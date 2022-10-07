If you're old enough and followed such things, you may remember that the Princeton school district was part of an organization called the ASGSD (Association of Stable and Growing School Districts) back in the 1980s and 1990s. Princeton was a growing district back then and the ASGSD was a group that lobbied the state for more money for the districts that were experiencing steady growth, as was Princeton.
As far as I know that organization is no longer around but it was a serious player in school district financing at that time. And as the years went on the Princeton enrollment began to decline, even though there was a time before that when the local school board decided not to accept students under the open enrollment program OK'd by the state because the schools buildings were too full.
Things are trending the other way now, however. When the district reported enrollment figures to the state on Oct. 1, as all districts are required to do, there were 208 more students than the district had in its budget.
Those figures showed 3,278 students and the district had budgeted for 3,070. The two largest grades were 5th and 10th, with 282 each. The smallest class on Oct. 1 was 3rd grade with 217.
The total of 3,278 students compares to 3.131 in the '20-21 year and 3,169 in the '21-22 year, although those figures were at the end of the school year. Superintendent Ben Barton, in his fifth year at Princeton, said the district has 31 full-time PSEO students and the district averages about 12 early graduates each year so the count of high school students may be skewed a bit.
The PSEO (Post Secondary Enrollment Options program) allows students to enroll in courses at a college or university and earn both high school and college credit for free. Students attend class with college students, either on campus or online.
Barton said the pandemic did cause some families to make a choice to home school their children and some of those students have now returned to school. The increase in the number of students has also been affected by students open enrolling from other districts.
The Princeton school district is a bit unusual in that it sprawls over four counties — Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Benton and Isanti.
The district has made a choice to keep class sizes down, Barton said, with kindergarten classes at 19 to 21 students. First grade is 20 to 23, second and third 22 to 25, fourth and fifth grade 24 to 27, and 25 to 30 students from sixth through 12h grade.
The general fund budget is approximately $50 million and there is a fund balance of 12 to 13 percent. The state aid for the 2022-2023 school year is $6,863 per student, an increase of $135 per student over last year year, resulting in about $1.1 million in extra revenue than was budgeted because of having 208 more students than the budget called for.
"The fact that we've been able to increase enrollment has been our saving grace," said Barton.
Barton said things have gone well so far this school year. "We had a great start in our first month," he said Thursday.
There are 719 students at the primary school, 754 in the intermediate school, 739 at the middle school and 1,066 at the high school, a school built for 1,000 students that once held 1,100 in a high-enrollment year. Class sizes are listed, first with the budgeted amounts and then the Oct. 1 figures. K - 202, 227; 1st - 221, 232; 2nd - 247, 260; 3rd - 195, 217; 4th - 239, 255; 5th - 264, 282; 6th - 221, 245; 7th - 237, 235; 8th - 252, 259; 9th - 252, 260; 10th - 276, 282; 11th - 231, 251; 12th - 233, 273.
TWINS (AND VIKINGS) TIMES A horrible September and a 32-49 record in road games left the Twins in third place at 78-84, an unbelievable 14 games behind Cleveland, a team that left the Twins and the White Sox in the dust. At least Luis Arraez won the batting title, finishing at .316, five points ahead of Aaron Judge as only eight American League players finished above .300, five more than the three that ended over .300 in the National League. Arraez was 7th in on-base percentage in the AL and seventh in hits.There were some promising showings by younger players in the last month but I've always said you have to take September stats with a grain of salt. An amazing total is that Twins players have won 15 batting titles in the 61 years since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C., in 1961, Rod Carew winning seven and Tony Oliva three from 1964 to 1979. Jose Miranda led this year's team with 66 RBIs, the second-lowest total to lead the team in its 61 years in Minnesota. And there were 38 pitchers, most ever by Minnesota.
