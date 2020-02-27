For many years I used that headline as a subhead in my sports columns when I wanted to cover a variety of subjects, as I did in this space six weeks ago, much like Sid Hartman (now a couple weeks away from his 100th birthday) did in the "Jottings" section of his column. So, today, opinions on some of the happenings in the world.
I watched the so-called debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls Wednesday night — for about 15 minutes. I made it all the the way through the first hour last week when they were in Las Vegas but it was the same old thing in Charleston, S.C., as those who would beat Donald Trump took shots at each other instead of at Trump. And it's not a debate — it's who can talk the loudest over the person that was already talking. Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, didn't get in a word in those first 15 minutes. I flipped back to CBS a couple times and it just wasn't worth watching. I did hear Klobuchar say this (and she was on the mark about the Democratic party): "If we spend the next four months tearing our party apart, we're going to watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our country apart."
Six weeks ago when I commented that the Dow Jones average was up to 29,210, things looked rosy. But the spectre of the coronavirus spreading throughout the world led to a 1,900-point drop on Monday and Tuesday, and now on Thursday it's taken another big hit. Who could have foreseen something like the virus? And, almost predictably, our wonderful president is blaming the media for the the beating that stocks are taking so far this week. Sometimes the guy just doesn't have a clue.
We've heard for decades that Minnesota is a highly-taxed state. There have been supporting statistics through the years so it was interesting a couple days ago to see where our state ranks in real estate taxes. According to WalletHub, a seven-year-old website from Washington, D.C., that does reviews on many things in the U.S., Minnesota shows up as 31st (19 states worse) in average annual taxes on a $205,000 home ($204,900 was the median home value in the U.S. in 2018). The average in Minnesota was $2,310 for a home of that value (the median home value in Minnesota was slightly higher at $211,800). Hawaii has the lowest real estate tax of $560 in that study, Alabama second at $854. How would you like to live in New Jersey which has a figure of $5,064 that is nine times higher than that of Hawaii? In the states around us Wisconsin is surprisingly high at 47th with $3,904. Iowa is 38th at $3,195, South Dakota 35th at $2,706 and North Dakota 28th at $2,025. So, Minnesota doesn't look too bad compared to those states. And Illinois, not too far away, is next to last (or second-highest) at $4,705. The study also listed figures for what they called property tax rates by state on a $25,000 car ($24,970 is the value of a Toyota Camry LE 4-door sedan, the highest-selling car of 2019). There are 24 states with $0. Minnesota was listed at 34th with $321, Virginia the worst at $1,011. And, for what it's worth, the average rank in property taxes for Red States (Republican) was 24.23, compared to 28.53 in Blue States (Democrat) based on how those states voted in the presidential election of 2016. The smaller the number, the lower the taxes.
One more thing: It's estimated by the study that $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year.
I'll admit I wasn't a fan of the new U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings, mainly because it was indoors. After decades of being a season ticket holder, I gave them up because I was tired of indoor games and all that blue plastic. And the price tag was high. BUT, it's been an overwhelming success and things will get even better next month when the NCAA Division I college wrestling tournament will be held there. A record is expected for the six sessions, with about 45,000 tickets available for each session. The Iwegians (Iowans), with the Iowa team ranked No. 1 in the country, will be here in force for the March 19-21 event. Since the building opened four years ago (August 2016) there have been 1,156 events, only 31 of them Vikings games. It's estimated 4.6 million people have attended, only 1.9 million of them for Vikings games. There were monster trucks there a couple weeks ago and now the University of Minnesota baseball team, and other college teams, are playing baseball there. The Rolling Stones and Kenny Chesney concerts are on the list of upcoming events. I guess things have turned out OK, the same as at Target Field where the Minnesota Twins play, what with concerts, college football games, etc.
When the budget forecast for the state of Minnesota came out in November a surplus of $1.3 billion was predicted. There were lots of doom-and-gloom comments, some saying it was only a prediction and that it wouldn't be wise to spend it. Today, on Feb. 27, the newest forecast is for $1.513 billion, or $181 million more than in November. It seems the state is collecting enough of the people's money for various taxes. One person said to me a few minutes ago, "Give some of our money back." Is that a reasonable statement? It seems to make some sense.
On Monday the Star Tribune came out with a poll that said the disapproval rate of President Trump was 52 percent in Minnesota. And on Tuesday the paper said its poll showed that a majority of Minnesotans approve of the work of Gov. Tim Walz, and that half of the state's voters were OK with legalizing marijuana. Those polls are always interesting to read, whether you agree with them or not. The Star Tribune/MPR Poll breaks down participants' answers by party (Democrat, Independent, Republican), by age, by those making under $50,000 or more than $50,000, by gender, where you live in the state, and whether or not you have no college degree or are a college graduate. On the Trump poll there were 800 registered voters interviewed, 42 percent by landline and 58 percent by cellphone. What if someone makes $49,990 or someone else makes $50,010? Not much of a difference. Or, let's say someone was in their third year of college. Then her or his parents died in an accident, there were younger children at home, and the person had to leave college and go home to help raise the siblings, never returning to college, although that person became a successful businessperson. Should whether or not you have a college degree matter? Should how much money you make matter? I guess polls should be taken for what they are: A snapshot of the people interviewed, whether or not the poll was sufficiently scientific.
