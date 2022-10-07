If you're old enough and followed such things, you may remember that the Princeton school district was part of an organization called the ASGSD (Association of Stable and Growing School Districts) back in the 1980s and 1990s. Princeton was a growing district back then and the ASGSD was a group that lobbied the state for more money for the districts that were experiencing steady growth, as was Princeton.

As far as I know that organization is no longer around but it was a serious player in school district financing at that time. And as the years went on the Princeton enrollment began to decline, even though there was a time before that when the local school board decided not to accept students under the open enrollment program OK'd by the state because the schools buildings were too full.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

