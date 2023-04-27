 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joint choir concert to raise money for cancer research

  • 0

The Concert Choirs of Cambridge-Isanti High School and Princeton High School have a unique choral concert for the East Central Minnesota Region.

On Saturday, April 29th at 7:00 in the CIHS Performing Arts Center, the CIHS Concert Choir will join the Princeton High School Concert Choir. The focus of the concert is a piece entitled “The Sacred Veil” which is a 12 movement work by Eric Whitacre and Charles Anthony Silvestri and tells about the journey Mr. Silvestri and his wife Julie (whose writings were also used for some text) went through with her battle with cancer. It is a very moving and powerful piece of music that unfortunately connects with so many people and their experiences with cancer.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred