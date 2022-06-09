Filing for state, county races concludes; primaries ahead

Several races have multiple candidates, meaning they will go before voters in the Aug. 9 primary to narrow the field before the general election in November.
For Mille Lacs County residents, this year’s election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and six county races.
A county primary election will take place for county sheriff, with three candidates filing as of Monday, May 23. Area voters will also see primaries for State Senate and State House in some districts.
Any office that has more than one person per political party filing, or two people in a non-partisan office, that race will then be on the primary election ballot – set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 – to narrow the field.
While most cities and school districts will also have elections on Nov. 8, that filing period is Aug. 2-16, and those races do not go to a primary runoff.
The following Mille Lacs county offices will be on this year’s ballot. Candidates will file at the office of the county auditor-treasurer, 636 2nd St. S.E., Milaca:
County commissioner – District 2 and 4. As of Monday, May 23, no person has filed in District 2, and incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen has filed for District 4.
County sheriff – because three candidates have filed, that race will go to the August primary. Filing as of May 23 were Patrick Broberg of Milaca, Kyle Burton of Milaca and Travis Johnson of Princeton.
County attorney – incumbent Joe Walsh has filed.
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 3 and 5 – Jake Janski has filed for District 3, and Robert Hoefert of Isle has filed for District 5.
Legislative districts: State Senator – District 10. Most of Mille Lacs County is now in a new Senate District 10. As of noon May 27, three candidates have filed for this seat, meaning a primary election will be held. Those who have filed are Jim Newberger, Steve Wenzel and Nathan Wesenberg.
State Senator – District 27. This district now includes the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush. Current State Senator Andrew Mathews has filed for the Republican ticket and Emy Minzel has filed for the DFL side.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the northern most cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
Two candidates had filed as Republicans of May 23, meaning that race will go to a primary: Ron Kresha of Little Falls and Charles Parins of Little Falls.
State House of Representatives – District 10B. This district now includes the central portion of the county: The townships of Dailey, Page, Hayland, Milaca, Borgholm, Mil and Bogus Brook, and the cities of Milaca, Foreston, Pease and Bock.
Two candidates have also filed as Republicans in that district, sending that on to the primary: Blake Paulson of Foley and John Ulrick of Hillman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.