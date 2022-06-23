 Skip to main content
Honor roll: June 23

Minnesota State University - Moorhead

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Crystal Deglman

Samantha Haverinen

University of Jamestown

Spring 2022 graduate

Abigail Seifert, B.S. in Nursing

University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Emily Angstman

James Flicek

Leah Heffley

Kallie Hill

Ella Strube

Hailey Struthers

Iowa State University

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Ryan James Droogsma

Erin Olivia Heffley

Central Lakes College

Spring 2022 President’s List

Allexis Gall

Luther College

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Hanna Beck

Ellie Palashewski

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Spring 2022 graduate

Molly Somerville, A.S. in Criminal Justice

Wartburg College

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Danika Rademacher

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Breanna Mehrwerth

Kieran Lekatz

Avary Pomerleau

Ellie Pomerleau

Teagan Zinniel

