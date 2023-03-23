Feedback leads to new layout options on Highway 169

MnDOT has revised project concepts for improvements on Highway 169 in response to input from Garrison’s residents and businesses.
The updated layout considers changes to the proposed concept that addresses what the MnDOT project team heard during the Nov. 30th, 2022, public meeting. The new concept shifts the proposed roundabout at Highway 18 and Highway 169 to the north and provides access to Monroe Street.
The revised layout adds a dedicated northbound acceleration lane on Highway 169 for motorists turning left from Crow Wing County Road 26. It also reduces Highway 169 from four lanes to two lanes from County Road 26 through the city limits—one lane each direction. These changes will reduce motorists’ speed, discourage weaving and passing, and improve safety as they approach and depart the city of Garrison.
The public may view the latest layout and alternatives on the project webpage at Hwy 169 – Garrison.
The proposed project will reconstruct or resurface five miles of Highway 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road 26 intersection to Pike Avenue. The 2025 project will improve access and traffic flow; reduce congestion; improve ride quality and drainage; and increase motorist and pedestrian safety. Preliminary design and environmental review are currently in progress.
