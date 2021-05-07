Dear Neighbors,
On Thursday, Governor Walz announced significant changes to Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions. Below are the details from his announcement.
Step one takes place at noon on May 7th. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings.
The second step begins on May 28th. The remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including indoor events and gatherings. The requirements that will remain include:
The third step ends the statewide mask mandate and takes place once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get at least one dose of the vaccine, but no later than July 1st:
Thursday’s announcement is a step in the right direction, but Governor Walz continues to insist that he maintain emergency powers.
This is unacceptable.
Throughout the pandemic, Governor Walz has consistently failed to engage the legislature and stakeholders in his decision-making. As vaccines have come online and hospitalizations and deaths have dropped, it is clear that the emergency phase of the pandemic is long over. It is time for Governor Walz to give up his special powers and let Minnesotans make smart decisions for themselves.
House Republicans have voted more than a dozen times to end the peacetime emergency, and have put forward numerous proposals to end or modify the Governor's Chapter 12 powers, as well as proposals to establish timelines and metrics that would end the peacetime emergency. Democrats have refused to advance those proposals in the House, and have even stonewalled proposals from their own party to wind down the Governor's emergency powers.
Just Say “NO” to Tax Increases
With less than 2 weeks to go until the end of the 2021 legislative session, negotiations between Senate Republicans and House Democrats are intensifying.
Unfortunately, as the deadline grows closer, there is still little progress being made. This is largely due to House Democrats' demands for significant tax increases. It's time for Democrats to drop their demands for billions in tax hikes on families and businesses. With a $4 billion surplus ($1.6 billion state surplus + $2.6 billion in federal money coming), we can put together a responsible, bipartisan budget that funds our priorities without raising taxes.
If we want to finish the work of the people on time, Democrats need to drop these unrealistic demands.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
