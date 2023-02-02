January is National Mentor Month with foster grandparents

January is National Mentor month and it is great time to reflect on how someone has mentored you. It is a time to reach out to those who have mentored and influenced you. It may surprise you that they had no idea that they did anything special and made a difference in your life.
One of the questions that is asked of potential Foster Grandparents is “who has influenced you in your life?” Most people are surprised at this question as it is not something that they have given much thought to. Some people are able to answer quickly and others need a bit of time to ponder the question. The answers are varied and interesting. One common theme is that they have had an older caring adult who has been in their life. This could be a parent, grandparent, relative, neighbor, teacher or co-worker. As they reflect on their answers many wish that they had told that person how much they have meant to them. This is also a time to think about mentoring others.
There are many programs that you can join to help you in the journey of mentoring a child, one of which is the Foster Grandparent Program. In Central Minnesota, nearly 200 Foster Grandparent volunteers are a part of this effort, serving in schools, Head Starts, and other local non-profits. The volunteers of the Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program provide meaningful, supportive relationships for children with special needs that enrich the lives of all involved. Everyone needs someone who believes in them and to encourage them and to build positive relationships. Perhaps that someone is you.
About Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program
Foster Grandparents spend time 8-40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the Foster Grandparent create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors, which is under the direction of AmeriCorps, consists of Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.