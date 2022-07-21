House District 10B Primary Election Guide

As primary-election day on Aug. 9 approaches, voters work to sort through their perferences for a candidate. The Union-Times asked the three candidates running for the Minnesota house Representative seat in District 10B multiple questions for voters to get to know them.
1) Why are you running for office?
2) If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature?
3) The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
4) What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
5) Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
6) Wild Card: What you’d like to say to voters that hasn’t been covered above.
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ late names.
Blake Paulson
1. I was inspired, even “challenged,” to run by these words from Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same . . .”
Looking back, I can see that our freedoms were being gradually eroded in small ways. We didn’t pay much attention to what was happening. But then the pandemic hit and suddenly our State and Federal governments were locking us down, masking us, closing our church doors, sending our kids home from school and letting our cities burn. Reagan’s warning was becoming frightfully true.
I didn’t see many people in the previous generation taking up the fight, so I had to do it. For too long, many Minnesotans have stood on the sidelines or been sidelined in the political process, and the Democrats have taken advantage of this – we cannot let them dictate our lives any longer. We need people that are willing to stand up and fight if we want to make our state something to be proud of once again.
I was fortunate to work for the Trump campaign, and conservative leaders in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where I learned how I could help restore the freedoms we have lost. Growing up in central Minnesota, the Christian and conservative values I learned from my family, church, and community give me the confidence to take this step.
2. Realistically, my top priority will be to establish myself right away as a principled legislator who is accountable to his constituents. I have seen how the bureaucracy and a few powerful people in St Paul are able to drown good legislation. I will not be a part of that. Legislatively, I have several priorities: I will support measures to ensure the integrity of our elections. We cannot let the fraud that happened in 2020 ever happen again.
As a result of the long-overdue overturning of Roe v. Wade, we can expect the Democrats to fight tooth and nail to make Minnesota the go-to place for abortions, inviting women from all the surrounding states. I will work with other conservative Republicans to find a way to impede that from happening and to pass pro-life legislation that will save lives.
Another major concern is to prevent and combat the introduction of an Un-American curriculum in our public schools. I will support measures to prohibit the teaching of any inherently divisive concepts, and to encourage the teaching of what made the United States exceptional, without ignoring our past mistakes and how we corrected them.
I will also assist Representatives from districts where the environmental lobby is forcing the shut-down of fossil-fuel powered, reliable generation of electricity. Our state has tremendous natural resources and farmland that can create more jobs, opportunity, and a better way of living if the government and its regulations would just get out of the way.
3. I believe our state’s budget “surplus” should be returned to the people – and companies – who actually paid the taxes that created it. The “surplus” is not cash sitting in a bank somewhere. It is nothing but a projection that be eaten away by runaway inflation caused by the Biden Administration’s economic
incompetence. However, the budget “surplus” is a tremendous opportunity to finally pass long-term tax relief if legislators are willing to do so. Though some of Minnesota’s seniors are not taxed on their Social Security, many still are. It is unfair for people who sacrificed to build a healthy retirement account and already paid taxes on it, to be taxed a second time on that income. Additionally, Minnesota’s business property taxes are some of the highest in the country. We can’t afford to have our grandmas, grandpas, and job creators flee the burden of high taxes in Minnesota for Florida or South Dakota. Right now, I can’t blame those that do.
K-12 Education is the second-biggest part of the state’s budget, yet families that choose to homeschool or send their kids to a private school, must do so almost completely on their own dime. I believe education dollars should follow students and their parents, not continue to fund a system that many parents do not trust. Minnesota government believes it can spend your money better than you can, and that is why our state’s budget has continued to balloon. This must stop, and more money should remain in your pocket.
4. The workforce shortage affecting all of Minnesota is especially painful to District 10B. From car dealerships to Coborn’s, “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere. Why? We get what we incentivize. Minnesota is a magnet for those that don’t want to work. This issue was made worse during the pandemic when individuals made more sitting at home than putting in an honest day’s work. I will push to make Minnesota’s many programs and benefits equal to the states surrounding us to make Minnesota less bad UT
attractive to those not in the workforce.
Additionally, our state agencies have too much authority. Whether it be the MPCA, DNR, or Department of Education, these agencies make too many decisions that are not in the best interest of the people affected by them. A puddle is not a wetland. Covering farmland in solar panels while simultaneously shutting down reliable power sources is not sustainable. Making children feel guilty is not education. I want the people who actually work in the field to be making the decisions affecting our way of life, not some bureaucrat in St. Paul looking at a spreadsheet.
Lastly, whatever your political affiliation, you should be confident that when you vote, it counts. Many voters have lost faith in the election processes of this state. Whether it’s Voter ID, provisional ballots, eliminating drop boxes, or getting back to Election Day, not Election Month, that faith must be restored.
