Being, very occasionally, "the voice of reason," is not a station in life I ever considered reaching. And that fact that I've been told that a couple times in the past year, at least in the clouded eyes of the beholders, is not something that makes me feel comfortable.
Oh sure, as you get older you're supposed to become wiser and you're supposed to think things through a little longer before you act, although I've found that convincing people you're doing that is the hardest part — they're more likely to judge you on your past actions than your, shall we say, more mature actions of the present.
Funny thoughts like that began running through my head last week when, among the birthday cards that arrived, there was one that noted, even if kiddingly, that I was getting old. The sibling who wrote those scathing words was nice about it, noting that we're all getting older. Being the oldest of seven siblings, I suppose, I'm the one they look to for guidance in these matters.
Sorry, I don't have any magic words or actions for how to act when, thank God, we're still around as the years start to pile up a bit. Relatives and friends have been dropping hints the past few years so there must be something to it — that I'm getting older, I mean.
It is true that people give the idea some good lip services at times."You don't really look that old," they might say. Or, "For someone that old, you get around pretty well."
Wow, what heartfelt compliments.
When you're a teenager and life seems to be stretching ahead for what you surmise will be decades, there are few thoughts of how long you're going to live. If you're unfortunate to have a young friend pass away you might give it some thought. But youth usually wins out, as it should.
For many, the simple act of getting a driver's license as a teenager is a sign that you've moved up quite a bit in the world. They didn't have R-rated movies back when I finally got my license — in those supposedly good old days of a one-car family — until after my freshman year in college, or I suspect being allowed to attend one of those movies would have been another sign of getting older.
Turning 21, of course, has all kinds of meanings. Then you slide through your 20s, even if there were some tough times financially. You might not know where that next car payment is coming from, or maybe the next rent payment, but you were in your 20s and figured you could handle it.
Turning 30 was a bit of a stepping stone. I remember thinking I was getting on in years. But pretty soon I was 40 and then 30 didn't sound very old. In fact, it sounded pretty good. And then along came 50, in a blur, and then 60 and then 70. And now 80 isn't very far around the corner.
Sometime during those decades came the realization that those older than me had been through it all. Many, of course, had lived through the Depression and World War II, two defining moments of the last century. Some had even lived through World War I and whenever they talked, it became increasingly apparent to me that it was a time to listen.
Life expectancy in the United States has increased greatly during my life and that's allowed us more time to have a chance to listen to those who have put in their time. They worked for 40 or 50 years and it really is their time to shine, their time to enjoy the rewards of all that hard work, their time to enjoy the family that they poured their sweat and the occasional tears into raising. You have more time to enjoy those little things in life, like watching the Princeton High School girls tennis team rally for a win over rival Cambridge on a cool Thursday night this week as the sun of an early autumn day began its disappearing act.
Maybe being called the voice of reason on occasion is taking things a little too far. But hearing that you're getting older, if you can do it gracefully and with a good outlook on the years that remain, isn't too bad a thing.
I may not send a thank you note to the person who mentioned my age in that card but, as I think about it, I'll look a little more kindly on those words.
Getting older is, after all, a good option.
Twins fans: Are you ready for more disappointment? Or are the Minnesota Twins finally going to win a playoff game, to say nothing about a playoff series? I know, I know - the thought of such a thing is crazy.
The last time the Twins won a playoff game the president was George W. Bush. That win came on Oct. 5, 2004, as Johan Santana, with help from relievers Juan Rincon and Joe Nathan, shut out the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, 2-0, as Shannon Stewart and Jacque Jones (home run) drove in the runs. The next day the Twins lost 7-6 in 12 innings but everyone felt good because the boys were coming home. An 8-4 loss followed but the Twins led 5-1 after five innings at the Dome in the fourth game and things were looking good. Then Rincon gave up four runs in the sixth inning, the Twins tied it later, and a heartbreaking 6-5 loss in 11 innings ended that series.
