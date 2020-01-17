For many years I used that subhead in my sports column at the Union-Eagle when I wanted to cover a bunch of subjects, kind of like Sid Hartman's "Jottings" in his columns. So, today, a bunch of subjects with no particular goal in mind.
I think that whole Russia-influencing-the-election thing has been way overdone. I have not found one person in the past two years who said they voted the way they did because of Russia's interference. In fact, I polled a co-worker on this a few minutes ago and he fell in line with all the others I have asked in an unscientific poll. Do you know anyone who cast a vote that was influenced by the Russians? I don't.
Boy, did quite a few fans predictably overreact when the Vikings lost to the 49ers last Saturday. The Vikings, unless there was another Minneapolis Miracle (in California), weren't going to beat San Francisco. It's that simple. The one statistic that stands out from that game is that Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook had 9 carries for 18 yards. You're not going to beat San Francisco unless you have the semblance of a running game. Also predictably, quarterback Kirk Cousins drew the ire of some fans. Check this out then: When the 49ers blasted the Packers 37-8 on Nov. 24, Aaron Rodgers — you know, the Chesehead quarterback who is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — was successful on 1 of 15 third-down plays against that great San Francisco defense. Cousins was decent against a pressuring defense, and the one interception he had was because Adam Thielen quit on the route he was supposed to be running, something Thielen admitted after the game.
The March 3 Minnesota presidential primary is just a few weeks away and now even the Star Tribune is criticizing the way it's being run, something I've written about twice in the past year. When you go to vote, either in early voting that starts on Friday of this week or on March 3, you have to declare which party's ballot you want. The preference of every voter in the state will be known to anyone who wishes to find out. The editorial in the Minneapolis paper said the names of the voters and their party choice will be circulated among all major parties. I informed a friend of that last week and now he wonders if he wants to vote. Among my journalist friends most have said they won't vote, simply because a politician could then accuse them of a bias in their coverage of the election, once that person's vote becomes public. It's a ridiculous way to run an election. The Tribune's Jan. 15 editorial makes the point that only the presidential primary will be done that way. The Aug. 11 primary will not require voters to declare a party preference. Minnesota legislators could fix this when they convene on Feb. 11. That information should not be available to anyone. Other states, the editorial said, have protections such as prohibiting the distribution of names and preferences on social media, and preventing commercial use.
It's 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, and the Dow Jones average is up 180 points to 29,210. Many who have money invested are wondering when it will end and how far it will fall. That's been going on for three years. When Donald Trump was elected, the next day the average went up 257 points to 18,589. On Jan. 2, 2017,. a few days away from Trump taking office, the total was 19,881. The next year on Jan. 2, 2018, it was at 24,824. By Jan. 4 of 2019 it had slipped to 23,423 and the country was filled with dire predictions of "I told you so." This year, on Jan. 2, it had climbed to 28,868. Yesterday (Wednesday) an all-time high of 29,030 was reached. And at this minute it's 29,210, as mentioned. Does Trump get the credit? Some say yes, some say no.
Those who have accused the Minnesota Twins of not spending enough money to compete with the good teams now have no legitimate gripe. The Twins threw $92 million and a four-year contract at slugger Josh Donaldson a couple days ago and have, on paper, one of the best lineups in the major leagues. That came a few days after giving Miguel Sano $30 million for three years, thus raising the possibility of Donaldson, Sano and Nelson Cruz, on some days at least, batting consecutively in the order, although some managers want to break up that potential Murderers Row with a left-handed hitter such as Eddie Rosario. Throw in Max Kepler, Luis Arraez (I still need to see him hit over an extended period, although he looks to be the real deal), Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver in an expanded role, and Byron Buxton (batting ninth?) and you have a lineup that should be pretty good. Maybe the Twins, with lots of pitching question marks, are hoping to outscore the opposition instead of outpitching them.