5. Thankfully, District 10B has not experienced the same lawlessness as the Twin Cities, yet legislators in St. Paul expect the citizens of greater Minnesota to foot the bill for the incompetence of the Democrat leadership that allowed it. Greater Minnesota cannot continue to bail out Minneapolis and St. Paul. The public safety issues and rampant crime of the last two years has taken lives, left victims without justice, demoralized law enforcement, and kept many of us from enjoying concerts, the State Fair, or cheering on our favorite sports team in the Twin Cities.
I would like to see and would support legislation that provides more mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenses to ensure criminals serve at least some time instead of playing catch-and-release with known criminals. I would also like to see legislation that provides incentives for more individuals to join the law enforcement profession including things like tuition assistance and bonuses. The public safety issue is much greater than just getting more cops on the street, but with early retirements and a shrinking applicant pool that part must also be addressed. Law enforcement is continually tasked with more training and meeting new requirements, yet the funding to adequately adhere to these requirements is not always provided. One example being data storage for body camera footage. For any legislation affecting public safety, it is important that it is fully-funded—not defunded or left to departments and communities to figure out on their own.
6. There are several other important issues to people in 10B including our 2 nd amendment rights, religious liberty, the unchecked authority of regional government, and freedom from forced medical decisions. The last two years have been an all-out attack on our liberty. The 2 nd amendment is the only thing keeping the United States from becoming like Canada or Australia. I will support pro-2A legislation like “Constitutional Carry” and “Stand Your Ground”. I will passionately defend your freedom to worship and live according to your personal convictions. These issues are not Republican vs. Democrat—they are right vs. wrong.
The voters of 10B will see little difference between the talking points in our literature, or I predict in these answers because the three of us are similar on paper. The primary on August 9 th is a vote not based on our stances on the issues since they will be almost identical. You will be voting for the person you most trust to be a voice for you. The person you believe will be a leader and is most committed to the fight for our future. As your state representative, I will use the Bible and the Constitution as my guides. I will be accountable first to God Almighty and then to you, the people—no one else. Working in St. Paul, I have seen what works, and more so, what does not work in our state government. I
have seen representatives that serve with honor and others who take advantage of their power. I pledge to be the former.
Isaac Schultz
1. I love Minnesota, my family’s roots run deep in this district. My family has lived and worked here for five generations. God-willing, my fiancé Julia and I look forward to raising a sixth generation right here in House District 10B. I am running because Minnesota deserves better.
I believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death.
I support your 2nd Amendment rights.
Minnesota needs to be more affordable. Joe Biden and Tim Walz are destroying the middle class. Going to the grocery store and filling our gas tanks should not be such a financial burden. Minnesota’s hard-working taxpayers deserve a break. It is time to return the budget surplus back to those who paid the taxes and to eliminate our state’s income tax.
Minnesota NEEDS voter ID and stronger election integrity laws.
We need to let our kids be kids. There is no place for CRT or progressive sex education in our schools. School choice is a must.
Our law enforcement, armed forces, and first responders always have our backs. I will continuously support them and fight for all their needs.
Government Agencies like the DNR have run amuck under the control of Tim Walz. Mille Lacs Lake has suffered, our farmers and small business owners have suffered, and most of all, the People of Minnesota have suffered. We must return the power to the people. I will be your voice, and together we can make Minnesota a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
2. I see it, I hear it, and I feel it! Hardworking Minnesotans are suffering, especially in our district. The increased costs of living and record-high inflation are crushing us. The Walz and Biden administrations are doing absolutely nothing to help Minnesota’s taxpayers. Day in and day out I hear from so many of you about your struggles, and it pains me. People should not have to decide between feeding their families or paying their mortgage. I will be a fierce advocate for the taxpayers of this district. Lowering taxes, eliminating the income tax, and, making Minnesota’s energy reliable and affordable are top priorities of mine. I am deeply rooted and heavily invested in this district. Win or lose, I’m not leaving. I promise to be your voice and proudly represent the district I’ve always been blessed to call home.
3. I value the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. On day one as our State Representative, I will author legislation to protect the lives of unborn babies from the violence of abortion. Our taxpayers dollars should never go to fund abortion. Both of my grandmothers lived their final days on our farm surrounded by my family. Being pro-life extends to end of life care as well.
It is the right of the people to keep and bear arms. I will always defend and fight for your 2nd amendment rights and I will advocate for Stand Your Ground and Castle Doctrine legislation.
LOWER TAXES. The hard-working taxpayers of Minnesota deserve permanent tax cuts to make Minnesota more affordable. Eliminating the income tax will provide relief to families and grow our economy. Additionally, we must fully eliminate the tax on social security income so our seniors can afford to retire here at home.
Minnesota elections need to be fair and honest. We need Voter ID and Election Integrity laws so that we never again experience the fraud like we saw in 2020.
Tyrannical Tim Walz and his DNR are out of control. Farmers and landowners are suffering due to their extreme far left policies and regulations. It’s time to STOP overregulating and over taxing our farmers. Farmers know best how to steward their land. There is too much government overreach. The power needs to be returned to the people.