Now, 16 years later, the Twins have lost 16 straight playoff games, most of them to the Yankees. The specter of possibly having to play the Yankees again looms with three days left in the season, although the White Sox coughed up another lead this Thursday night, the Indians won, and the Twins have a one-game lead over Chicago in the division with three games to go for each team. Toronto took care of the Yankees for the second day in a row so if the Twins win just one of their final three games they will be at home in the playoffs. The Twins could end up against Cleveland, a team with a good pitching staff that Minnesota did well against recently with a 3-0 series win over the Indians.
So, pick your poison. One Twins fan told me today he wants the Twins to play the Yankees in Minnesota (all the series in the first round of playoffs will be a best-of-three and all games will be played at the field of the higher seed) to get rid of the "Yankee curse." Another fan, however, told me he'd rather the Twins play the Indians "because they did well against the Indians at Target Field."
Will the playoff jinx end? Will the Twins even win a game? Or are we doomed to endure another letdown?
It sure would be nice to have the Twins win a few playoff games in September and October for the first time in 16 years. There's something about the law of averages, isn't there?
Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins Saturday, Sept. 13, Sunday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 21 - The Twins clinched a spot in the American League playoffs Saturday night with an 8-1 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field and then moved a game ahead of the Yankees for the No. 4 slot with a 4-0 win over the Cubs Sunday night on national TV. The series opened with a 1-0 loss on Friday, the Twins going 3-4 on their final road trip. Obtaining the No. 4 spot is important because that team gets to play at home for a three-game series that starts next Tuesday against No. 5, the spot the Yankees are in right now. The Yanks have seven games remaining, the Twins five. Thus the Twins could win all five this week and still be caught by the Yanks (31-22) who have four games with Toronto (27-26) and three with Miami (28-25). Minnesota pitchers gave up only two runs in 26 innings against the Cubs, Jose Berrios (5-3, 3.72 ERA) pitching six scoreless innings Sunday as his record this year against National League teams went to 4-0 with a 1.56 ERA. The Twins preceded the Cubs series with a 1-3 series against the White Sox, a showing that makes it hard to catch the first-place White Sox who are two games ahead of Minnesota. Check this out: In the 3-0 series win over Cleveland that preceded the White Sox series, the 1-3 series with the White Sox, and the 2-1 series with the Cubs, the Twins beat pitchers that many say are the leading candidates for the Cy Young Award in their league (Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Yu Darvish of the Cubs) and also beat pitchers who had pitched a no-hitter in their previous start (Luis Gioloto of the White Sox and Alec Mills of the Cubs). If The Twins (33-22) don't catch the White Sox, or drop to the No. 5 spot and have to go on the road for the playoffs, the 9-9 record (so far) against lowly Detroit (22-30) and Kansas City (21-32), compared to the White Sox record of 18-2 against those two teams, will be the difference. The Twins just didn't take care of business against those two teams. Detroit is in town for games Tuesday and Wednesday, and pitching-rich Cincinnati is here Friday through Sunday to end the regular season.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 — The Twins were off on Monday.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 — Max Kepler tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning against the Tigers at Target Field Tuesday with a homer and then drove in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Twins scored twice after the Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the inning. The Twins won 5-4. Kepler's bloop to the opposite field drove in Eddie Rosario who had driven in the tying run. (I think Cory Provus is a very good play-by-play man for the Twins' game on radio but he must have had a different perspective than me on the final run. He described Kepler's soft pop fly as a liner to left. No matter - the Twins won.) Minnesota won the game with a lineup that didn't include Nelson Cruz or Jorge Polanco. Batters No. 4 through No. 9 in the lineup had a combined average of .208.
Thursday, Sept. 24— At 9:59 last night, despite two three-run homers by Miguel Cabrera, the Twins beat Detroit 7-6 and vaulted back into first place in the Central Division as the White Sox suffered a second straight walk-off loss. Now the debate rages among Minnesota fans about whether or not the Twins should end up in first place and possibly play the pitching-rich Cleveland Indians in the playoffs, or stay where they are as the No. 4 seed in the American League and face the Yankees at Target Field next week in the playoffs, the Twins now holding a 2 1/2-game lead over the Yanks who have lost a couple to Toronto this week. Kenta Maeda improved to 6-1 and is slated to pitch the first playoff game on Tuesday. Jake Cave hit two homers and Eddie Rosario one among the team's seven hits, none of which were by Miguel Sano who is mired in a 4-for-42 slump, is hitting only .209 and has struck out 21 times in his last 42 at-bats.. The Twins are 35-22, the 13 games over .500 being their best of the season. Back when the Twins opened the season with a 10-2 start, I said to a Twins fan that they could then go 25-23 the rest of the way and end up with 35 wins, likely enough to get them into the playoffs. It turns out they made it after their 33rd win. Cincinnati, a team with good pitching, is here tomorrow for the start of a three-game series to end the season.
