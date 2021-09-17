I will admit to not being in the know on such things but it seems strange to me that some entities - counties and cities around the state such as Minneapolis, Ramsey County, Maplewood, St. Anthony and Roseville - have already, or are in the process of, telling their police departments not to enforce some things they have enforced in the past.
For example, In Minneapolis last month, they decided to stop making stops of motorists who are driving a car with expired license tabs. It's been against the law for as long as I can remember, and it's easy to forget for a day or two. But in Minneapolis it now seems you can just keep driving around forever without worrying about it. Or did I read the story wrong back in August?
And having an air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror is no longer a no-no in Minneapolis. Heck, you can probably have two or three things hanging from the mirror because you will no longer be ticketed in the City of Lakes.
The tinting on your windows might exceed the limits of how dark that tinting can be, probably without having to worry in Minneapolis about getting stopped. And things like having a broken taillight, or a failure to signal, are no longer going to be on the list of things for police in Minneapolis to pull you over.
Some of the changes, there and in St. Paul, just don't make sense to me. People talk about racial profiling, saying that these new policies will cut back on that. I'm all for not having racial profiling but, if someone is breaking the law by running around with expired tabs, for example, why is it bad to stop them? If you don't stop people with expired tabs, how many years can they drive around without purchasing the tabs? I, like the majority of Minnesota drivers, don't like paying for tabs but it's part of our lives.
So many people don't do a good job of signaling their turns, either not doing it at all or doing it at the last minute as they are already turning. Maybe sometimes it's because their turn signals aren't working. Should something like that be let go? In 2019 the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that traffic stops for broken taillights in that state, or a failure to signal, were legal. Yes, we've all messed up on the road at one time or another but habitual offenders need to be reined in.
A letter writer in the Star Tribune a few days ago summed it up this way: "Isn't it on the shoulders of the owner of the vehicle to maintain their vehicle according to state and local laws?"
Princeton police chief plans no changes
I talked Thursday with Todd Frederick, Princeton's chief of police for the past seven years who has been in law enforcement for 25 years, all but one of those years in Princeton after working a year in Clarkfield, Minn.
I asked if the department here had made any changes in policies for traffic stops. "Nope, we've stayed status quo," he answered. "The difference here is that we have a lot of people who support law enforcement. We are still enforcing the laws in Princeton."
Frederick talked about how it's been a tough year for those in law enforcement after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. One of the big changes for those in law enforcement, he said, is handling the area of mental health, an area where there are way more mental health-related calls than there used to be, he said.
"I'm not sure everyone understands it but we come to work every day hoping to avoid confrontations, just like the firefighters and the EMTs," he said. "Yes, there are bad cops just like there are bad people in any profession. But we have had good support here."
There are 12 members of the Princeton police force today, although a veteran of more than 20 years is reported heading for retirement and Frederick will have to go through the process of filling that position.
There has been strong reaction from members of law enforcement groups to the policy shifts. The Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association said the new policy there is "a slap in the face to victims of crime." And the Ramsey County Deputies Federation said to "unilaterally decriminalize illegal activity discovered pursuant to a legal traffic stop . . . sends a strong signal to those engaged in criminal activity that they can do so with impunity."
New "use of force" law suspended for 60 days
When I spoke with Chief Frederick he said he was happy with a Sept. 13 ruling by Ramsey County District Court Chief Judge Leonardo Castro that suspends a Minnesota law passed in 2020 that went into effect on March 1, 2021, regarding law enforcement's "use of force" that would require officers to provide specific reasons to justify using lethal force. Law enforcement associations had banded together to sue the state, arguing that the new "use of force" statute was unconstitutional.
Judge Castro ordered that the new law be suspended for 60 days until a final decision is made. Meanwhile, the older "use of force" statute will be in force until then. That means that situations will be governed by the older "apparent threat" statute.
Sports shorts . . .