4. First, we must return the budget surplus and lower taxes to create an environment where Minnesota is a great place to build and grow a business and raise a family. State Government is constitutionally responsible to provide for transportation infrastructure, education, and public safety. Each area is a priority for me to balance with the need to make Minnesota more affordable.
Transportation and infrastructure funding must include provisions to specifically help towns under 5,000 residents build and maintain their roads, bridges and water infrastructure in addition to supporting our townships. Further strategic investments into broadband infrastructure must prioritize rural communities who remain unserved which can be found throughout our district.
Access to high speed reliable internet isn’t a luxury anymore, it is a necessity. I am a graduate of Upsala High School and we must ensure our rural schools remain strong by fixing the education formula to ensure that rural students receive the same funding that metro students receive. Simultaneously, radical ideology like CRT and comprehensive sex education is seeping into our classrooms: This must end. Further, parents must be empowered with parental rights and school choice because every student deserves the best. Under Joe Biden and Tim Walz our communities are less safe. Families no longer travel to metro areas because the streets of our large cities are filled with shootings, carjackings, drugs, and senseless acts of riots and violence. We must invest in our police and law enforcement and recruit the next generation of law enforcement officers.
5. No society can function without law and order. Safety and security must be returned to the streets of our great state. I will fight back against the extremists who seek to dismantle and defund the police. They can be loud, but WE will be louder. All residents deserve safety and security. I fully support increased penalties to stop repeat offences from violent criminals and actually hold them accountable unlike the actions of our judicial system today. State government must be more supportive of our brave men and women who risk their lives day in and day out protecting us. We need to create more incentives to become a law enforcement officer because fewer and fewer people are entering the profession which will have long term impacts on our safety. I support increasing opportunities for high school students to experience and enter the profession to create a pipeline for this important career. Further, our responsibility as citizens of our great country is to support and stand with our law enforcement community. I am proud to be the only candidate endorsed in this race by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and I am proud to back the blue. Minnesota struggles with a huge mental health crisis. Now is time for both parties to come together to fix this problem and invest in the resources necessary to change this trend.
6. For nearly two years, Minnesotans suffered because of the tyrannical rule of Tim Walz under emergency powers. Our main street small businesses were closed while Walmart remained open. Our kids were kept out of school and then forced to mask for months on end. Freedom loving patriots were forced to get a vaccine or lose their job. COVID positive patients were sent into nursing homes. Tim Walz purchased a $7 million morgue. Long time DFL politicians and donors received state contracts for COVID testing and vaccine disbursement all while the Governor’s power was unchecked. Never again.
I fully support and would author a bill to reform Minnesota’s Emergency Powers so that no future governor, of any party, would ever again rule without our duly elected state legislature during a time of emergency.
We are a Country of the People, by the People, and for the People. As our State Representative, I will be a bold constitutional conservative who will fight every day to make Minnesota a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. I, Isaac Schultz, humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, August 9 in the Republican Primary Election so that we can Make Minnesota More Affordable.
John Ulrick
1. I am running for Minnesota House 10B because I believe with my experience and wisdom acquired throughout my life and my willingness to listen to the people, I can inspire new thinking in St. Paul to get our state government back under control.
2. Voter integrity is number one, we must change our voting process and ban the ways to cast illegal votes.
Second priority is Pro-Life, I believe that life starts at conception, we must ban abortions or limit when they can be performed. Stop Tax Payor Abortions in Minnesota.
Third is Law Enforcement; I support Law Enforcement 100%. In order to improve Law enforcement, we must provide funding, training, equipment and new programs for an ever-changing environment. Join me in the mission to make Minnesota a safer place to live.
Fourth is the Tax Surplus, the billions in tax surplus in St Paul has not been talked about much since the session has ended. In my view the surplus is your money collected in over taxation. This collected surplus is not the governments money to spend, it belongs to the tax payors and must be returned back to the people.
Fifth is the Second Amendment. I will not infringe the 2nd amendment in any way, shape or form, including no red flag laws. I support Constitutional Carry, Stand your Ground, and Castle Doctrine.
Sixth is Education Reform, we must outlaw critical race theory and its practices, outlaw comprehensive sex education and give education control to the parents. Tax dollars must follow the students.
Additional priorities include Farmer Support, tax relief, less regulations and new farm programs. I am prepared to engage on any issue that comes across my desk.
3. All of them listed above and to include medical freedom.
4. We need to return the tax surplus back to the people, defund programs that have not preformed, defund abortion programs, cut taxes and stimulate the economy. All future surpluses should be required by law to be returned to the people, not spent on new programs.
5. I believe that we must provide funding to Law Enforcement all the way down to the Front-line Medical First Responders for training, equipment and new programs in our everchanging environment. We need to pass Constitutional Carry, Stand your Ground and Castle Doctrine. We also need to change our education system for our young and give control of the educational system back to the parents. I’m not going to sit here and tell you what is wrong, I’m going to tell you what solutions I’m looking to implement to fix these issues.