Let me see: There's a report that the Russians are backing Donald Trump for president. And there's a report by the intelligence community (who's that?) that Russia is working on behalf of Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to an editorial in the Minneapolis paper, the paper noting that Sanders has defended the Soviet Union, Cuba and Nicaragua. Again I ask, as I did a few weeks ago, do you know anyone who voted in 2016 that made their choice because the Russians had swayed their thinking? I don't. Way too much is being made of the whole thing.
More to come in the next couple weeks, including a report on one of the best special sections I have ever seen in one of the papers of the Twin Cities. It's a captivating look at the Prohibition years in St. Paul, complete with great pictures, including one of John Dillinger.
SPORTS SHORTS
It was a game that couldn't be lost, not even by a struggling Minnesota men's basketball team. But it happened Wednesday night, a halftime lead of 16 points going down the drain in a 74-73 loss to Big Ten-leading Maryland on a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining. Predictably, those calling into a late-night show on WCCO Radio, as well as the host Henry Lake, were badmouthing Coach Rick Pitino. But nobody -— radio guys, TV guys, newspaper accounts, or the callers — mentioned that in the last 39 seconds Minnesota got only one of six possible free throw points. If Minnesota had made 3 of the 6 possible points (a pitiful 50 percent) Minnesota would have won the game. I will fault Pitino for one thing: With 2:06 remaining Daniel Oturu made two free throws for a 72-64 lead. After a Maryland timeout, Minnesota allowed Maryland to roll the ball to midcourt without a defense, the clock not starting. The result was a three-pointer with only 7 seconds off the clock. The Gophers then had the ball and a five-point lead with only 46 seconds remaining but turned the ball over and AGAIN let Maryland roll the ball up the court. That resulted in a foul and two points that made the score 72-69. Minnesota then had three one-and-one free throw situations in the last 39 seconds and made only 1 of 4. But, if Minnesota had picked up Maryland in the backcourt and not let Maryland advance the ball twice without the clock running, the game would have been over before the winning three-pointer. I thought that was a terrible strategy, one nobody commented on . . . The boys basketball team shot 51 percent Monday night in the 88-65 win over St. Francis, the team that upset Cambridge last week. The Tigers were only 5 for 21 on threes (St. Francis was 1 for 14) but shot 64% on two-point tries. Cody Miller, on a scoring tear lately, led with 27 points. The Tigers had 56 points in the paint and were 21 for 28 on close-in shots on either side of the basket. Princeton had 18 steals that led to a lot of layups, 28 points coming off turnovers by the Saints . . .Took a look at the program in between JV and varsity basketball games Monday night as both teams easily beat St. Francis. It's nice to see a nice game program but whenever I see the listing for all-time stats I aways stop and think about all the good players that aren't listed in those stats. For one thing, there were way fewer games back in the day. There also wasn't a three-point shot and the games were also shorter by four minutes, There are a lot of extra points, rebounds and assists because of all those reasons. For instance, the 1983-84 boys team that was one of Princeton's best ever got beat in the section semifinals (there weren't four classes then either) and played only 21 games. Now teams, if they get to the second round of the section, play 28 games, and can play more. The extra minutes and the threes add up, as do rebounds and assists. It's not anyone's fault - the program is good with pictures, etc. But there were lots of good players who would, or should, be listed . . . Did you notice that the sports staff of the Star Tribune won a "Triple Crown" recently in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest? It was in the top 10 in the nation for daily sports sections, Sunday sports sections and overall sports website in the largest circulation group. Only the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post placed in the top 10 in those three categories. I've said for years, while traveling around the country and reading other sports sections, that the Minneapolis paper's sports section was way better than others. Some other large newspapers are not even close. The paper's project on a five-day adventure in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was also chosen among the 10 best projects . . . Jody Stay, a former PHS athlete who runs the Pizza Barn, does a great thing by donating pizzas to referees after basketball games. The refs enjoy it and look forward to it. It's great publicity for Princeton . . . Six Princeton wrestlers made it to state, I remember back when I think there were five one year but I don't know if there have ever been six. They are Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber, Parker Adkins, Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke and Zack Wells. The Wells brothers, Parent and Boeke were champions for their weight. The Wells brothers, one of a number of sibling pairs advancing to state, are the only ones who are both undefeated, combining