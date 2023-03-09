Honor roll March 9

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Ella Piepgras
Jackson Ferry
Michael Angstman
Alexandra Bailey
Charlie Bevins
Adam Boeckermann
Anna Dahlen
Dane Haubenschild
Cloey Howard
Olivia Olson
Reilly ONeil
Kailyn Paulson
Cole Paxton
University of Minnesota - Crookston
Fall 2022 Graduate
Jordan Haugen
South Dakota State University
Jacob Steven Hoefer
St. Cloud Technical and Community College
Fall 2022 Honors
Emma Dietz, Dean’s List
Mellanie-Rachel Goldsmith, Dean’s List
Eric Longhenry, President’s List
Claire Milan, President’s List
Abigail Ohlenkamp, President’s List
Logan Steffenson, President’s List
Justin Alain, Dean’s List
Scott Engelman, President’s List
Kia Eriksen, Dean’s List
Ethan Jackson, Dean’s List
Liezel Kolkind, President’s List
Abby Larsen, Dean’s List
Branden Marudas, President’s List
Grace Myers, President’s List
Karissa Oquist, President’s List
Alexandra Paxton, Dean’s List
Kody Alickson, President’s List
Tristen Beek, Dean’s List
Donovan Bevins, President’s List
Ella Cunningham, Dean’s List
Peter Gillette, President’s List
Devin Higgins, Dean’s List
Helayna Larson, President’s List
Ryley Neal, President’s List
Luke Nierengarten, President’s List
Alyssa Peterson, Dean’s List
Nadianna Scepurek, President’s List
Kaylee Selisker, President’s List
Claire Strawn, President’s List
John Vaughan, Dean’s List
Madison Wiemann, President’s List
