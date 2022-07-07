 Skip to main content
Honor Roll July 7

  • 0

Bemidji State University

Spring 2022 Graduates

Tyler Arenkiel, B.S. in business administration

Alison Cornelius, B.A. in psychology

Aidan Hammill, B.s. in business administration

Ellen Milton, B.S. in wildlife biology

Samuel Petty, B.S. in mathematics

Andrew Winkler, B.A. in liberal education

Deborah Winkler, B.S. in elementary teacher education

Sandra Embertson, B.S. in social work

Drew Scharber, B.S. in criminal justice

Anders Wold, B.S. in music education

St. Cloud State University

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Jesse Huber

Nicole Meyer

Skylar Gruszka

Cheyanne Hayes

Sarah Larsen

Arturo Martinez

Laura Rosenthal

Molley Somerville

Zoey Sothman

Amy-Ann Stafki

Lauri Webster

Joseph Witte

Kait Alain

Branden Andersen

Weston Evans

Adam Godfrey

Elizabeth Harshman

Evan Imrie

Timothy Marinan

Jasmin Matthewman

Grace Nowak

Benedict Schreder

Taylor Schultz

Dannica Smelter

Courtney Wallace

Spring 2022 Graduates

Jesse Huber B.S. Biology:

Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Summa Cum Laude

Stephanie Bekius, Graduate Certificate, Learning Disabilities

John Broberg B.S. Marketing

Rosalie Ferguson B.A. Political Science and Global Studies

Dylan Hakes B.S. Biology: Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution

Heather Schwartz B.S. Community Psychology, Summa Cum Laude

Lauren Siemers, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work

Molley Somerville B.S. Communication Sciences and Disorders, Magna Cum Laude

Amy-Ann Stafki B.E.S. Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude

Branden Andersen B.S. Manufacturing Engineering

Julia Anderson B.S. Biomedical Sciences, Cum Laude

Ashley Cloutier M.S. School Counseling

Adam Godfrey B.A. English, Cum Laude

Dannica Smelter B.S. Biology: Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Magna Cum Laude

Christian Young B.S. Information Systems

University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Blythe Pollard

Alexa Pomerleau

Central Lakes College

Spring 2022 Graduate

Corey Kaufmann A.S. Nursing, Honors

Hamline University

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Emma Moe

Nicole Allen

Zach Angstman

University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Spring 2022 Graduates

Chase Arens A.A. Associate of Arts

Leah Heffley B.S. Agricultural Business, Senior Merit

Elisabeth Palmer B.S. Health and Human Performance

