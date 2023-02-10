I had a discussion recently with someone about how we had done in high school, as opposed to how we should have done in high school. As I think of those days I wish — as nearly most of us must — that I had worked harder and done better.
Oh, I suppose those who end up with a 4.0 grade-point average, or 3.997 when someone got one A-, don't have to look back and be sorry, although even those perfectionists among us can likely think of something they could have done better in a particular class.
The memories of my early days in school are hazy, although I remember being in kindergarten when it was for a six-week trial run in my little town of Tracy, Minn. that included naps on the rugs we brought to school. Nobody knew much what what do with kindergarteners back in 1947.
Sixth, seventh and eighth grades were spent in a one-room school in Sherburne County with only three other kids in my grade. One became a college professor, one ran a successful business in this area, I ended up in the newspaper business and I've lost track of the other.
If I were to give us a grade today I'd say we did alright, even though our grades in deportment — yes, there were grades back then for how you acted — were probably lower than they should have been for two of us. There were usually 18 or 20 kids a year and that was just too many for one teacher to keep track of, maybe because there were eight grades in one room. Our lavatory (remember that word?) was an outside one with recycled Sears Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs in place of the Charmin. In the winter those trips outside didn't last very long but in warmer weather they did tend to stretch out longer than they should have because it was a respite from school. And in nice weather there were more than enough volunteers to go outside to pump water to fill our water cooler. We didn't think about that cooler being primitive in the 1950s, even though it was.
High school was next and that's a place where most of us probably wish we had done better. There were some classes I liked and those were no problem, although my ninth-grade math teacher used to mark my grade down one letter because I often didn't show my work. I had an ability to do problems "in my head" and she either didn't believe I could do that or may have thought I copied from a straight A neighbor. She tested me one day by making me go to the blackboard to work out a problem and I couldn't do it. But then I gave her the answer anyway and she marched me to my seat, flustered a bit because she probably couldn't figure out how I had done that.
Alas, my math ability didn't carry over to geometry my sophomore year. We had an elderly fill-in teacher who had come out of retirement just for that year and we didn't much care for him. nor he for us. But I could have done better now that I think of it.
Physics and chemistry followed the next two years and I was no shining example in either. I enjoyed parts of those classes, the most memorable day coming in the chemistry lab when I didn't use a towel with a rubber stopper and the test tube broke, sending it into my hand and sending a stream of blood into the air that made my lab partner faint. A trip to the downtown clinic in Mankato followed.
I liked bookkeeping and because of my liking for the class and because i was close to being the teacher's pet, I was forced to do a college accounting practice set instead of a high school-level bookkeeping one when supplies ran short. There was no one to assist with problems as the other students did with each other and I struggled mightily but got it done.
I liked history, business, social studies and English, liked Latin somewhat and thought phy ed was the best. Study hall? I've got lots of stories but not enough space. And I'm not sure about the statute of limitations.
We always said, "We'll never use what we learn" about the classes we didn't like. And I don't think geometry, physics, chemistry and some of the other classes have helped me the last few decades. But what many of us didn't realize then was that discipline was part of the process. Sure, you didn't like every class but you had to go ahead and do it anyway. Some of us might have figured discipline out while in the military.
Life is like that. There are some things you don't enjoy but they are necessary. So, while we didn't follow the program exactly, we did learn a certain discipline in those early years of our lives, whether we knew it or not.
I'm thankful to those teachers today, even if I wasn't one of their all-time examples of what a student should have been. We learned to co-exist and somehow made it through those trying years. Living in the past doesn't really work but those school years are something about which I wish I could turn back the clock.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb. 7, 1963 - Steve Lindell had 19 points in a 62-38 win over Elk River that put those two teams and Mora into a three-way tie for the RRC lead . . . David Skogen won 11-2 at l33 pounds as Princeton beat Golden Valley 31-9.
Feb. 8, 1968 -Jim Rajala scored 24 points in a 73-55 win over Ogilvie and Tom Enger had 18 . . . Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 28-11 in wrestling as Bob Backlund had a 26-second pin and Ross Johnson, coming off a bout with leukemia, lost only 2-1 in the heavyweight match.
Feb. 8, 1973 - Tom Holbrook (12 points, 17 rebounds) and Dave Mingo (12 points) led Princeton to a 44-37 win over Elk River. Princeton also beat Albany 64-60 as Tom Rogde (16 points 12 rebounds) and Holbrook (14 points, 20 rebounds) led the way.
Feb. 9, 1978 - Greg Dery made a late jump shot to beat Aitkin 55-54. Jim Wredberg had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Wredberg then had 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 51-48 win over Braham as Joel Johnson made a three-point play with 8 seconds left . . . Pam Finelli had 11 points in a 39-24 loss to St. Francis.
Feb. 10, 1983 - Barb Blomberg scored 27 points and Kelly Auers 17 in a 64-51 win over Foley. They each then had 20 points in a 57-39 win over North Branch . . . Crystal Cabinet Works took overfirst place in the city league with a 65-54 win over Credit Union. John Rice scored 20 and Doug Reetz 16 for the winners while Bob Koelman scored 22 for the losers.
Feb. 11, 1988 - Judy Bornholdt scored 30 points in a 71-40 win over Pine City and then 19 in a 60-34 win over Foley . . . Mark Angstman totaled nine three-pointers while scoring 23 points in a 63-58 win over North Branch and 18 in a 63-56 win over St. Cloud Cathedral. Eric Minks had 25 rebounds in the two games, Craig Talberg 21 . . . Dean Groebner and Bob Hurt each had 36 points for the season with four hockey games remaining. Groebner had 20 goals.
Feb. 11, 1993 - The boys swim team was seeking its third straight conference title . . . The girls basketball team beat Foley, Pine City and Milaca in conference games, Corrine Liundell scoring 22 against Foley . . . The gymnastics team scored a record 129.8 points as Joleen Schirra scored 9.0 or better in floor exercise for the fifth straight meet.
Feb. 5, 1998 - The girls basketball team beat Pine City 40-39 on a late shot by Jody Gerth, and Amanda Gray scored 14 points in a 66-46 loss to Cloquet . . . The wrestling team (12-8) placed second at the Orono tournament, beating Wayzata and Bloomington Jefferson and then losing 37-27 to Highland Park.
Feb. 6, 2003 -The boys hockey team (15-7, 9-1 in the RRC) won its second straight Rum River title with a 4-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville as Kevin Englund and Cass Bowen scored goals to break a2-2 third-period tie . . . The wrestling team (15-10) won the Orono tournament and Justin Bronson (29-1), Joe Meinert, Matt Jensen, T. J. Hobbs and Scott Chalupnik were undefeated.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.