Faith Christian School delivers ‘A Star is Born’ for Christmas program

Faith Christian School in Foreston held its annual Christmas program on Friday, Dec. 16 titled “A Star is Born.” The program began with a prelude performed with chimes by the eighth - 12th grade students. Following the prelude was a performance by the preschool students. In alphabetical order, the preschool students are Margaret Beck, Declan Burns, Douglas Carpenter, Harrison Dahlke, Anders Hargreaves, Elias Mills, and Jekobi Olson.
The Faith Christian School Christmas program Friday, Dec. 16, “A Star is Born,” featured a performance by all of the students enrolled in the school and followed a cast of performers after they lost their leading actress playing Mary in the traditional story of Jesus’s birth and tried to find her replacement. Mr. Speilman was played by Owen Johnson, the announcer was played by Noah Glauvits, Mrs. Speilman was played by Sophia Hanson, Paige was played by Mackenzie Knowles, Sophia was played by Izzy Eidsvoog, Veronica was played by Abby Holasek, Pricilla was played by Victoria Amundson, and the three wisemen were played by Oliver Femrite, McCoy Hagle, and Apollos Taylor.
The Faith Christian School Christmas program “A Star is Born” performed on Friday, Dec. 16 concluded with the entire cast and choir gathered around the stage for the final song with the same name as the program to share the true reason to celebrate Christmas as Jesus’s birth.
