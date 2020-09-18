I got in a discussion a few days ago with two people I didn't know, offering a differing opinion than the one they were proclaiming to anyone within earshot. The unrest in Minneapolis, the role of police, and the general unrest in the nation were the related subjects.
At first our discussion was a little heated. But there was no name calling, no one contending that the other side was not entitled to their views, and after a few minutes we had a very calm discussion, both sides telling the other side that they had made some good points.
I think it's fair to say that when we moved on to conversations about other things, we had a mutual respect. And later that night as I thought about our discussion, one I admitted to myself that began when maybe I shouldn't have offered an opinion to someone I didn't know, there was a good feeling.
And just two days ago at a gas station in town I ran into someone I've known for 45 years but hadn't seen for two or three years. We talked for about 20 minutes and the conversation turned, inevitably it seemed, to the politics of the day. We discovered that were are on different sides in a particular race, even though in the past we had likely been on the same side in many elections. We had a laugh or two and then both of us said to the other, "I don't want to argue." We each made our points, discussed them a bit, and turned to other subjects, like how old we have gotten (born nine months apart in the '40s), the different color of hair we have now, and important things like that. We're hoping to get together in the coming weeks.
It set me to thinking about the accusations that are swirling around tour country, our state and even those accusations that divide families to the extent that people stop talking to each other, sometimes for years or maybe even for good. And that's what this piece is about. We badly need a return to civility.
So today in a world filled with extremism, both on the left and on the right, there is a pressing need for getting back to a more civil way of talking with each other, even if our viewpoints differ widely. There are good people on both sides of the aisle. I know, I'm just an ex-editor of a weekly newspaper in a relatively small town. But I feel strongly enough about civility to offer an opinion with my name attached, not anonymously. I know for sure that I could be better about such things.
Some of you may listen to WCCO Radio when Blois Olson comments on politics in Minnesota, or you may read his tip sheets. Here's what he had to say a month ago in an opinion piece that criticized anyone considered a leader in a political party who is afraid to criticize anyone in their own party who Olson says are wrong.
"If you're a Republican who doesn't criticize the president for saying he should have more than two terms, and for playing politics with the Postal Service in an election, you're the problem. If you're a DFLer who doesn't condemn the beating of the Liz Collin effigy in Hugo on Saturday, you're the problem." (Collin is a veteran WCCO-TV reporter married to Bob Kroll, thought by some to be a villain as the leader of the police union in Minneapolis.)
Strong words, those, coming in a piece Olson wrote about civility. But his tag line was that "today would be a good day to stop being the problem, and start being a solution."
Forty-one years ago I was lucky enough to be the only weekly editor included in a group of Minnesota journalists that spent two days in Washington, D.C., to meet with President Jimmy Carter on one day and Vice President Walter Mondale the next. Mondale was a gracious host and I always thought of him as a down-to-earth guy. So I was a little surprised by some of what he had to say in an opinion piece back in August as he extolled, not surprisingly, the virtues of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his party's candidates for president and vice president. Current vice president Mike Pence was about to visit Minnesota and Mondale charged that Pence would resort to divisive rhetoric, falsehoods and broken promises. I don't recall what Pence had to say when he was here but I thought it unusual that a man of Mondale's stature would write something like that before the fact. I guess it proves that even a well-thought-of ex-politician from our state can write words like that before hearing what Pence had to say.
Last Sunday there was an opinion piece in the Minneapolis paper written by a man — a farmer and an activist — from Wisconsin, who labeled himself as being involved "in nonviolent social change movements for about 40 years," and who has spent time in jail for his actions. He was driving a bus as part of a peace walk across Wisconsin when a pickup truck swung in front of the bus, parked there, and the driver, a Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, got out "to give me a piece of his mind," the man wrote. An hour later the Wisconsin man was out for a run and saw the pickup in question parked by a house. The man, with trepidation, stopped to talk to the Air National Guard officer.
They later "parted with a handshake and pleasantries that caught us both completely off our guard," the man wrote. "It was, to say the least, an astonishing encounter." And in the next paragraph he wrote that "it is time for we Americans to take a step back before the present moment spins totally out of control."
It was a long opinion piece and I found myself disagreeing with some of what he said. But his example, and my encounter a few days ago with the two people I didn't know, are examples of what we need to move toward if we are to head off the way things are being conducted today. Sure, it's easy to get upset if someone disagrees, or criticizes, your point of view or choice of candidate. But respect the opinions, even if they vary widely with yours, and even if you are convinced you're right.
