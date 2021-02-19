While flicking around the sometimes-wasteland of television on Thursday afternoon, I came across a simulation on CNN of NASA's Perseverance Rover as it neared its landing on the planet Mars.There was understandable jubilation at the NASA laboratory in Pasadena, Calif, as it landed safely, although I take issue with the Associated Press account that it was "the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars."
I suppose you can say spending $3 billion to find out what the rocks are like on Mars is a bit risky. But no lives were at risk.Should that kind of money be spent on trying to determine whether or not there was life on Mars 3 or 4 billion years ago when, they say, water flowed there?
Yes, it is an unbelievable triumph of technology to send something 300 million miles over a period of seven months and then have a parachute deployed to slow its descent to the soil of Mars. It's the ninth spacecraft from the U.S. since the 1970s to land on Mars successfully. Over the next two years Percy (its nickname) will drill to collect rock samples and a few dozen samples will be set aside in tubes that will be retrieved, if all goes well another ship will bring them back to Earth 10 years from now. At the risk of sounding outdated, what will that accomplish?
I have no idea if global warming has caused the horrific problems in Texas where there are many deaths and a great number of homes and other buildings wrecked by bursting water pipes as a result of once-in-a-century winter storms that Texas and other southern states were unprepared for. But, whether you accept it or not, there is global warming and climate change, some saying the extremes in weather patterns are caused by global warming.
Meanwhile, the rollout of vaccine for battling COVID-19 seems to be stumbling all over itself, the previous administration not doing much to help the limited supply of vaccine from the federal government. Just in Minnesota there have been 6,404 deaths and 25,341 hospitalizations because of COVID, those numbers blowing away the statements by some that it's no different than the common flu. Because of the pandemic that some have said isn't real, life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped a full year. The last time that happened was back in the World War II era. And, scarily, those figures (going from 78.8 to 77.8) reflect figures from only the first half of 2020.
The list of unemployed people keeps growing and the problem of homelessness certainly hasn't gone away.
Why are couples that make $150,000 or more, or single people making $75,000 or more, getting stimulus checks that they don't need? And how is that program being funded?
Those are just a few of the thoughts I had while reading about the achievement of getting that six-wheeled machine to Mars. I'm sure you can come up with your own list of things that need to be funded much more than we need to worry about rocks on Mars perhaps revealing to us whether or not there was life there billions of years ago. Who cares? If this country had all kinds of extra money, OK. But we don't. Or do we, and it's going to the wrong places?
Is my reaction a knee-jerk one, possibly tied to my age and an earlier part of life in which our low-income family had to scrape for everything? Am I missing the big picture?
If I am missing the big picture, it's safe to say my picture looks different than those who think spending $3 billion to dig up rocks on Mars is important. Maybe they're right, maybe I'm wrong.
But it does seem a waste.
Sports shorts
If you read Sports Memories this week you'll see that Mike Barg had scored 701 points in his PHS career late in the 1979-71 season. And that Robin Hayes scored 32 points in a game to set the PHS girls single-game record (since broken). And you might question what the big deal is, what with tons of players scoring more than 1,000 points these days, and 32-point games being commonplace, although not as much on the girls side. Here's part of the answer. 1. Teams are playing many more games now than back then. A good PHS boys team in 1984 was 17-4 and that included two section games. 2. There were no three-point field goals until 1988. 3. There are four more minutes per game now, many of those in blowout games with starters still on the floor in some cases. 4. Even though players were capable of doing so a few decades ago, coaches usually didn't play them until they were sophomores. There were many at Princeton, and other schools, who could easily have played earlier. 5. Defense was valued way more by most coaches awhile back And if you want to go back farther, there were no bonus free throws. Non-shooting fouls led to just one free throw . . . The high school seasons are winding down, although they will go later this year because of the late start, and the PHS boys basketball team is currently No. 1 in Section 7AAA with a QRF (a method of ranking that takes into consideration wins and losses, and the records of the teams played) of 118.9 that is eighth in the state in Class 3A. Princeton is 8-1 with seven wins in a row. Second in the section is Hibbing at 102.6 with a 7-2 record. Hibbing is 7-2 with losses to Duluth East and 87-73 to Minnehaha Academy (No. 1 in the state), a team they play again on Feb. 27. Hibbing , by the way, is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A this week. Delano, the only team Princeton has lost to, has a QRF of 104.4 and is 12th in the state in that category. Delano is 8-3 with losses to Jordan, Mound Westonka and Orono. Also in Delano's section (5AAA) are St. Francis, Becker, Big Lake and Monticello, all Mississippi 8 teams that Princeton has beaten in the first round of league play, all teams Princeton will play again . . .The Becker girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A. The Mora boys team is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A . . .The NCAA recently released a preliminary list of seeded teams for the men's basketball tournament. Michigan and Ohio State got No. 1 seeds, Illinois was No. 2 and Iowa was a No. 4. What's the big deal? The frustrating (to fans) Minnesota team beat Ohio State by 17 points, beat Michigan (its only loss) by 18 points, and beat Iowa in overtime, all in Minneapolis, of course. The Gophers play Illinois in Minneapolis on Saturday. Meanwhile, after another bad game last Sunday in a loss at Maryland and a late-game failure in a loss at Indiana Wednesday, the Gophers are 13-9 and have beaten six teams that have been ranked at one time or another. The last I saw they were eighth in the early NCAA tournament ranking. Then again, they're the only Big Ten team without a road win. I've been fairly kind to them this winter but when you give up runs of 0-9 and 2-18 you're bound to lose to Indiana. Besides shooting too many threes, and taking other bad shots on a regular basis, they have given up many wide-open threes and other wide-open shots because they double team players incessantly and then leave players, stars or others, wide open. They had a 55-53 lead with about five minutes left at Indiana and gave up four straight threes as Indiana went on that 18-2 run. It was a horrible performance . . . Just when you think you've heard or seen it all, something happens. When the PHS girls hockey team was playing Eveleth earlier this week an Eveleth coach took time out to stop the game and berate one of the officials for the number of shots by his team that showed on the scoreboard. Eveleth was well ahead at the time and way, way ahead in shots. What a crazy thing to be worried about and, secondly, to talk to an official who has no say in what the scoreboard shows. Mind-blowing, to say the least.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
March 1, 1951 — Princeton beat Ogilvie 53-43 in the first round of District 16 play at Milaca, advancing to a semifinal game in Princeton against Cambridge, with the district basketball title game scheduled for Hamline University. Henry Hambrecht was the coach.