The Vikings are 3-1 after another escape, this time over the Saints on an overtime field goal. They are one of only six NFL teams with that record, while Philadephia - yes, that team everyone thought the Vikings should beat while on the road - is the only 4-0 team. I did notice when league stats came out this week that the Viking defense is 13th among 15 NFC teams in yards given up, 150 yards behind the leading 49ers. They're 25th overall in the NFL. That's been the team's biggest problem so far, not that the offense has been great (13th in points among the 30 teams). But the offense has come thorough when needed.
SPORTS MEMORIES Oct 5, 1957 - Princeton beat Mora 41-7 to stay undefeated in Rum River play. Dick Southard scored twice, once on an intercepted pass with a 55-yard return, and Gary Ruis scored twice. Roger Ruis scored and Al Hansen threw to Dick Young for a TD.
Oct. 4, 1962 - Princeton beat Milaca 25-13 to remain tied with Cambridge at 3-0 for the conference lead. Dean Hansen threw a touchdown pass to Steve Lindell and Lindell later threw a TD pass. Bob Robideau and Hansen scored the other touchdowns.
Oct. 5, 1967 - Princeton, 4-0-1, beat Ogilvie 43-12 as Jim Rajala and Jon Miller each scored defensive touchdowns. Also scoring were Tom Enger. Bob Backlund, Paul Duncan and Steve Carlson, his coming on a 48-yard run. Oct. 5, 1972 - Princeton lost 17-0 to Sauk Rapids as Jeff Gardner caught five passes for 58 yards . . . . Jim Cartwright scored twice and ran for 153 yards as the JV football team beat Braham 20-16.
Oct. 6 1977 - Tammy Geurkink served 12 points in the first game as Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 18-5 and 18-5 in volleyball . . . Steve Blaske ran for for 100 yards but the Tigers lost 14-0 to St. Francis. Oct. 7, 1982 - Annette Schmming had 6 kills and Mary Bornholdt and Barb Blomberg 5 each in an 18-5, 18-12 win over Pine City in volleyball . . . Brad Wesloh had 148 yards rushing but Princeton lost 8-0 to Pine City in a driving rain.
Oct. 1, 1987 - Princeton had two punts blocked and lost 28-20 to North Branch. Nathan Hoffman ran for 68 yards and a touchdown . . . The Princeton Cross-Country Invitational was run at the Mille Lacs Fairgrounds with 1,967 runners. Greg Remus was Princeton's top finisher (105th) while Chrissy Lakmann (108th) was the top PHS female.
Oct. 1, 1992 - Princeton beat Foley for the first time in girls tennis, 4-3 . . . Duane Davis scored three touchdowns and ran for 108 yards as Princeton came from behind to beat Foley 23-20 . . . The Ziegler Construction Class D men's softball team went 0-2 in the national tournament in Memphis, Tenn. The team finished the season 40-11.
Oct. 2, 1997 - The football team won 24-20 over Pine City after leading 24-0 early in the second half. Matt Wilhelm ran for 113 yards and Dan Patnode for 83 . . . Miriam Wilhelm made all-conference in tennis despite being seeded only No. 7 in the conference tournament.
Oct. 3, 2002 - The doubles team of Kayla Julson and Jami Winkelman made all-conference for the tennis team . . . The football team was upset 21-15 by Big Lake at the PHS Homecoming game, losing four fumbles.
Oct. 4, 2007 - Junior Toni Hall placed second in second singles at the M8 tournament for PHS and made all-conference . . . On a personal note the Time Out sports column by the compiler of these Sports Memories ended after a run of nearly 40 years.
Oct. 4, 2012 - The girls tennis team upset No. 8-ranked Foley 4-3 to win the Granite Ridge tennis title with a 7-0 record . . . The football team (3-2) beat St. Cloud Cathedral 35-28 as Zack Ludwig ran for 82 yards and threw for 142 and two touchdowns.
Oct. 5, 1917 - After winning four straight M8 titles, and winning 41 conference matches without a loss, Princeton lost 5-2 to Buffalo as it won the M8 title . . . Lexi Duscher broke her own school record in cross-country by 17 seconds with a time of 19:45. (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.