The American Legion has sponsored baseball teams for 95 years and now, beginning in 2022, the Minnesota American Legion will sponsor a fastpitch softball program. That decision was made recently in a state that has more 370 American Legion baseball teams, the most in the nation. The baseball committee of the Minnesota American Legion had discussed such a program for a couple years. The program will be modeled after the one in North Carolina which began a program in 2018 with 11 teams and now has more than 50. Registration in Minnesota will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 . . . I was asked this week if I remembered a PHS football team giving up a total of 90 points in successive games. I didn't but it may have happened. The Tigers have scored 74 points in two games, although that total is a bit skewed by the fact that three touchdowns have come on fumble returns, two by Hadyn Stay in the opener and one last week by Kaden Olson in a 49-40 loss to Zimmerman. Olson also had three rushing touchdowns, while Zimmerman had 480 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns . . . It's been nice to have Byron Buxton back on the field for the Minnesota Twins but he hasn't been very productive in his 19 games. He's hit some homers recently but is hitting only .173 in the 19 games he's been back, dropping his average 82 points from .369 to .287, along with a lot of strikeouts. And you wouldn't think about it if it was anyone else but is this the Buxton we knew from the past, or is he the guy who was Player of the Month in April? . . . Just a few days ago, the Minnesota Twins were 22-21 after trading Nelson Cruz. That's a .512 percentage, compared to the present percentage of .435 (64-83) with 14 games remaining. One of the team's TV analysts was heard recently saying he thought a recent drop-off in production in runs was because of Cruz being traded. Guess that wasn't the case . . . The PHS girls tennis team, with conference matches left against good teams from Cambridge, Chisago Lakes and Becker, rattled off four straight Mississippi 8 Conference wins over Big Lake, North Branch, Monticello and St. Francis in a span of 10 days that ended Thursday of this week . . .In the you-can't-make-it-up category, the Minnesota Twins have used 35 pitchers this year. What is even more astonishing is that 33 of them have given up at least one homer. Devin Smeltzer (4 2/3 innings) and Jovani Moran (3) are the only ones to escape . . . Jorge Polanco has had a great year for the Twins with 30 homers and 88 RBIs. A Twins broadcaster noted a couple days ago that Miguel Sano, with 28 homers, has only 69 RBIs, intimating, I think, that Sano's strikeouts leave some runners on base. That's true but both are averaging an RBI every 6 at-bats, while Sano is hitting a homer every 14.9 at-bats (416 at-bats), compared to17.8 for Polanco (533 at-bats). That's not a knock on Polanco who has turned into a very reliable hitter and is the team's MVP this year. But Sano, despite his high strikeout rate, has done OK in the homer and RBI departments . . . Predictably, Kirk Cousins has come in for some of the blame in the Vikings' overtime loss to Cincinnati last Sunday. Here's my take on his performance. He was 32-for-49 (65%) with two spikes included, threw for 324 yards, had no interceptions, was under duress much of the game because there was no running game to speak of, and took the team on two drives with precision passing to come back and tie the game in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, there was a penalty on the team's blocking back BFORE the first play of the game and BEFORE the second play, and then a holding penalty. There was another penalty on the second possession, two sacks on the third possession, and the team scored on the fourth possession, despite two penalties and a 3rd-and-24 situation. There were 9 penalties for 91 yards in the first half, including a holding penalty on the fifth possession that forced a punt, and a few more penalties in the second half. It was a very poor performance in that area . . . The less said about the failure of umpire Jeff Nelson to call a strike on a pitch in the strike zone that likely kept the Twins from beating the Yankees last Monday, the better. But it was, as one person put it, an egregious (outstandingly bad is a definition) mistake. The Twins are 2-18 in their last 20 games at Yankee Stadium.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept. 27, 1951 — Princeton beat Milaca 12-0 as Bob Paulson ran 45 yards for a score and Hoehn (no first name listed) scored the other.
Sept. 27, 1956 — Trailing 6-0 in the third quarter, Princeton beat Foley 13-6. Larry Robideau set up the first TD with a 58-yard run, Dick Southard scoring, and Jerry Kish scored the other touchdown.
