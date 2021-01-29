A whole police force quitting in a small town in Mille Lacs County? It couldn't happen.
But it did. On a March morning in 1971 the residents of the city of Princeton woke up without a police force patrolling the streets.
One officer, under heavy pressure from the town's citizens, had submitted a letter of resignation and the rest of the force — the chief and two patrolmen — surprisingly quit during a City Council meeting that had been moved across the street to the armory because of the size of the crowd.
Soon the cameras of television stations WCCO and KSTP descended upon the town and the resignations were the subject of stories on those stations (Channel 4 and Channel 5).
It was a scandalous happening for a town much smaller — both in size and how its citizens looked at the world — than Princeton is today.
Officer Ernie Converse, who later died in a car accident in Montana where he was an officer after leaving Princeton, was the controversial figure in 1971, although that might be putting it mildly.
Mille Lacs County Shereiff Al Wilhelm, over the protests of Mayor George Pederson who tried to move on to another agenda item after Converse's resignation was accepted, introduced a parent who said his son had been mistreated by Converse four miles out of Princeton city limits.
That brought questions for Police Chief Ken Zaske who got in trouble with the law a few years later when he was police chief in Big Lake, after leaving Princeton. One person I talked to about the 1971 incident described Zaske as someone who "thought he was Tom Mix, riding down the trail with a .45."
Sheriff Wilhelm read a letter to the council saying he would no longer accept prisoners at the county jail in Milaca who are brought in by Converse. "Our staff feels they cannot be a part of the unfair treatment to prisoners and the unnecessary use of tear gas by Converse," Wilhelm said in the letter. (Converse, it's fair to say from those I talked to who remembers those times, was cast in the Zaske mold, or vice versa, at the very least.)
Converse also came in for criticism by Wilhelm for "helping to jail illegally three men," according to the report in the Princeton Union about the meeting.. Wilhelm said it was possible the county would be sued because of that matter. And he said because Converse had misused the county's radio network, Wilhelm was threatening to cut Princeton off that network if the misuse continued.
Someone not from Princeton got up at the meeting in the armory and said he had been harassed by Converse while driving between Robbinsdale and Anoka. It was a Converse-bashing night and Zaske also came in for his share of criticism.
Eventually Zaske and patrolmen Steve Olander and Doug DeMars walked out of the meeting. Don Whitcomb, later a City Council member but who was not on the council then, stood up and cautioned the audience not to criticize all policemen just because of Converse's actions.
Mayor Pederson adjourned the meeting to try to get Zaske back to the meeting and when Zaske returned, he informed the council that the entire police force had resigned, including members of the police reserve. Wilhelm stood up and assured Princeton citizens that the county would do its best to patrol the city. Someone who was at the meeting that night told me years later he could remember Wilhelm being on television the next day, "walking down the street like he was in a Western movie and saying they would make it safe."
Four nights later the City Council, despite a letter from those who had resigned saying they wished to retract their resignations, accepted the resignations and Carl Boehm was hired as police chief. DeMars eventually came back as a member of the force.
Years later Princeton businessman Mike Brand, a council member then, declined to talk about the incident. "Enough hard feelings came out of that deal … that it can just as well stay dead," he said. Sondra Erickson, a longtime teacher in the Princeton school system who was editor of the Union then and is now a state representative, called the meeting "the most ridiculous thing I'll probably ever witness in my life," in her column in the newspaper following the meeting. Union publisher Otto Ford, in an editorial titled "A circus comes to town," criticized city residents and the Twin Cities media outlets. He wrote: "Before the train left, an entire police force had resigned, a town bared its fangs and became the victims of glory-seeking news reporters who were trying to be the first with the most dirt."
So there you have it, a slice of life in Princeton 50 years ago. In retrospect, however, some things that have happened here since make that night seem like a stroll in the park.
Anyway, as Ford wrote in his editorial, "A town must collect the trash, clean up the mess, and continue to live."
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Feb. 9, 1951 — Ward had 11 points and Stende 8 in a 40-21 win over Elk River . . . The Rum River Conference B team basketball tournament was scheduled for the armory in Princeton.
Feb. 11, 1956 —Princeton beat Mora 54-44 as Don Muller scored 17 points and Corky Hatch 16.
Feb. 2, 1961 — Tex McDonald rolled a 288 at Kenby Lanes . . . Bob Nick scored 28 points but Princeton lost 50-46 to Cambridge.
Feb. 10, 1966 — Princeton won 86-68 at Braham as Steve Cartwright scored 28 points, Art Skarohlid 16, Tim Enger 15 and Dave Duncan 13.
Feb. 10, 1971 — Pete Metcalf scored 32 points as Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 69-61. He also had 8 rebounds. Mike Barg scored 17 points.
Feb. 4, 1976 — Princeton lost 57-22 to Forest Lake in the subregion title game in girls basketball . .. Princeton upset Sauk Rapids 66-54 to move into second place in the Rum River. Scott Kelley had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Feb. 5, 1981 — Princeton was second to Forest Lake in the Princeton Gymnastics Invitational by .45 points as Janet Kruschke took first place in the uneven bars . . . Les Nelson scored 26 points but Princeton lost 55-50 to Milaca.
Feb. 6, 1986 — Trailing 3-1, Princeton scored nine third-period goals to beat Chisago Lakes, 10-4, for the team's ninth straight win. Jay Perbix had three goals.
Feb. 7, 1991 — Jim Linder, 23-0 at 160 pounds, was all-conference in wrestling . . . The girls basketball team beat Coon Rapids 51-40 as Corrine Lundell had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocked shots, and Tanya Dorr had 12 points and 6 assists.
Feb. 8, 1996 — Princeton came from behind to beat Mora 58-51 as Chad Olson scored 20 points, Shawn Stene 14 and Todd Jackson 13 . . . Former PHS player Corrine Lundell scored 40 points for Division II Augustana College in a game with Northern Colorado.
Feb. 1, 2001 — The girls basketball team (5-10) got wins over Mora (50-46), Pine City (36-30) and Hibbing (49-27), despite going 37-for-84 on free throws, as Kayla Walker totaled 31 rebounds and 37 points in the three games . . . Hibbing took a 26-14 first-quarter lead but Princeton (5-9) won 76-63 as Eric Strandberg scored 22 points and had15 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocked shots . . . The boys hockey team (9-7-2, 3-2-1 in the Rum) beat St. Louis Park 3-1 after a 3-1 loss to Chisago Lakes that likely ended their hopes for a Rum River title.
Feb. 2, 2006 — The boys basketball team (8-7, 3-5 in the M8) beat Rogers 68-42 as Scott Roehl had 31 points and 11 rebounds, going 15-for-18 on free throws . . .The boys hockey team (10-9) beat Rogers 4-3 as Bryan Osmondson, with 125 points, broke the PHS career scoring record held by Dean Groebner.
Feb. 3, 2011 — The girls basketball team beat Zimmerman 52-34 as 10 players scored . . . In an overtime game the boys hockey team tied St. Michael-Albertville 5-5 as Jake Green scored two goals.
Feb. 4, 2016 — The girls hockey team beat Chisago Lakes 6-3 and with a 9-3 record in the Mississippi 8 ended up tied with Buffalo for the conference title. However, Princeton beat Buffalo in both games during the season . . . The boys hockey team (15-6, 7-3 in the M8) beat North Branch 7-0 as Jake S. Carlson had 4 assists and goalie Gabe Pangerl got the shutout after shutting out Mora-Milaca-Hinckley 3-0.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
