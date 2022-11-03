Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewery hosted their first Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29. They invited members of the community to join them for the festivities with kids, dog, and adult costume contests. One dog was dressed as a loaf of bread.
The trunk or treat portion of the Pumpkin Chunkin' event at the Princeton Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 29 brought in multiple community members for the fun of handing out candy to kids in their Halloween costumes. Jake's Top Notch participated in the event with spooky decorations.
The Princeton Fairgrounds welcomed the annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ event back to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 29. Alongside the familiar and famous trebuchet, the event featured a petting zoo, hayrides, and trunk or treating. One of the handlers at the petting zoo dressed up as the headless horseman with their horse.
The trunk or treat portion of the Pumpkin Chunkin’ event Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Princeton Fairgrounds brought in kids dressed in their Halloween costumes. One kid dressed up as a character from the video game “Among Us” while another kid dressed up as a character from the video game “Minecraft.”
Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewery hosted their first Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29. They invited members of the community to join them for the festivities with kids, dog, and adult costume contests. One dog was dressed as a loaf of bread.
The trunk or treat portion of the Pumpkin Chunkin' event at the Princeton Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 29 brought in multiple community members for the fun of handing out candy to kids in their Halloween costumes. Jake's Top Notch participated in the event with spooky decorations.
The Princeton Fairgrounds welcomed the annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ event back to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 29. Alongside the familiar and famous trebuchet, the event featured a petting zoo, hayrides, and trunk or treating. One of the handlers at the petting zoo dressed up as the headless horseman with their horse.
The trunk or treat portion of the Pumpkin Chunkin’ event Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Princeton Fairgrounds brought in kids dressed in their Halloween costumes. One kid dressed up as a character from the video game “Among Us” while another kid dressed up as a character from the video game “Minecraft.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.