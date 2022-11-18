Unfortunately, there was a unplanned happening recently that prevented me from writing something for this space this week.
I will resume writing next week and hope to have a double Sports Memories to catch up a little.
Here's wishing all of you a good Thanksgiving.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 7, 1957 - The third year of wrestling at PHS was to begin with a match at Brainerd. The team, with Bill Schultz as coach, was 8-8-1 the previous year. Schultz, a PHS teacher, had suggested the idea of starting wrestling to Superintendent Arnie Dahle in 1955.
Nov. 8, 1962 - Football coach Pete Finelli wrote about his seniors in a season-ending story in the Union. He noted that senior quarterback Dean Hansen, who scored 31 of the team's 32 points in the season-ending win over Ogilvie, completed more than 60 percent of his passes in three years of playing quarterback.
Nov. 9, 1967 - Named all-conference in football were Don McAlpine, Denny Sternquist, Tom Enger, Bob Backlund (the starting backfield), Pete Swanson and Mike Culligan. Sternquist scored 90points and averaged 8.4 yards a carry, Enger averaged 9.1 and McAlpine 5.6.PHS ended the season with an unbeaten string of 15.
Nov. 9, 1972 -A PHS water polo team won the consolation title in the 12-team state meet at the U of M . . . The football team ended the season with a 20-0 conference loss to Elk River. The season record was 2-7, 2-5 in the Rum River.
Nov. 10, 1977 - Princeton beat Milaca in the consolation match of the subregion volleyball tournament and finished the season at 4-12. Tammy Geurkink led in completed serves with 113..
Nov. 11 1982 - Duluth put an end to the PHS volleyball season in the section semifinals at Duluth Central, winning 18-14 in the deciding third set after Princeton led 14-12. The season record was 18-4 . . . Seniors George Gerrard. Brian Meyer and Chris Prescott were all-conference in football. Honorable mention went to seniors Dan Springman and Chuck Munsterman, and junior Brian Dorr. Dorr and John Libby were named captains for the next season.
Nov. 5, 1987 - The Rum River Conference turned down applications by Melrose, Albany and St. Cloud Cathedral from the disbanding Central Gopher Conference and planned to invite Sartell . . . The PHS boys cross-country team had an incomplete score at the section meet in Grand Rapids when two runners were disqualified for missing a turn on the course.
Nov. 5, 1992 - Princeton lost 38-33 to Spring Lake Park in section semifinals as Duane Davis ran for 125 yards. The Tigers led 17-14 late in the first half . . . The volleyball team finished as co-champs in the Rum River with Sauk Rapids by beating North Branch in the final match of the regular season. Corrine Lundell had 24 kills . . . Shelley Ziwisky lost in the first round of the state tennis tournament.
Nov. 6, 1997 - PHS grad Phil Trier, a freshman starting defensive end at the University of St. Thomas, had three sacks in a 28-3 win over St. Olaf . . . The volleyball team beat St. Francis in three sets in a section quarterfinal match, 15-4, 15-11 and 15-10 for its 22nd win of the season . . . Miriam Wilhelm was named MVP for the Tiger tennis team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.