OK, time to step off the soap box. But we really do need more civility in these trying political and pandemic times.
Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 - Although they didn't gain any ground on the surging White Sox (18-5 in their last 23 games), The Twins (20-5 at home) beat two very good pitchers from Cleveland the last two nights, with homers playing a huge part in the wins. Shane Bieber was 7-0 with a 1:25 ERA and, by most accounts, is headed for the Cy Young Award in the AmericanLeague. Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings in a 3-1 win over Bieber Friday night as Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and rookie catcher Ryan Jeffers hit a solo shot off Bieber. I don't much get into the miles per hour on hits, as many do in this era of increased stats, but Buxton's homer was at 115.6 mph, the hardest-hit ball off Bieber this season.The Twins had only five hits but had the two homers. Then on Saturday night at Target Field the Twins beat up on Zack Plesac (3-1, 1.32 ERA) for five runs and three homers in seven innings during an 8-4 win. Plesac had given up only five runs all season and the Twins got five in those seven innings as Marwin Gonzalez and Willians Austudillo hit back-to-back homers in the second and Buxton hit another long homer in the fourth to make the lead 5-2. And after Cleveland had cut the lead to one at 5-4 in the seventh, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer off a good reliever and Miguel Sano hit a solo. The two wins and the seven homers could help you overlook Rosario getting picked off first, his third mistake on the bases in the last few games, and Gonzalez not running hard out of the box as he admired a long drive to right that should have been a double but became an out at second base. If you factor into the Saturday night game that right fielder Max Kepler (36 homers, 90 RBIs last year), second baseman Luis Arraez (.334 average last year), and catcher Mitch Garver (31 homers, .630 slugging pct. last year) are on the IL and that Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz were 0-for-10 as the 1-2-3 hitters, it was an impressive win. Rookie outfielder Brent Rooker, who had doubled off Plesac, was hit by a pitch and is out for the season.
Monday, Sept. 14 — Hitting four home runs after trailing 3-0, the Twins (30-18) beat Cleveland 7-5 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series and ended the season with a 7-3 edge over the Indians. They scored 18 runs in the series against the three Cleveland starters who had a combined record of 12-1 and a combined ERA of 1.40 before giving up13 runs in 18 1/3 innings (6,38 ERA in the three games). All but one of the 18 runs were driven in by home runs as the Twins upped their total to 25 homers in the last 12 games, a pace of 337 for a 162-game season. Three players — Rosario, Trevor May and Sano — left the game because of injuries and their status is unknown for the four-game series with the White Sox that begins today. I'd be satisfied with a 2-2 split against a very hot White Sox team.
Tuesday, Sept. 15 — The Twins were 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position (one was an infield single that didn't score a run) and lost 3-1 to the White Sox Monday night when closer Taylor Rogers (1-4 record, 4.86 ERA) gave up two runs in the eighth. Nelson Cruz had 11 runners on base in his four at-bats, three times with the bases loaded, and failed each time, once hitting into a double play. The Twins left 15 runners on base. And there was this quote from manager Rocco Baldelli, ever the even-keel guy: "Our at-bats were actually pretty good when we had the opportunities with the runners in scoring position." Really? They had the leadoff batter on base the first six innings and scored only once.
Wednesday, Sept. 16 — Randy Dobnak, thought by some to be the team's best pitcher, imploded again, hitting two batters for the second straight game, and the Twins got only four hits in a 6-2 loss in Chicago last night. Dobnak threw 97 pitches, 31 in the first inning, and didn't make it out of the fifth inning, Manager Baldelli and Cruz were both ejected in the seventh inning after a pitch out of the strike zone to someone other than Cruz was called a strike. Byron Buxton had an inside-the-park homer and scored both runs.
Thursday, Sept. 17— The recipe for success in a 5-1 win in Chicago last night was 16 straight outs recorded by relievers Cody Stashak, Tyler Duffey and Trevor May, and three home runs that drove in all five runs. One of the home runs came off the bat of Byron Buxton who is having a September (as he has in other years) that leads you to think he may finally be achieving the star status predicted for him five years ago. Two of three three homers came off Chicago ace Lucas Giolito who the Twins have beaten twice this season. The Twins now hold a 5-4 edge in the season series and a win in the final game of the series today would give them the tiebreaker if the teams end up tied in the standings.