Friday, Sept. 25 — Cincinnati (29-28) comes to town in contention for a National League playoff spot. Trevor Bauer, former ace at Cleveland, has a 5-4 record with a sparkling ERA of 1.73 and is slated to pitch the Sunday game against the Twins. The Twins need one win in the three-game series to clinch a home playoff spot. Starting pitchers for the Twins will be, in order, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Rich Hill. Cleveland's hot streak (7-2 in their last 9 games) means the Indians could still win the division if they win three games and the Twins and White Sox both falter.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES Sept. 30, 1965 — Sophomore fullback Ross Johnson scored the only touchdown in a 13-7 loss to Ogilvie. Sept. 30, 1970 — Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 27-6 as Mark Blaske ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Don Codes was in on 22 tackles . . . Kevin Gerth led a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep for the cross-country team in three of four meets. Oct. 1, 1975 — Princeton lost 65-0 to Elk River in football. It was thought to be the Tigers' most one-sided loss ever . . . Dan Teboe led the way as the PHS cross-country team beat Mora 15-46, Tiger runners finishing 1-2-3-4-5. Oct. 2, 1980 — Dassel-Cokato won 8 of the 11 events but Princeton and D-C tied in girls swimming, 86-86. Gayle Guenther, Sandy Groebner and Jerri Madson had firsts for PHS . . . Doug Burns was second in the Elk River Cross-Country Invitational that had more than 100 runners. Oct. 5, 1985 — Princeton beat Cambridge 22-6 in the Tigers' Homecoming game as Christopher Grigsby ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. It was the first win for PHS over Cambridge since 1973 . . . Greg Braford had a hole in one at Rum River Golf Club. Oct. 4, 1990 — Sisters Shelley and Janelle Ziwisky made all-conference in tennis . . . Princeton beat Chisago Lakes as Tom Erickson threw for two touchdowns and 154 yards . . . Judy Bornholdt, a PHS grad, won the Northern Sun conference golf individual title while playing at UMD. Oct. 5, 1995 — Amber Warneke and Sarah Cartwright were all-conference in tennis, Cartwright getting the honor on a vote despite being out with an injury . . . A two-point try after a touchdown late in the game failed and Princeton was upset by Milaca, 14-13, as Jon Lewis gained 116 yards for PHS. Oct. 5, 2000 — Princeton beat Chisago Lakes 42-21 as quarterback Dane Larsen scored four touchdowns and Paul Gibbs ran for 162 yards . . . Jenny Cartwright completed an unbeaten regular season (17-0) at No. 1 singles but the Tigers lost to Foley 5-2 and tied for third in the Rum River Conference. Oct. 6, 2005 — Tessa Gronli was all-conference in tennis . . . Former PHS football coach Ron Stolski, the head coach at Brainerd, was named winner of the Power of Influence Award from the American Football Coaches Association, an award given to only one coach a year in the United States. Stolski coached here from 1965 through 1970. Oct. 7, 2010 — Mary Claire Mayerchak was all-conference in tennis . . . Trailing 50-0 at halftime against Rogers (5-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Princeton lost 56-0 to the Royals as Tevin Lind scored on a 41-yard run, the first points scored on Rogers this season. Oct. 1, 2015 — The girls tennis team, ranked No. 10 in Class AA (large schools), beat ranked Duluth East at Princeton on a Saturday, beat Grand Rapids and then lost to ranked St. Cloud Tech as three of the top 10-ranked teams in the state were in the quadrangular here. The two wins gave PHS 17 wins in a row . . . The PHS football team (2-4, 2-2 in the M8) beat North Branch 34-0 as quarterback Tyler McAlpine threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a touchdown. (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
