The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mille Lacs County.
The individual is a resident of Mille Lacs County who is in their 60s.
Mille Lacs County Public Health is working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to evaluate if this person has traveled and who they might have come in contact with. People identified will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Since the outbreak started in December 2019, more than 2,108,000+ cases and 137,000+ deaths have been reported worldwide. Those totals include 644,000+ U.S. cases and 28,500+ U.S. deaths. Minnesota totals per MN Department of Health on 4/15/2020 were 1,809 positive lab confirmed cases and 87 deaths.
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. Recommendations are as follows:
• Stay home and only go out for essential needs
• Isolate if you start to show symptoms or are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.
MDH has set up COVID-19 Hotlines:
School and child care questions:
651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Health questions:
651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.