Instead of it being a court case, or a hearing for a potential member of the Supreme Court, we have another she-said he-said case, this one among those vying for the Democratic nomination for president. Sen Elizabeth Warren has apparently accused Sen. Bernie Sanders of telling her in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders denied a couple days ago that he did that, saying it was "incomprehensible" that he would think that. So, one of them is lying or has quite a faulty memory. Meanwhile, Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar, who said in Tuesday's debate that Trump "is taking us pell-mell to another war," is hanging in there despite low percentage points in the polls. Sanders got 20% in a Des Moines Register poll of Iowans last week, Warren got 17% and Klobuchar was fifth in that poll at 6%, 2 points lower than the Monmouth University poll that got her to 8% among Iowans. She received support in a couple opinion pieces that ran in the Star Tribune last week from writers around the country, one saying she has come up with the best idea to beat Trump. If she doesn't make it as the nominee, I wonder if she is headed for a cabinet post, or perhaps some other kind of leadership role.
And while Minnesota legislators are at it here in a couple weeks, they should get with the program and quit making some Minnesotans pay taxes on Social Security payments. We're one of 13 states that does that. Why? Many older residents have scrimped and saved through their lives and now some have to pay on the not-very-large amounts they get from Social Security. It's been talked about for a few years at the Minnesota Legislature and they should finally do that. It should not be a partisan issue. My Social Security experience began the summer before my ninth-grade year in the '50s when I was shearing Christmas trees for a dollar an hour. I paid in for 50 years, as have many, and the state shouldn't take some of that money away from those who put in so many years of work, especially with such a large budget surplus.
One more football thing: Listening to the post-game talk shows provides some interesting comic relief. After the Vikings lost in San Francisco a lady called in to say it was bad that the Vikings waited until the day before the game to go to California. (The host reminded her they do that every week that they're on the road.) She also wanted to know why Green Bay had five of its first seven games at home this season. Then a guy called in to say the problem with the Vikings was that offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, now the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, was thinking about that job and not about the plays to run against the 49ers. Oh well. And there were, of course, those who criticized the coaching. One guy said "terrible coaching was the problem," not mentioning the apparently good coaching the week before in the huge upset of New Orleans by Minnesota.
That's enough for this week. I have a few more subjects in mind that we might take a look at in the next few weeks.
SPORTS SHORTS
I wrote much of this Thursday before the Princeton-Cambridge game was postponed. I assume there is lots of interest in both towns about that game and will leave these statistics in, although they may change a bit before the teams reschedule. The Bluejackets are 10-1, with nine straight wins, and are 4-0 in their section and 2-0 in the Mississippi 8. Princeton is 10-3 and 3-0 in the Mississippi 8. Cambridge is led by senior guard Henry Abraham who is averaging 33.5 points a game, which must be the best in the state. He also has 6.9 assists per game and 4.8 rebounds. It's not just a one-man team — Micah Ladd is averaging 17.7 points a game, making the total 51 between those two players. Connor Braaten is next at 8.6, followed by Hunter Melander at 7.6, Ryan Cox at 7.5 and Paul Swanson at 4.5. Braaten is the leading rebounder with a 6.8 average. Abraham leads in steals with 39 and Ladd, who also averages 4.4 assists, is next in steals at 31. Cambridge is shooting at a 62% clip from the field, 34 percent on threes. The 'Jackets are a good free-throwing team at 77% and average 82 points a game. Princeton has had a very balanced attack so far with five players averaging in double figures and one very close. Hadyn Stay leads at 14.9, Cody Miller is next at 14.8, followed by Tate Laabs at 11.6, Jake Bebeau at 10.8, Kody Alickson at 10.1, Manny Flicek at 9.5, Callahan Oneil at 4.5 and Ben Arseneau at 4.1. Miller leads in rebounds at 7.7 a game and Laabs leads in assists and steals. Six players — Bebeau, Laabs, Stay, Flicek, Miller and Arseneau — are shooting over 50% on field goals . . . On another basketball front, I was at the Minnesota-Penn State game Wednesday night as the Gophers made a good comeback to win. They trailed 46-44 at halftime as Penn State had zero turnovers and shot 60%. I told the guy next to me that they wouldn't shoot that way the second half. So what happens? Penn State makes its first four shots of the second half and has an eight-point lead. I thought then it was just going to be one of those nights, especially because the Minnesota defense was so bad in the first half. Then Penn State missed 13 shots in a row and was 2-for-22 at one point as the Gophers went on a 24-11 run the last 15 minutes. It was quite a show. Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu have become two of the top players in the Big Ten and both were very good on Wednesday. The team needs more scoring from Gabe Kalscheur, a good shooter who was 0-for-7 on threes but had 7 rebounds, a couple of them very important. It was a gritty effort against a good team in a league that has so many teams that are very close to equal. Being at the game kept my streak alive of seeing at least one Minnesota game in each of the past 62 years, a streak extended in 1963 by seeing the team play at Kansas State when I was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. But there's nothing like being in The Barn in Minneapolis.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Jan. 21. 1965 - .Senior Gordy Meyer had 26 points and sophomore Tim Enger 13 in a 60-55 win over Isle. Meyer had 13 and Dave Duncan 11 in a 62-54 win over Cambridge.
