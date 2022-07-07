Honor Roll July 7

Bemidji State University
Spring 2022 Graduates
Tyler Arenkiel, B.S. in business administration
Alison Cornelius, B.A. in psychology
Aidan Hammill, B.s. in business administration
Ellen Milton, B.S. in wildlife biology
Samuel Petty, B.S. in mathematics
Andrew Winkler, B.A. in liberal education
Deborah Winkler, B.S. in elementary teacher education
Sandra Embertson, B.S. in social work
Drew Scharber, B.S. in criminal justice
Anders Wold, B.S. in music education
St. Cloud State University
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Jesse Huber
Nicole Meyer
Skylar Gruszka
Cheyanne Hayes
Sarah Larsen
Arturo Martinez
Laura Rosenthal
Molley Somerville
Zoey Sothman
Amy-Ann Stafki
Lauri Webster
Joseph Witte
Kait Alain
Branden Andersen
Weston Evans
Adam Godfrey
Elizabeth Harshman
Evan Imrie
Timothy Marinan
Jasmin Matthewman
Grace Nowak
Benedict Schreder
Taylor Schultz
Dannica Smelter
Courtney Wallace
Jesse Huber B.S. Biology:
Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Summa Cum Laude
Stephanie Bekius, Graduate Certificate, Learning Disabilities
John Broberg B.S. Marketing
Rosalie Ferguson B.A. Political Science and Global Studies
Dylan Hakes B.S. Biology: Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution
Heather Schwartz B.S. Community Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
Lauren Siemers, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work
Molley Somerville B.S. Communication Sciences and Disorders, Magna Cum Laude
Amy-Ann Stafki B.E.S. Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude
Branden Andersen B.S. Manufacturing Engineering
Julia Anderson B.S. Biomedical Sciences, Cum Laude
Ashley Cloutier M.S. School Counseling
Adam Godfrey B.A. English, Cum Laude
Dannica Smelter B.S. Biology: Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Magna Cum Laude
Christian Young B.S. Information Systems
University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
Blythe Pollard
Alexa Pomerleau
Central Lakes College
Spring 2022 Graduate
Corey Kaufmann A.S. Nursing, Honors
Hamline University
Emma Moe
Nicole Allen
Zach Angstman
University of Wisconsin - River Falls
Chase Arens A.A. Associate of Arts
Leah Heffley B.S. Agricultural Business, Senior Merit
Elisabeth Palmer B.S. Health and Human Performance
