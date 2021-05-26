6th ave fire_1.jpg
A home on the 700 block of 6th Avenue N. suffered significant damage during a house fire May 25.

 Connor Cummiskey, Staff Writer

A fire late in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25 severely damaged a home in the 700 block of 6th Avenue N.

A phone call to Princeton Fire and Rescue has not been returned yet.