Jan. 21, 1970 - Mark Jacobs made the winning shot in overtime in a 42-41 win over Mora. He had 12 points and Jerry Bergeron 10 . . . Joel Minks (154), Ron Winkelman (175) and heavyweight Chet Stevenson won individual titles in the Princeton Invitational.
Jan. 23, 1975 - Mark Nelson had two first places as Princeton beat Blaine 99-61 in swimming . . . Kevin VanHooser scored 19 points in a 47-43 loss to Milaca, and Jim Cartwright had 19 in a 56-49 win over Mora.
Jan. 24, 1980 - Don Andrews had 20 points and Todd Knutson 12 in a 56-53 win over Milaca . . . Erik Storlie and Jason Boser each had two goals in a 7-1 win over Crosby-Ironton.
Jan. 24, 1985 - Princeton (10-1) beat Cambridge and St. Cloud Cathedral in hockey after losing to Mora. The team had 111 shots in those three games . . . The gymnastics team had its best score ever, 123.2, as Melanie Heinen scored 8.5 on vault . . . Princeton beat Cambridge 63-33 as Jay Bekius led with 16 points.
Jan. 25, 1990 - Jim Linder won the 152-pound title at the Becker tournament and improved to 14-1 . . . Princeton beat Milaca 55-51 as Paul Sather scored 29 and Matt Ruble 10. Sather, Ruble, Jason Dierks and Troy Kinney (13 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists) were all in double figures in a 68-52 win over Foley.
Jan. 26, 1995 - Jeremy Miller scored three goals in a 9-3 win over Moose Lake . . . Heather Carlson had 23 points, Mandee Young 18 and Sandy Thompson 10 in a 57-56 overtime loss to undefeated North Branch . . . FormerPHS athlete Mark Freitag had a long jump of 24' 71/2" in a meet for the University of Minnesota, Morris.
Jan. 20, 2000 - Jon Stockler, in the space of 66 seconds, had a "pure" hat trick in a 6-0 win over Pine City, the first two 13 seconds apart . . . The boys basketball team beat Foley 56-39 as Ian McVey scored 23 points . . . Katy Finstrom scored the winning goal in a girls hockey 3-2 win over Fridley.
Jan. 20, 2005 - As Tessa Gronli neared 1.000 points (994) she was injured in a 67-51 loss to Foley. She had scored 16 in a 50-46 win over Big Lake . . . The boys basketball team (9-1) beat Foley 83-77 as Scott Roehl had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and beat Foley 91-82 as Roehl had 26 and Mike Guimont 16.
Jan. 21 2010 - The girls basketball team beat Milaca 66-29, Zimmerman 58-38 and Delano 57-47. Brooke Karst led with 15 points in the Milaca game, Mariah Clarin had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Zimmerman, and 22 points and 10 rebounds against Delano . . . Adam Swenson, Matt Zdrazil and Karl Eichinger were individual champs as the wrestling team won the Thunder Invitational at Zimmerman.
Jan. 22, 2015 - The boys hockey team beat Monticello 6-3 as Jake S. Carlson scored three goals and beat North Branch 9-0 as nine players had goals . . . PHS grad Jadyn Bonasera, competing for the College of St. Scholastica, placed third in the shot put in a meet at Bemidj State
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for 52 years.