for more than 80 wins this season. Princeton rival Foley had nine qualify for state. . . . When Princeton split the two boys basketball games with Cambridge recently, Cambridge's Henry Abraham had 76 points in the two games. That was a little over his season average of 33.7 (before games this week) and he had 811 points this season, as well as 2,940 for his career. So, barring injury, he will surpass 3,000 points for his career and has an outside chance, depending on how far Cambridge goes in the playoffs, of getting to 1,000 points for the season. Cambridge coach Mike McDonald told me Abraham hasn't decided on a college yet but that he has options . . .NOTE: The next item was written on Wednesday morning before the Maryland game. The Minnesota men's basketball team is such a different team when the outside shooting is there. In the 83-57 win over Northwestern the team got 11 three-pointers from Gabe Kalscheur, Marcus Carr and Payton Willis and it was a blowout game. Northwestern is a bad team, you say? True, but in the losses to Iowa and Indiana at home there were many, many missed shots where the players were just as open as they were against Northwestern. Making those outside shots opens things up for center Daniel Oturu who, by the way, was 3-for-5 on threes himself. A crazy stat: In the loss to Indiana the team had 13 offensive rebounds and didn't manage to score after ANY of those rebounds. In an up-and-down year that has been more down than up, that stat in still hard to comprehend.The "what ifs" for this team are that Eric Curry got hurt, again, and that Emir Coffey (undrafted, 8 games in the NBA, 2.5 average in points, and 9 minutes a game) left for the NBA. With those two the Gophers would likely have been a top Big Ten team . . .A late addition from a poll that came out on Feb. 27 finds the Princeton boys basketball team (21-4) ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 3A . After losing its first two games of the season, both to teams that were ranked (one, Delano, still is), Princeton is 21-2 since, 14-1 in its last 15.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
March 4 1965 - Steve Meixell made the state wrestling tournament for the second straight year, placing second at 120 in the Region Four meet . . . Princeton beat Cambridge 60-39 to end the regular season as Dave Sternquist and Roger Young each scored 14.
March 4, 1970 - Princeton advanced to District 16 semifinals with a 68-54 win over Spring Lake Park at Anoka. Mark Jacobs had 16, Mike Barg 13 and Pete Metcalf 12 . . . Pat Burke became the first PHS gymnast to advance to the state meet, qualifying on the high bar.
March 5, 1975 - Trish Reiman led Princeton with 26 scoring serves in volleyball wins over Milaca and Foley . . . Jim Pokorny placed 14th in the state in diving . . . Princeton beat Onamia in the District 16 quarterfinals, 65-47, as Kevin VanHooser had 15, Jim Cartwright 13 and Keith Julson 12.
March 7, 1980 - David Blaske was chosen for the high school all-star football game . . . Jason Boser (17 goals) led the hockey team in scoring in its first year with 22 points . . . Bill Chase won two events as the swim team lost 122-50 to Spring Lake Park.
March 7, 1985 - After beating Cambridge twice during the regular season, the boys basketball team escaped with a 52-50 win over the Bluejackets in a subregion game as Tom Blomberg had 26 points and 18 rebounds . . . The girls basketball team finished 16-4 after being upset by International Falls (12-10) 59-50 in Region 7AA. Karry Schimming had 14 points, Ann Minks 13, Brenda Blomberg 12 and Kris Bottema 11.
March 8, 1990 - A 57-54 win by Cambridge over Princeton at Cambridge gave the Bluejackets the conference title in a game that decided first and second between the teams. Matt Ruble and Paul Sather scored 14 points each. Then Cambridge beat the Tigers 63-46 in a section game as Matt Sahlstrom led with 12 points.
March 9, 1995 - .The boys hockey team had a 3-1 lead over Chisago Lakes with fewer than 10 inures to go in the Section 2A title game but lost 5-3 in Duluth . . . The swim team scored its most points ever at the state meet, 29, and placed 20th.
March 3, 2000 - Monticello edged Princeton for the section swimming title after the Tigers had won it the previous year. Eight PHS swimmers qualified for the state meet, someone advancing in all but one of the 12 events. Chris Anderson won two events and swam on two winning relay teams.
March 3, 2005 - Bill Palmer (4th in 400 freestyle) and Jarred Doyle (2nd, 50 freestyle) advanced to the state swim meet . . . Wins over North Branch and Mora gave the boys basketball team (16-8, 14-4 in the Rum River) second place in the conference. The team then beat Sauk Rapids 73-54 to advance to the section semifinals at St. Cloud State.
March 4, 2010 - The girls basketball team beat Becker 61-54 as Mariah Clarin had 25 points and 17 rebounds. Brooke Karst added 10 points . . .A relay team of Logan Hershey, Sam Christenson, Kyle Palmer and Trent Hoffer advanced to the state swim meet, Hershey also making it in two individual events.
March 20, 2015 - Dustin Moinichen advanced to the state swim meet as a diver and the relay team of Trent Lange, Nicholas Johnson, Luke Paplham and Tommy Milan made it as swimmers.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for they past 53 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.