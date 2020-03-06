The sun, as usual, shone brightly on Hammond Field in Fort Myers, Fla,, earlier this week as the Minnesota Twins got good pitching and two home runs in a 5-1 win over the hapless Twins East (Detroit Tigers, explanation later) as my 36th spring training trip in the past 38 years began. A fan from Grand Rapids remarked that the eternal Florida sun was a good omen for a team that won 102 games in 2019 and set a major league record of 307 homers.
Randy Dobnak (remember his horrendous start in a playoff loss to the Yankees last October?) surrendered only an infield single in three innings of pitching against the Bengals and a press box veteran was heard to say he thinks Dobnak should be in the starting rotation. A fan from Minneapolis echoed those thoughts a few innings later and I fought off the urge to tell him Dobnak probably won't start the season in Minnesota.
Marwin Gonzalez (part of the Houston Astros team that cheated in the World Series a couple years ago) showed he could do without knowing the pitch selection, belting a two-run double and a homer for a 3-0 lead that was added to later when Miguel Sano hit a booming home run. Sano has become quite a draw for batting practice as fans fill the stands early to watch the big guy launch 60 mph fastballs far over the fences, and even out of the park on one occasion last week.
The Tigers managed only two hits off Minnesota pitchers as Manager Ron Gardenhire put together a lineup that didn't include many predicted starters. Gardenhire was part of the Twins East reference: He is the manager, former Twins pitching coach Rick Anderson is the pitching coach, and quality control coach (not a misprint) Joe Vavra is a former Twins coach. And it appears three former Twins will start in the infield - C.J. Cron at first, Jonathan Schoop at second and Niko Goodrum at short, according to a Detroit scribe.
It was a dominating performance by the Twins, one that causes some fans of the team to think the team can repeat its 2019 performance, both in the number of wins and the number of balls flying over the fence. And then some realize it's just a spring training game. In fact. the Tigers hit nine home runs against the Yankees yesterday (March 5), four of them off the Yankees' new $324 million man Gerrit Cole who surrendered back-to-back homers twice. That's a good reminder that it's only a spring training game.
Byron Buxton still hasn't played as he recovers from a 2019 injury, the pitching staff is still very much of a question mark, and it's very unlikely the team will match its home run production of last season and, in fact, could finish well below the total of 307 that a juiced-up ball help provide in 2019. And second-year player Luis Arraez has to prove that his half-season performance in 2019 is going to be a continuing thing.
Then again, the lineup looks even better than last year with Josh Donaldson at third base, although Buxton - hurt four times last season - has to be a part of the lineup to help make that happen, Can he change how he plays on defense? He needs to, no matter what anyone says.
Kenta Maeda, the pitcher who came in the trade with the Dodgers, has pitched in 24 division and World Series games. Minnesota's two top returning starters, Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi, have been in only one apiece. Maeda should add some experience. But, for the pitching to be better than in 2019, Michael Pineda and newcomer Rich Hill will have to produce when they finally are available after a suspension (Pineda) and an injury (Hill). Things are iffy with those two at this point.
Don't expect to see the number of home runs the team hit last season. if nothing else, the powers-that-be will change the baseball. There were too many cheap homers in 2019.
The defense should be a strong point. In Monday's win over Detroit, in a space of eight hitters, three infielders - Gonzalez at second, Jorge Polanco at short and Donaldson at third - made outstanding plays. The outfield, especially if Buxton is heathy, should be very good.
It was good to see baseball again on a sun-splashed 82-degree day, even if it was just a spring training game. The crowd, many of them former Minnesotans or Minnesotans on holiday, cheered loudly when the temperature was announced in comparison to the 30s in Minnesota. Fans were in a good mood after a winter of optimism and hope. It was good to hear the crack of the bat again, as well as the thud of the ball into the catcher's mitt as an opposing payer swung and missed. Baseball was back.
NEXT WEEK: We'll take a look at possible surprises on the team's roster for this season.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
March 11, 1965 - Princeton beat Braham 63-41 in a District 16 game twice postponed by snow, but then lost 61-25 to Anoka in the quarterfinals. Gordy Meyer had 17 in the Braham game .. . Steve Meixell was 2-2 at the state wrestling tournament in the 120-pound weight class and finished his career with a 63-11-2 record.
March 11, 1970 - PHS grad Bob Backlund finished second in the 190-pound weight class of the national junior college wrestling tournament. Backlund had been named a junior college All-American in football at Waldorf Junior College, Forest City, Iowa, the previous fall . . . Princeton lost 68-50 to Oseo in the third-place game of District 16. Jerry Bergeron led with 17 points.
March 12, 1975 - Cambridge beat Princeton 78-49 in the District 16 semifinals as Kevin VanHooser scored 10 points. He then scored 16 in a 57-42 win over Onamia Crosier in the third-place game.
March 13, 1980 - Junior Jud Erickson advanced to the state swim meet and broke two school records … Chris Kiloran placed third on the uneven bars in the region meet and advanced to state . . . Princeton (1-18) lost its 18th straight girls basketball game, 54-14, to St Francis in subregion play.
March 14, 1985 - .Tom Blomberg had 18 points and 13 rebounds ii a 53-46 loss to Duluth Denfeld-Morgan Park in the region tournament. His basket with 26 seconds remaining gave him 1,001 points as he became the first PHS player to get to 1,000 points. He averaged 21.5 for his senior year.
March 15, 1990 - Princeton (14-8) lost 63-46 to Cambridge in subregion basketball as Paul Sather had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Sean Sahlstrom had 12 points.
March 16, 1995 - Princeton (2-21) lost 79-59 to Cambridge in subsection basketball as Chad Olson scored 21. Olson averaged 17.4 for the season and led the team in assists and steals..
March 9, 2000 - The PHS boys swim team placed fourth at the state meet as senior Chris Anderson won two freestyle events (setting a state record in the 50 freestyle) and swam on a winning relay team . . .PHS grad (1966) Chad Carling hit a grand-slam homer for Mount Mercy College in Iowa. Carling was the team's center fielder and played in all 56 games the previous season.
March 10, 2005 - The boys basketball team beat Sartell 53-49 to advance to the section title game against Monticello Scott Roehl had 18 points, Dan Brouillet 17 and Zach Neubauer 12 . . .Jared Doyle was 16th in the 50 freestyle at the state swim meet and Bill Palmer was 13th in the 400 freestyle.
March 11, 2010 - The girls basketball team (16-10) beat Becker 59-41 to open section play as Mariah Clarin had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but then lost 69-54 to Annandale in the semifinals as Samantha Flicek led with 11 points and Kadie Savage had 10.
March 19, 2015 - Princeton beat Grand Rapids 79-70 to win the section tournament as Taylor Laabs had 27 points, Julia Bjurman 17, Janna Doyle 13 and Haley Sandin 10. The team lost 65-30 to Marshall at the state tournament as Anna Oakes had 11 points and Taylor Laabs 10.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for they past 53 years.)
