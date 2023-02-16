 Skip to main content
House speakership fight was not a good omen for our current Congress

Lee Hamilton MT

Voters cast their ballots for members of Congress for any number of reasons. They like the candidate. Or they’re angry at the status quo. Or a candidate’s views coincide with their own. Or they can’t abide the opposition. But if there’s a single thread that runs through all the considerations most voters carry into the polling place with them, it’s that they want their choice to get things done in Washington. In fact, they want Congress as a whole to get things done in Washington.

Which is why the speakership fight that ultimately resulted in California Republican Kevin McCarthy taking the gavel was more than riveting political theater: It was also a gloomy portent for what lies ahead. While there were some promising developments as negotiations progressed, to my mind both House Republicans and House Democrats now have something to prove if they want to earn the respect of ordinary Americans. Why? Because to get things done in a concrete and lasting way requires bipartisanship, and the speakership fight set the House off in the opposite direction.

