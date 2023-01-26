 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extend the growing season by winter sowing

  • 0
Lynell Barthel.jpg

Lynell Barthel is the Mille Lacs County master gardener.

With snow blanketing the ground outside, many Minnesota gardeners wait impatiently for spring. The typical growing season in our area ranges from May to September, which most gardeners will agree is too short. There are fortunately many ways to extend our growing season, and one that has recently been gaining popularity is winter sowing.

The idea behind winter sowing is to create mini greenhouses, set them outside in the snow, and then let nature do its work to decide when the conditions are right to sprout the seeds. You can start sowing seeds now for hardy perennials and biennials. Those that require cold stratification to trigger germination work especially well. Coneflower, foxgloves, larkspur, hollyhocks, and poppies are just a few examples of flowers that I have successfully winter sowed in the past. Later in the spring, around the end of March, you can sow seeds for cold hardy vegetables and annuals too.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred