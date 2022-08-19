It doesn't have any grapes or any nuts in it but Grape-Nuts was my favorite cold
cereal in that ancient decade, the 1950s.
What? You've never heard of it?
But only two other cold cereals introduced in the 19th century (that would be the
1800s) are still being sold: Shredded Wheat (1892) and Cornflakes (1898).
Grape-Nuts came into being in 1897,125 years ago, and I couldn't get enough of it
in the '50s even though our family didn't always have it on hand.
Fans of the cereal scrambled a bit in 2021 when there was a shortage of the
cereal during the pandemic because of supply chain problems. It's said that third-
party sellers sold boxes online for more than $100. Post, the cereal's company,
later offered refunds of "up to $115" for people who paid more than the suggested
retail price.
In a unscientific survey of people much younger than me, most of the people I
asked have never heard of Grape-Nuts. I wasn't surprised.
Charles William Post, a farm equipment salesman who had been at a sanitarium,
later opened a sanitarium and came up with the cereal as a health aid and also
created Postum, a coffee replacement cereal beverage still being sold today. He
came up with a process for turning wheat, barley, salt and yeast into a cereal said
to create "grape sugars" that had a nutty texture.
Mr. Post, called an innovative advertiser by the Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and
Drink in America, used national ad campaigns, coupons and samples to push the
cereal and advertised it as nutritious.
Boxes of the cereal originally came with an information packet, called "The Road
to Wellville". A story in the Sunday Star Tribune said claims were made over the
years that the cereal "Makes red blood" and that "Brains are built by Grape-Nuts."
And after World War I there was an advertisement that called the cereal a "superb
blend of cereals, its wonderful flavor, fullest nourishment and practical economy."
The cereal was even given to soldiers stationed in jungles as a ration during World
War II.
I didn't know any of this when I first came upon Grape-Nuts in the mid-50s. All I
know is that, with a little sugar, and milk that seemed to disappear into the cereal, I
had found something I really liked People were eating Cornflakes, Rice Krispies
or Wheaties, the breakfast of champions, but I didn't care. I wanted Grape-Nuts.
The story in the Tribune said that it's been years since the Post company ran an
ad for the cereal and that social media is used today to "spread the Grape-Nuts
gospel."
I won't classify myself as a health-conscious consumer. And I haven't had a bowl
of Grape-Nuts for decades and haven't bought a box of cold cereal for about as
long. And I barely know what social media is.
But I'm going to the store today to find a box of Grape-Nuts to relive a part of my
past and to see if the cereal, called "better than gold" and "the perfect food' in an
old-time advertisement, is as good as I remember.
Maybe you could use a bowl of Grape-Nuts. Something that's lasted for 125 years
is worth trying.
TWINS' TIMES
Friday, Aug. 19 - I have plenty of criticisms of the team after its horrendous road
trip to California last week. But it now has a three-game winning streak and I don't
want to do anything to mess that up. So I'll lay off the team this week and plan to
write next week about former Twin Jim Kaat who ended his broadcasting career
yesterday after recently being named to the Hall of Fame. He's a true legend. I'll
have some surprises about his career next week.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 16, 1962 - A bus load of area Twins fans left Odegard's Garage for the
Yankees-Twins game. Two more trips for the season were scheduled . . . Mrs.
Charles Shirkey caught a six-pound walleyed pike at Mille Lacs Lake.
Aug. 17, 1967 - The second annual Ketch Olson Memorial Shoot was scheduled
for the Rum River Gun Club . . . Al Bornholdt won the championship flight at the
Rum River Golf Club with a 78. Art Skarohlid was second with an 80.
Aug. 11, 1972 - Princeton lost twice to Nowthen, Nowthen moving on to regional
play in town team baseball. Princeton had beaten Monticello to get to the Nowthen
series, Ron Deglmann striking out 13 in a 9-4 win. Mike Grow had four hits,
George Sanford three and Deglmann and Luther Dorr two apiece, The team
finished with an 11-8 record.
Aug. 18, 1977 - Mark Bornholdt and Barb Bornholdt won junior golf titles at the
Rum River Golf Club . . . Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Pine City and St. Francis
were nearing their first year of competition in the Rum River Conference . . . Men's
softball playoffs (local teams didn't compete in district tournaments then) were
scheduled to begin.
Aug. 19, 1982 - The town team made it to regional competition in a very unusual
way. After forfeiting the first game of a playoff series to Hinckley and trailing 8-4 in
the eighth inning of the next game, Princeton scored 12 runs to win that game 16-
11. Then, in a game that lasted two days because of dense fog, Princeton beat
Hinckley 5-3. The delayed game began in the eighth inning the next day and
reliever Tom Wolcyn, after Princeton scored a run in the top of the eighth, left the
bases loaded in the eighth and struck out two batters in the ninth.
Aug. 19, 1987 - The Legion baseball team beat Monticello in District 10 play but
then lost to Minnetonka and Osseo . . . Chris Williams, following his senior year
in high school, went to California to compete in the Junior Olympics Long Course
Championship (swimming).
.
Aug. 20, 1992 -Judy Bornholdt tied for 15th in the Women's State Amateur Golf
Tournament at the U of M. She shot an 80, 82 and 85 . . . The Legion baseball
team finished at 14-25 with a District 10 record of 1-2. Jamie Cox was 8-3 with a
1.37 ERA and struck out 107 in 59 innings. He also hit five home runs.
Aug. 16, 1997 -. The Princeton Sandy Koufax team (13- and 14-year-olds)
finished 20-5-1 and placed third in the state tournament . . . Gusto's/JC's Auto
Body won the district Class C softball title. The team placed first in the regular
season in Princeton.
Aug. 22, 2002 - Four Princeton slow pitch softball teams were eligible for the
Class D state tournament in Elk River. They were Taco John's, R & J Masonry,
Princeton Auto and Princeton Insurance . . . For the fifth straight year the
Princeton Panthers won their opening game in the state tournament, beating
Shakopee 6-2 in Cold Spring. Jason Miller (10-0) got the win and Brian Julson
had three hits.
Aug. 23, 2007 -New teacher Kristen Vivant was the coach for the first year of
girls soccer in Princeton There were 24 out for the team which was going to play a
junior varsity schedule in its first year.
Aug 23, 2012 - Greg Hunt made his debut as a sportswriter for the Union-Eagle.
Aug. 24, 2017 -The girls tennis team opened the season with a 5-2 loss to ranked
Prior Lake as No. 1 singles player Kelsey Dorr won and the No. 1 doubles team
of Reilee Schepper and Gabby Dahlen won.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton
Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past
54 years.)