Sept. 28, 1961 — Ron Landin, Jerry Robideau and Neal Hofius, on a pass from Dean Hansen, scored as Princeton beat Mora 19-0.
Sept. 22, 1966 — Princeton lost 34-12 to Cambridge. Tim Enger ran for a touchdown and halfback Tom Enger threw a 46-yard TD pass to end Steve Cartwright . . . Don Harmon was named captain of the cross-country team.
Sept. 29. 1971 — Princeton lost 14-8 to Braham, the first loss in seven years to the Bombers. Don Cordes ran for 92 yards . . . In the first-ever Princeton Cross-Country Invitational, PHS placed third among nine schools that had full teams. Kevin Gerth placed second and Erwin Top eighth.
Sept. 30, 1976 — North Branch, Chisago Lakes and Pine City voted to join the Rum River Conference. St. Francis did later, making it a 10-team conference . . . Jim Bowden of Princeton placed seventh in the Class AA race of the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational and Eric Wilbrecht won the ninth-grade race.
Sept. 24, 1981 — Princeton (5-0) stayed unbeaten in volleyball with an 18-2, 18-1 win over Cambridge . . . There were 55 teams and 1,555 runners at the 11th annual Princeton Cross-Country Invitational.
Sept. 25, 1986 — Leading 20-0 when the fourth quarter began, Princeton, ranked No. 10 in its class in the state, beat Milaca 26-16. Christopher Grigsby ran for 115 yards . . . Kelly Keen, Debbie Taylor and Jenny Glenn each won two events in a 123-49 swimming win over Milaca.
Sept. 26, 1991 — Princeton lost 33-30 to Foley on a field goal with seven seconds remaining. Brad Peterson ran for 139 yards and caught 4 passes for 68 yards.
Sept. 26, 1996 — There were a record 3,777 runners and 139 teams in the 25th year of the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational . . . Princeton beat Pine City 35-13 as Tony Stay caught two passes for 83 yards and Jesse James caught two for 69.
Sept. 20, 2001 — Jonathan Schoen scored on a 44-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter to give Princeton a 12-7 win over North Branch. In a Princeton timeout before that play the plan was to try to block the punt. Kevin Englund ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, and the Princeton defense held North Branch to 112 yards . . . PHS grads Steve Gibbs (kickoff man, punter and extra-point and field goal kicker) and Perrin Warner (starting offensive tackle) were on the Northwestern College (Roseville) football team.
Sept. 21, 2006 —The football team lost 10-7 to Rogers at home in an unusual game that found Princeton intercepting five passes. The interceptions came by Kris Macko, Blake Perkins, Angelo Fraboni, Phil Klaphake and Ryan Fay. The Princeton touchdown came when Tyler Roehl blocked a punt and Macko picked up the ball and ran 22 yards for a score . . . PHS grad Blake Henke intercepted two passes as a safety for Carleton College in a 52-0 win . . . Allie Johnson led with 11 kills as Princeton (2-6) beat Milaca in volleyball in a four-set match . . . PHS grad Adam Miron, a linebacker and a captain for the Gustavus Adolphus College team, was leading the team in tackles . . . PHS grad Mike Patnode scored a touchdown for St. John's in its win over Augsburg.
Sept. 22, 2011 — Princeton lost 35-26 to Milaca in their first meeting as members of the Granite Ridge Conference. Billy McClay threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Derek VanSlyke ran for 74 yards . . . Naomi Kohloff scored four goals as the girls soccer team beat Zimmerman 3-2 and Cambridge 3-1.
Sept. 22, 2016 — The girls tennis team (11-3, 4-0 in the M8) beat Buffalo 6-1 and Rogers 5-2 and was tied 3-3 with Cambridge when rain halted play (Princeton later won that key match on the way to a M8 title). Undefeated for the week in three matches were Kelsey Dorr at No. 1 singles and Anna Dahlen at No. 2 singles . . . The football team (1-2) beat Duluth East 32-21 at Princeton as Tim Bialka ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacob Chase returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
