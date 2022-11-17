 Skip to main content
Fairview to merge with Sanford Health

Fairview Princeton.jpg

M Health Fairview Northland Hospital will be part of a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health that was announced by the two healthcare providers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 Union-Times file photo by Jeff Hage

South Dakota-based Sanford Health is the largest rural health system in the United States 

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, and Fairview Health Services, one of the leading providers of health care in Minnesota, have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new health system.