March 1, 1956 — It was to be Braham vs. Ogilvie at 7 p.m. and Princeton vs. Elk River at 8:30 in District 16 basketball games at Princeton. Princeton Superintendent Arnold Dahle said no tickets would be sold at the door because the games were sold out.
March 1, 1961 — All-conference basketball player Bob Nick (20.9 average) scored 24 points to lead Princeton to a 40-33 upset of Elk River in District 16 play. The Tigers had lost twice to Elk River during the season. The 20-player B team finished the season 16-2.
March 3, 1966 — Ron Rick had 16 points, Steve Cartwright 15 and Tim Enger 13 in a 62-60 upset of Cambridge in District 16 basketball playoffs. Dave Duncan hit the clinching free throws.
Mardh 3, 1971 —Mike Barg increased his three-year total to 701 points as he scored 28 in a 51-48 loss to Elk River. Dean Bergstrom scored 15 in a 63-57 loss to Braham.
Feb. 18, 1976 — Divers Jim Pokorny and Bob Young qualified for the state swimming and diving meet by placing first and second in the region meet . . . Tim Enger scored 28 points as Sternquist Implement beat Legion Club 108-76 in city basketball league playoffs . . . Princeton beat Rosemount 76-71 as Stu Remus and Scott Kelley (12 rebounds) each scored 19 points.
Feb. 26, 1981 — Robin Hayes scored 32 points to break the school record of 26 by Laurie Peterson as the Tigers beat Braham 78-32. Barb Blomberg, who had 17 points, made her 15th straight free throw.
Feb. 27, 1986 — Mark Meier (185) and Bob Winkelman (155) both placed third in the state wrestling tournament. Both had 29 wins for the season, tying the record of Bruce Provo. Bob was the seventh Winkelman brother to wrestle at PHS . . . Chris Williams qualified for the state swim meet for the third time. Jon Dierks and Chris Brown also qualified.
Feb. 28, 1991 — .Cassi Winkelman, Jenny Sanford and Renna Nelson qualified for the state gymnastics meet . . . The girls basketball team tied for for the Rum River title by beating Cambridge 55-31. The team then beat North Branch in subregion play, 51-27, as Corrine Lundell had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Tanya Dorr 11 points and 7 assists, and Rachel Brown 10 points.
Feb. 29, 1996 — Trailing 8-3 midway through the final period, Princeton rallied with four goals but lost 8-7 to Pine City in the section hockey semifinals. Jesse Zimmer had four goals. The team finished the season 16-6 , , , Mark Knapp was named section swimmer of the year after a first and second at the section meet.
Feb. 22, 2001 — The boys hockey team (12-8-3) got the No. 1 seed for the section after a late-season win over Sauk Rapids, which got the No. 2 seed . . . The boys basketball team (10-11, 5-6 in the Rum River) beat Foley 69-65 and Pierz 73-69. David Myers, Corey Erickson and Eric Strandberg (12 rebounds) each had 14 points in the Foley game, while Myers had 20 points against Pierz and Standberg had 12 points,12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.
Feb. 23, 2006 —The boys basketball team (12-11) beat North Branch, Becker and Dassel-Cokato and then lost to Annandale in a 3-1 week. The 59-55 win over Dassel-Cokato came at Target Center as Scott Roehl led with 17 points . . .The girls basketball team (6-18, 5-11 in the M8) beat Big Lake in the final home game of the season, 56-45, as Tessa Gronli had 16 points, 5 assists and 3 steals, and Clara Lundgren 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Feb. 24, 2011 — It was Senior Night for the boys hockey team, trailing 1-0 in the second period, and the Tigers beat St. Michael-Albertville 4-1 in the final game of the regular season as James Pyle scored twice and goalie Ryan Carlson got the win. The team received the No. 6 seed in the section . . . The girls basketball team, on Senior Night, beat Rocori 54-51, making 20 of 37 free throw attempts. Mariah Clarin had 18 points, Brooke Karst 10 and Arianne Lind 9.
Feb. 25, 2016 — Six PHS wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. They were section champs Brent Chambers and Nathan Hellman, and second-place finishers Kyle Boeke, Tim Bialka, Preston Burch and Colton Hellman , , , Erica Schramel, a defenseman for the girls hockey team, was named to the Class A All-State team. She had 14 goals and 23 assists . . . The Bantam A hockey team (33-11-1) won the District 10 playoff title with a 4-2 win over Andover.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
