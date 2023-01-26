 Skip to main content
Hope for better days

Joe Walsh

One of the honors and burdens of the legal profession is that we see people on their worst days. Whether it is after the loss of a loved one, a serious injury, or after someone has committed a crime, it is likely that there are better days ahead after one’s involvement in the legal system.

Fixing our eyes on this hope for better days is critical in keeping the appropriate perspective when acting as a prosecutor. Our ultimate goal is to rebuild and restore our community from the harmful effects of crime, not punish for punishment’s own sake.

