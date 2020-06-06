Back in 1909 a young lady named Sonora Smart Dodd sat through a sermon in Spokane, Wash., on Mother's Day and got an idea to honor her father, a Civil War veteran and farmer who had raised six children after his wife died. She wanted to do it on June 5, her father's birthday, but the minister needed more time to prepare a sermon, it is said, and the third Sunday in June was chosen.
Thus was born Father's Day (some say it started in 1908 in West Virginia), a day that had varying success the next few years, a couple different presidents making an attempt to get it going. Dodd started working on promoting it again in the 1930s and in 1957 Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine called out Congress for ignoring "one of our two parents." Finally, in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order making the third Sunday in June Father's Day. And in 1972 with Richard Nixon as president, an act was passed making it a national holiday.
We're just a couple weeks away from this year's Father's Day, on June 21, and I thought this week of my father who died at the early age of 48, leaving a hole in my life and that of my six sisters. And those thoughts set me to thinking about the responsibilities of being a father.
What do you do to become a good parent? What do you do in a certain situation? How do you decide how much advice you should give, or if you should back off and let your children find their own way in a certain situation?
Right or wrong, I usually let instinct guide me, a statement that might not be so well received in this age of oodles (a favorite old-fashioned word of my parents) of parenting classes, seminars and workshops. And the basis of that instinct probably came from things I learned from my father, as well as my mother.
I remember thinking shortly after my first child was born that I was going to try to do some things differently than my parents had done, probably because I disagreed with the way they had handled a certain situation. And I'm certain that I did do things differently, just as I'm certain that my children have likely made a similar promise to do some things differently, and probably better, than I have.
Being a father is a lot of different things. And today, as Father's Day approaches for my 57th year without a father, I thought about some of those things.
My father was one who knew, I always thought, just about everything there was to know about cars. He had grown up on an Iowa farm and learned to fix mechanical things and knew a lot about a car's engine, an area that is still as foreign to me as good seasons are for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Besides knowing how to fix things, he knew the wheelbase of a car and lots of other things I didn't understand or care about. But I thought it was really something that he, a Lutheran minister, knew all those things.
Since part of his education had been in a seminary he knew something about Hebrew and Greek, a lot about Latin, could get by with some phrases in German, Swedish and Norwegian, and had learned a little about the Chinese language during the last year of his life on a mission trip to China. I was only beginning to warm up to the English language, hated Latin (which he decreed I take in high school), and couldn't for the life of me figure out why anyone would want to know another language. But I was impressed that he did.
He could play the piano, his stubby little fingers flying around the keys in a way that impressed me but not, regrettably, enough to follow his example. "You'll wish later you had kept playing," he told me back in grade school, but in my youthful wisdom I disagreed . . . and found out later he was right, the same as he had been about the trumpet, which I abandoned about the same time as the piano during my early teens.
He introduced me to baseball at age seven, a sport I knew nothing about, and almost forced me to listen to the 1949 World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, not realizing, I'm sure, that he had set me on the path to a lifelong love of the game. He wasn't a big fan himself, nor was basketball a passion. But that didn't keep him from packing the family up and driving 240 miles round trip, sometimes through a snowstorm, to Mankato to watch me play a high school basketball game.
I won't begin to suggest that we saw eye to eye on everything, perhaps on quite a few things as I knew little about the world early on. But I understand today that he influenced me in many ways and that many of the principles I have, and ideas I've formed about life, came from him and from my mother.
I haven't had the chance the past 57 years to say thanks and I've wished many times through the years that I did. A lot of us probably wish we could do that part of our lives over.
There's nothing in the world like the responsibility of being a parent. Mine took that responsibility very seriously and I thank them for that.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
June 10, 1965 - Gordy Meyer won the Region 4 long jump with a distance of 21' 3 1/2" that broke the school record of Marv Top, a freshman member of the track team at the University of Minnesota. (Freshmen weren't eligible to compete at that time but Top went on to a very good career at the U, including a career best in the high jump on a day that Minnesota won the Big Ten outdoor meet by a point.)
June 10, 1970 - Tom Meyer placed seventh in the two-mile run at the state track meet after running with the leaders into the seventh of eight laps . . . Princeton beat Santiago in town team baseball as Dale Thiel (3 hits) and winning pitcher Luther Dorr each drove in two runs.
June 11, 1975 - Junior Dan Johnson (:51.5) was sixth at the state track meet in the 440, and Doug Froelich (22' 1/2") was second in the long jump and eighth in the 220 after placing fourth the previous year . . . Dan Kne struck out 14 in an 11-3 win for the town team over Pine City as Mike Grow had three hits.
June 12, 1980 - Local teams Corgard's (women) and Ziggy's (men) each placed second in the Rum River Festival softball tournament. Ziggy's lost to eventual champ O'Hara Brothers Pub, St. Cloud, on Saturday afternoon but then won six games in a row, including a 12-8 win over O'Hara's on Sunday afternoon before an 8-5 loss in the title game in which they left the bases loaded in the final inning.
June 13, 1985 - Led by Jim Eisenreich (a major leaguer again two years later who eventually played on a winning World Series team), the powerful St. Cloud Saints beat the Princeton town team, 9-4 and 9-8 at Solheim Field after Princeton led in both games. Brian Dorr had a string of eight straight hits stopped in the second game. He homered in both games.
June 14, 1990 - Princeton lost 4-2 in eight innings to Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA baseball title game.Pitcher Troy Kinney had a no-hitter for five innings. gave up an unearned run in the sixth and another in the seventh with two outs. Earlier that day Matt Skarohlid beat Virginia-Mountain Iron-Bohl 4-3.
June 15, 1995 - .Sheless Davis tied for 44th at the state golf tournament which was shortened to one day because of rain . . . Joanie Hagen, Rhonda Blonigen, Mandee Young and Jenny Burdick were all-conference in softball.
June 9, 2000 - Perrin Werner set school records in winning both the shot put (53'10") and discus (165'10") at the Section 7AA track meet in Cloquet. Ian McVey had a jump of 6'4" to place second in the high jump and he also advanced to state . . . The Princeton Panthers (6-0 start) beat a good Nowthen team 9-2 as winning pitcher Jason Miller gave up only one earned run and three hits, while Chad Carling and Miller each had four hits and Carling, Mike Bell and Brian Dorr each drove in two runs.
June 16, 2005 - In a rain-shortened six-inning game, Brandon Knoll struck out nine in a 4-0 Legion baseball win over Chisago Lakes . . . Tony Stay and Jesse Zimmer homered, Stay adding a triple, as the Princeton Panthers beat Isle 9-1. Eric Deglman struck out nine in six innings to get the win, and Zimmer followed with three hitless innings of relief
June 17, 2010 - The Princeton Panthers beat Mora 10-0 as Josh Ludwig pitched a 2-hit shutout in the seven-inning game, beating Mora ace Asa Patterson. Brian Dorr had a 3-for-3 game and Tyler Bialucha, Mark Beattie and Tyler Roehl each drove in two runs. Roehl then drove in four runs, including a three-run homer, in a 9-3 non league win over Rockford as Jake Snyder went the distance for the win.
June 11, 2015 - Tanner Palmborg placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at the state meet in :22.31, and was eighth in the long jump at 21'3 3/4". He also competed in the 100-meter dash.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
