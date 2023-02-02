 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

January is National Mentor Month with foster grandparents

  • 0

January is National Mentor month and it is great time to reflect on how someone has mentored you. It is a time to reach out to those who have mentored and influenced you. It may surprise you that they had no idea that they did anything special and made a difference in your life.

One of the questions that is asked of potential Foster Grandparents is “who has influenced you in your life?” Most people are surprised at this question as it is not something that they have given much thought to. Some people are able to answer quickly and others need a bit of time to ponder the question. The answers are varied and interesting. One common theme is that they have had an older caring adult who has been in their life. This could be a parent, grandparent, relative, neighbor, teacher or co-worker. As they reflect on their answers many wish that they had told that person how much they have meant to them. This is also a time to think about mentoring others.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred