries — the Mille Lacs Reservation’s boundaries remain as they were under Article 2 of the Treaty of 1855.”
Included in the ruling, Judge Nelson said, “To the extent the temporary cooperative agreement currently in place limits the geographic scope of the Band’s inherent law enforcement authority to only trust lands, it is also unlawful.” The Court said the county’s actions after the revocation of the law enforcement agreement in 2016 and subsequent Opinion and Protocol issued from the county attorney’s office “caused harm to the Band’s tribal sovereignty.”Even though the Court agreed with the Band’s claim that it was harmed by the county’s conduct, “prospective injunctive relief is unwarranted.” By recognizing the Tribal Police Department’s inherent authority, “the Court has granted, in part, the less drastic remedy of declaratory relief. [...] The declaratory judgment carefully limits the scope of the Band’s relief to the law enforcement authority recognized by the Supreme Court and other federal courts.” Therefore, the Court did not grant the Band permanent injunctive relief.
As for Lorge and Walsh’s request to be removed as individuals from the case, Judge Nelson granted this request and dismissed their individual capacity claims. Lorge has retired as sheriff, but Walsh and Sheriff Kyle Burton should remain active in the case in their official capacities. The
Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe gave an update on Friday, Jan. 13 and called the ruling a “win for the Band.” She reflected that the Court recognized “our inherent and federally delegated law enforcement authority are both intact.” Additionally, it confirmed that the “county cannot interfere with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department’s ability to protect our communities.”
County Administrator Dillon Hayes issued a statement, stating that the county is “disappointed” by the ruling. “The county believes the expansion of tribal law enforcement authority is neither necessary nor warranted,” he said in a statement. Hayes added that it was “welcome” to have the individual claims against the county attorney and sheriff dismissed; also that “no injunction … was warranted.”
According to Haye’s statement, the county feels it has “grounds for a strong and successful appeal.” Hayes also stated that the county board of commissioners will review its options at its regular meeting on Jan. 17 and make a decision afterwards regarding the county’s future actions.
Case background
The underlying federal case began when Mille Lacs Band sued the county and related officials after the county terminated a law enforcement agreement between tribal police and the county sheriff’s office, with specific concern over tribal police exercising law enforcement authority or gathering evidence on land outside of the traditionally designated reservation of approximately 4,000 acres but within what the Band refers to as the 61,000-acre reservation.
In 2016, Mille Lacs County revoked a cooperative law enforcement agreement with the Mille Lacs Band. Walsh asked former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson to issue an opinion confirming the scope of tribal law enforcement authority in the absence of the cooperative agreement. The Attorney General’s office refused, and Walsh was forced to issue his own opinion. Sheriff Brent Lindgren, who was in office at the time, and his deputies followed Walsh’s advice. The Mille Lacs Band sued Walsh, Lindgren and Mille Lacs County in federal court in 2017, claiming interference with the Band’s tribal law enforcement authority and that the 1855 reservation boundaries remained intact.
