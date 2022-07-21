House District 10A Primary Election Guide

As primary-election day on Aug. 9 approaches, voters work to sort through their preferences for a candidate. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for the Minnesota house Representative seat in District 10A multiple questions for voters to get to know them.
1) Why are you running for office?
2) If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature?
3) The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
4) What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
5) Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
6) Wild Card: What you’d like to say to voters that hasn’t been covered above.
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ late names.
Ron Kresha
I believe in servant leadership. My father and grandfather instilled the importance of public service and actively taking on leadership roles in the community. As I have traveled the newly formed House District 10A, I continue to be impressed by the families, entrepreneurs and community leaders who dedicated their time and energy toward future development. I want to harness that passion and carry that voice of success to the MN House of Representatives so our area isn't ignored.
Passing a budget that helps families survive the upcoming recession and downturn. The people of 10A need reduced tax liabilities, an improving economic climate and a better outlook for 2023. The State should lower the individual economic burden caused by the global, rising inflation.
Economic growth and a fair business environment.
Right now the dark clouds of uncertainty hang over everyone's head. Public confidence in our economy is at an all-time low from the record-setting inflation and recession we are experiencing. Every night people hear about more and more crime and drug activity. The State budget must reflect those concerns by reducing individual tax liabilities and assisting local communities with more public safety funds. Economic security and public safety are critical to our future success.
Charles Perins
To make a positive impact for the Citizens of MN House 10A. I elected to run for House District 10A as a personal means of greater Community Service to the Communities of District 10A and the State overall, to provide the Representation that the Electorate expects, and to execute legislation that truly represents our Electorates beliefs, coupled with a voting record that reflects the same. With a newly drawn District 10A, which encompasses portions of the redistricted Counties of Aitken, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison, as well as the Mille Lacs Reservation, and with consideration given that there is no Morrison County GOP endorsed candidate, it provides for an outstanding opportunity for each of the Citizens within House 10A Counties’ electorates to have an opportunity to vote for new representation via the August 9th, 2022, GOP Primary.
Decrease the overall tax burden within our State as part of the Budgeting process. Minnesota is one of the highest taxed States within the US (in the top 10). Minnesota relies on nearly every tax known to mankind. There needs to be a deliberate choice and limitation on types of taxes that still meet the basic needs of government. Taxes that allow for redistribution of income are not warranted for providing services. Iowa was able to institute into law Iowa's most significant tax reform bill in state history, establishing a 3.9% flat income tax rate, eliminating state tax on retirement income, reforming corporate income tax and more. Minnesota could serve to do much of the same.
As stated before, taxes and seeking the greatest opportunities for our Senior Citizens to stay in their homes via reduction in taxes, such as the MN State tax on Social Security Income, and moreover, institutionalize a climate for our Businesses to thrive and our Citizens of District 10A to also prosper through smaller Government, enhanced economic growth and greater employment participation. Inflation is also crushing our way of life in out-state MN. Policy-makers legislating from the Twin Cities, are making it more and more difficult for rural MN to maintain our way of life, from day-to-day living expenses, agriculture and energy policies, as well as our tourism and recreation opportunities. Constitutional carry.
The Minnesota state budget operates on a two-year cycle, covering two fiscal years, of which, the current budget for Minnesota is set. The surplus is above and beyond the current budget and will no doubt shrink as time passes. If not used to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits, and depending on the source of the revenue, the surplus should be returned to reduce the tax burden of the Citizens that actually pay taxes, above and beyond State sales tax and the like. Filing a tax return doesn’t equate to paying taxes. These are not “Walz Checks”, these are the “Peoples Checks”! Stick to the current budget and return the rest to the Citizens of MN. State Departments must be budgeted to receive revenue from the appropriate stand-alone sources of tax revenue, or funded by their own revenue producing operations, while taking into consideration minimizing unfunded mandates, regulatory fees, taxes and punitive compliance fees. Seek to eliminate one State tax over another better fitting, neutral tax as a source of revenue, or something along the lines of consumption taxes. Minnesota’s tax sources are individual income taxes (26.5 percent), corporate franchise income taxes (2.9 percent), sales taxes excluding motor vehicle license tax (18.6 percent), excise taxes (14.9 percent), and property taxes (30.7 percent). About 93.6 percent of tax revenue in Minnesota is raised from these five sources. Ultimately, what you see is a redistribution of income as a great portion of these sources of revenue are spent on political advocacy projects and not on the needs and services required by the Citizens of Minnesota.
Ensure the State Government adheres to the US and State Constitutions. The Rule of Law and true accountability need to be re-institutionalized using the statutes and laws currently in place, coupled with greater support to Public Safety institutions and the Judicial systems. Special policing districts should be established in high-crime areas, while focusing more on those activities that are most destructive to our Communities and towards the people living within those Communities. There are too many able-bodied people within the population directing their energy and resources towards addictions and criminal activities.
Firstly, we need to do everything we can to protect our Children from the current negative societal influences we see being institutionalized within our educational systems, through misguided governmental policies and within the media. We are behind the global power curve when it comes to our educational competence for the future. After two years of COVID lockdowns it is time to reestablish our educational prominence and intellectual brain trust. Secondly, I support the legalization of recreational marijuana within Minnesota and would introduce legislation as such, in concert with guidance and counsel from our US Congressional Representatives and Senators to minimize any conflict with Federal Regulations that would put our Military, Public Safety, Health and Transportation professionals at risk, or compromise the protection of our Children. I would seek to introduce legislation using the best policies and practices established in those States where legalized recreational marijuana use is already in place. The system of regulatory compliance and other associated programs would have to be self-sustaining from sales revenues and not rely on any taxing of Minnesota’s Citizens. Finally, whatever the outcomes of the August 9th primary are, the most important principle for the Citizens of the 10th District is to vote for conservative values via our Republican candidates that best fit your personal beliefs and values.
