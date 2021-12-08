Yesterday morning, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its new budget forecast, showing a $7.746 billion projected surplus. This is the largest surplus in state history and a $9 billion turnaround from one year ago.
In their report, MMB said “strong growth in income, consumer spending, and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenue growth in FY 2021, and higher tax receipts to date in FY 2022 combine with an improved outlook for income, consumer spending, and corporate profits to raise the revenue forecast for the current biennium.”
That figure does not include federal American Rescue Plan funding or COVID-19 response money.
While state government is sitting on more cash than at any time in its history, Minnesotans are still struggling with inflation at thirty-year highs, gas prices up 50% or more, and sticker shock on their energy bills.
That’s why we need to head into the next legislative session with the understanding that this record-setting surplus belongs to the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota. While Democrats believe that they are entitled to your hard-earned money and would like to grow the size of government, my Republican colleagues and I will instead work hard to return this surplus to you.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