Friday, Sept. 18—I've heard some people say it doesn't matter where the Twins finish because they will be in the playoffs. It's true that they have a shot at the playoffs. But, after the poorly played 4-3 loss to the White Sox yesterday, I'm convinced it does matter. They and the Yankees are one game apart now in the AL's eight-team standings and if the Twins hold on and make the playoffs, there's a good chance they could end up playing the Yanks (19 homers in their last 3 games). And we all know how that has gone. The Twins have been bad on the road this season (10-16, 21-5 at home) and I'm sure they don't want to play a three-game series in New York.Three solo homers, two by a red-hot Byron Buxton (7 homers in the last 9 games), gave the Twins a 3-2 lead. The third was by Josh Donaldson who was ejected after he scored by the umpire because Donaldson childishly kicked dirt on the plate because of a bad call on an earlier pitch. That was bad and so were two other plays. In the eighth when Chicago scored the tying and go-ahead runs, the inning should have been over. Right fielder Max Kepler had a routine throw to first that would easily have doubled off a runner but missed badly and the inning would have been over without the runs scoring. And Buxton was sent home by the third-base coach and tagged out at the plate on play on which there was only one out and runners would have been at second and third. Nelson Cruz, who has been so good, struck out with a runner on second in the first inning and had a terrible series with runners in scoring position. There are only eight games left in the season and since they didn't get a split with the White Sox, it would be nice to win two of there against the Cubs before coming home for the final five games. The difference in the season? The Twins are 9-9 against Kansas City and Detroit, fourth- and fifth-place teams in the division, and Chicago is 18-2.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept. 23, 1965 — Princeton lost 27-0 to Cambridge in football . . . Jo Bornholdt was the winner of the women's championship at Rum River Golf Club and Val Carlson was second.
Sept. 23, 1970 — Mark Blaske (1 TD) had 180 yards rushing and Don Cordes (2 TDs) 138 yards as Princeton beat Pine City 36-22. It was the second game in a row with both rushing for more than 100 yards.
Sept. 24, 1975 — Dan Johnson ran for 125 yards but Princeton lost to Foley, 25-20 . . . Mark Walsh, a PHS grad, ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Itasca Junior College (Grand Raids) won its game.
Sept. 25, 1980 — Doug Burns won the boys race and Lisa Herman the girls race in a cross-country meet with four RRC teams at Mora . . . Kathy Marty and Sandy Groebner each won two events as the PHS swim team beat Sauk Rapids for is first win of the season.
Sept. 28, 1985 — Tom Daun and Lois Anderson won the senior tournaments at Rum River Golf Club . . . Dale Stay scored a late touchdown after Jeff Murray made an interception and Dan Voce kicked the extra point for a 7-6 win over North Branch. Todd Dohrwardt had earlier blocked the North Branch extra point kick.
Sept. 27, 1990 — There were a record 2,859 runners and 112 teams in the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational . . . Tom Kluk ran for 105 yards as Princeton beat North Branch 21-12 despite being gaining 167 yards fewer than the Vikings.
Sept. 28, 1995 — Mark Stay threw for two touchdowns and Jon Lewis ran for two in a 32-7 win over Pine City. Both teams had been 0-3 . . . A record 3,330 runners and a record 123 teams participated in the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational. Jason Kok of Princeton placed 26th among 186 runners in Class AA.
Sept. 21, 2000 — The 30th annual Princeton Cross-Country Invitational, to be held at a Milaca farm, was to be the last for organizer Joe Clemensen who started the meet when he was the interim cross-country coach . . . Princeton athletes on college teams were Peter Green, Christine Green, Nathaniel Leis, Eric Emmerich, Amanda Gray, Steve Gibbs, Perrin Werner Matt Wilhelm and Casey Stearns, a former PHS hockey player who had a rodeo scholarship at a Kansas junior college.
Sept. 29, 2005 — Jeff Haehn had a hole in one on No. 8 at Princeton Golf Club. It was his third one . . . The PHS volleyball team (6-6, 1-2 in the M8) beat Milaca as Ali Fischer led with 30 set assists and had 3 ace serves.
Sept. 30, 2010 — John Jedneak caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 loss to Zimmerman, and Tevin Lind had two rushing touchdowns . . . Dylan Hass placed 18th at the Milaca Mega Meet (formerly the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational) in Class AA and Catlin Reeves placed 30th in the girls race.
Sept. 24, 2015 — The girls tennis team (14-2) beat Cambridge 5-2 to take the conference lead, beat Buffalo 6-1 and then won the Hutchinson Invitational with wins over Hutchinson (4-3 as Bri Dorr, Kelsey Dorr and Julia Bjurman won in singles and Gabby Dahlen and Megan Farley won in doubles), Glencoe-Silver Lake and Foley,
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
