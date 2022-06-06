They have days to commemorate nearly everything now, like Pizza Day, one of my favorites, which was on Feb. 9 this year without a pizza. Somebody, somewhere probably celebrates Pet Rock Day, or Sour Cream Week. I guess that's OK because, after all, it's The American Way. Any way to make a buck is how some judge such things.
But a few of the special days are more memorable. One of those will come for me in a couple weeks when it's time for Father's Day.
I remember Father's Day 20 years ago when I came across a package on my front step. It was sent from about 1,500 miles away and it contained a card and three items of very practical use. My daughter had managed from her nanny job in New Jersey to send the package at the perfect time to get it to me the day before Father's Day.
The next night, as the final hours of Father's Day ebbed away, I sat at my son's house while he grilled our supper and we talked over events with a couple beers in hand. Minnesotan Tom Lehman had faltered late in the U.S. Open that day, lost a tournament that seemed to be his, and that was one of the things we discussed. It made me think of the summer before when he won the British Open and then sat with his father and others, to near sunrise, as they toasted together the victory of a lifetime.
That makes me think today of not being able to celebrate Father's Day for the past 59 years with my father. The last time I saw him alive was with the rest of my family at Wold-Chamberlin Field (now Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport)as I boarded a plane for Kansas City to return to my duty station at Ft. Riley, Kansas. It was the Fourth of July and I can clearly remember, this many years later, him waving as I got on the plane, along with my sisters and mother, dressed appropriately in dresses as was the case in 1963.
Two months later he died of a heart attack and all the things I had taken for granted were gone for good. When you're 20 years old you seldom think of something like that happening.
When Father's Day comes I will think of the things I learned from him in my first 20 years — and of all the things we missed out on the next 40 or 50 years, things and experiences gone forever.
When we lived in a small town in southwestern Minnesota he virtually decreed that I get a paper route. "You get up so early anyway," he said. So I ended up with not only a morning route delivering the Minneapolis Tribune but also an evening route delivering the Minneapolis Star. And on Sundays I delivered the Tribune again, becoming the only kid in Tracy, Minn, as a fourth- and fifth-grader, to deliver all those papers.
I thought I was being persecuted, especially on those cold winter mornings when I would return with frozen fingers that had to be thawed out before I went off to school. But a look back nearly 70 years later tells me I began to learn responsibility. And I learned to start saving money, even if it was only a couple dollars a week.
He was a stickler about spelling, about the English language, and he had a knowledge of Hebrew, Greek and Latin. I can credit him now, without him knowing it then, for giving me an interest in such things, especially for a desire to read and write.
He wasn't a big baseball fan but he introduced me to it by way of encouraging me to listen to a World Series when I was about seven in1949. I suspect he didn't know the monster he was creating within me.
Coming from an Iowa farm boy background, he tried to teach me things about farming even though the ministry was his profession. He also had a passion for cars and their inner workings. I wasn't very interested, nor was I able to do the things he could mechanically. Whoever heard of a pastor spending time at a mechanic's shop in Santiago? He kept trying to get me interested but I just didn't care about the wheelbase of a new Ford when next year's cars showed up in the fall. I was more interested in rescuing some northerns from the St. Francis River, or going to baseball games on Sunday.
He was good at music, writing and a myriad of things. He got along well with teenagers, a real feather in his cap in that time of change in the '50s and '60s. And in one of the last letters he wrote to me while I was in the Army, a few months before he died, he told me of his excitement while in Hong Kong about the prospect of starting mission work there. He made it sound as though the possibilities were endless in a city that had its problems but was filled with people who needed the Way, the Truth and the Life.
The simpler things in life were his passions and, even though we didn't realize it then, that came through to his seven children. So my Father's Day a few days from now will likely be a simple one, but rewarding.
I'm pretty sure my father would approve.
