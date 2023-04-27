Joint choir concert to raise money for cancer research

The Concert Choirs of Cambridge-Isanti High School and Princeton High School have a unique choral concert for the East Central Minnesota Region.
On Saturday, April 29th at 7:00 in the CIHS Performing Arts Center, the CIHS Concert Choir will join the Princeton High School Concert Choir. The focus of the concert is a piece entitled “The Sacred Veil” which is a 12 movement work by Eric Whitacre and Charles Anthony Silvestri and tells about the journey Mr. Silvestri and his wife Julie (whose writings were also used for some text) went through with her battle with cancer. It is a very moving and powerful piece of music that unfortunately connects with so many people and their experiences with cancer.
The joint concert is a service project concert. It is a free concert, but we will be accepting a free will donation that will be donated to the American Cancer Society to support the work that they do. The project was proposed by Charlie Moe the director of the Princeton High School Choirs over a year ago to Aaron Knudsvig the Cambridge-Isanti High School Choirs. Both thought the opportunity to present a significant and important work while also giving back to the community was something the choirs could really appreciate.
The two choirs have been working on this significant piece of music since October. It is an extremely challenging piece of music that these students have gotten the opportunity to engage with both musically and emotionally.
Seating is general admission and the doors to the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School will open at 6:30 on the evening of the concert. The concert will also be livestreamed via Cambridge-Isanti’s Bluejacket Broadcast youtube channel.
Those that cannot attend but still wish to donate can contact Aaron Knudsvig (aknudsvig@c-ischools.org) or Charlie Moe (charles.moe@isd477.org).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.