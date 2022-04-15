(Note: Unbelievably, that headline for my column was written 25 years ago when our state had a projected budget surplus of $2.3 billion and there were arguments, from both sides of the aisle, about what do with such a windfall. It began as $1.4 billion in November of 1996 and then, in February 1997, came the second projection with the new number. Now, in 2022, the projection that began last November at $7.7 billion became $9.25 billion in February. Gov. Walz wants to give out about $2 billion of the projected surplus to taxpayers ($1,000 checks for couples, $500 for individuals) while Republicans are arguing for long-term tax relief.The column below was written in March 1997 with varying points of view, depending upon your political persuasion. Here's the way it was 25 years ago.)
It's all very easy — or very confusing, depending upon how you view the state budget surplus situation.
We're going to have $2.3 billion extra lying around in a couple years, give or take a tenth of a billion or two if the forecasts come true, which most seem to think will be the case,
Three months ago it was going to be $1.4 billion but then they (who are "they," anyway?) found almost a billion more that they're extracting from us (the taxpayers). I'd take that to mean they're hitting us extra hard in the wallet, purse, money clip or wherever it is you keep your money. If, in only three months, they can find almost a billion dollars extra, just think what might happen by the end of 1997.
So, for me, it's easy — give it back to the people who forked over the money. Yes, we need good roads, schools, etc., so it's nice to have a little extra cash on hand to bail out the state. But let's get real — we don't need an extra $2.3 billion.
I've got to side with the Republicans on this one. Rep LeRoy Koppendrayer of Princeton, a politician you can trust (even though I disagree with him on some things), is part of a group of Republican legislators who propose giving $500 per person back to those who paid taxes (us), up to $1,500 per family And they want to use $400 million to reduce property taxes, for which they have a three-part plan.
Now what's wrong with that? We already spend more per person than any of the 12 states in the Midwest, including 15 percent more than Iowa, the home of our governor's favorite city, Des Moines.
The Guv want to do it a little differently. He and Lt. Gov. Joanne Benson (remember her?) have a goofy idea about spending $1.5 million for white pine restoration and using a mere pittance — $200,000 — for research on deformed frogs. But Gov. Carlson also wants to do a tax rebate based on how much a taxpayer paid for taxes in 1996. You'd get 22 percent back, an average of about $400 per filer, with up to $1,800 per family.
Then there's the other side of the coin, or in this case, the other side of the aisle. Rep. Leslie Schumacher, also of Princeton, would like to see more of the money go to transportation, infrastructure and bridges. And she's especially high on education spending.
I've found Rep. Schumacher, in her second term, to be a hard-working legislator who doesn't always fall in line with her DFL cronies. (She's a Democrat, Koppendrayer a Republican.) And I like legislators who don't always vote the party line. But on this one I think Schumacher is staying with the party line.
Roger Moe, a veteran DFL legislator who is majority leader of the Senate, isn't sure he buys the predictions of such a surplus. Of course, that doesn't stop him from saying on what he would spend the projected surplus.
Some — both Republicans and Democrats — want to save for that "rainy day" we keep hearing about. And, God knows, there will be such a day.
But the simple fact is this: The money came from us. When "we" don't pay enough in taxes to fund all the legislators' projects, be they worthwhile or not, taxes are raised. We have to make up the difference, like it or not. After all, that's why taxpayers are on the planet.
So when we pay too much — remember, when we pay too little they make us pay more — we should get some of it back.
It makes so much sense it almost makes your head swim. I know, sometimes it's hard to see the forest because the trees get in the way. But this time it's a no-brainer.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Third, fourth weeks in March
1972 - Senior Bob Hedenstrom was named all-conference in basketball. Sophomores Tom Rogde and Mike Solhieim were honorable mention . . . Princeton lost to Byron in an indoor track meet at St. Olaf, 56-49. Erwin Top won the mile, Kevin Gerth the two mile, Ken Ruis the pole vault and Scott Satterstrom the 60-yard hurdles.
1977 - Bob Drake (692) beat Bill Enger (667) for the singles title at a Kenby Lanes bowling tournament. Doubles winners were Roy Warolin and John Lundberg (1281) . . . Flat Iron Tavern won the regular-season title in the city basketball league, beating Crystal Cabinet Works 80-59. Buzz Johnson had 23 for Flat Iron and Dave Mingo 22. Bob Koelman led Crystal with 19.
1982 - Cambridge returned to the Rum River Conference after a seven-year absence. Cambridge was in the Skyline Conference for a year and the Central Lakes for six . . . Figure skating classes were held for the first time at the arena . . . Jim Belfiori made all-conference in basketball . . . The boys were sixth and the girls fifth at the Rum River indoor track meet at St. Cloud State. Lisa Herman won the 3,200-meter run.
1987 - Lee Dettmer resigned after 10 years as wrestling coach . . . Bryan Hoff and Mike Sternquist were all-conference in basketball . . . All-conference in hockey were Todd Seifert, Dean Groebner and Bob Hurt. Terry Seifert was MVP . . . Henry Halvorson was MVP in wrestling andHalvorson and Chad Winkelman were all-conference in wrestling . . . Karry Schimming was named MVP of the Rum River Conference in basketball and was all-conference with Kelly Keen and Judy Bornholdt . . . The first-ever spring hockey league at the arena included 200 players from 13 towns participating.
1992 - Tom Erickson and Craig Wills were repeat selections from 1991 for the 1992 all-conference hockey team . . . Alison Ringaman, Tanya Dorr and Corrine Lundell were all-conference in basketball. Lundell led the conference in scoring for the second straight year and PHS averaged 64.3 points a game to 39.4 for opponents. Lundell had scored 869 points in two years, Ringaman shot 51 percent from the field in RRC games and Dorr led in assists in the RRC (86) and steals (64) . . . Mark Anderson and Jamie Cox were all-conference in basketball. Anderson had 58 three-pointers and led the team in scoring with a 14.5 average.
1997 - Nate Cook and Eric Hanson were all-conference in hockey and Hanson was the team MVP . . . Jesse James waschosen MVP on the basketball team and was also all-conference. He averaged 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds . . . PHS sophomore Roxy Stang went to the national women's hockey tournament as a member of the Minnesota Thoroughbreds. She was second on the team in scoring.
2002 - Tennis and track teams were practicing indoors because of snow . . . PHS grad Roxy Stang had 26 goals and 13 assists for the St. Cloud Sate hockey team in her freshman season . . . The boys basketball team lost 72-33 to Grand Rapids in the section title game . . . Kayla Walker and Angie Haehn were all-conference in basketball, Steph Drews was honorable mention.
2007 - Bill Enger (604) at Kenby Lanes and Tom Peterson (585) at Princeton Recreation had the high series for the week at local bowling establishments.
2012 - It was announced that the Princeton Jaycees would sponsor a donkey basketball game, with Al Wilhelm as coach of the merchants team and Howard Solheim as coach of the teachers team. Proceeds were to go toward the new athletic field (track and football).
2017 - Maggie Peterson and Maddy Peterson were all-conference in girls hockey . . . Jake Carlson was all-conference in boys hockey . . . Julia Bjurman was all-conference in girls basketball . . . All-conferencein wrestling were Colton Hellman, Tim Bialka and Kyle Boeke.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.